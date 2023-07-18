BT Sport is dead - or, at least, it's gone, replaced and rebranded as TNT Sports for a new look and feel, but with basically all the same programming as a new streaming service.

Now that the new channels and streaming options have finally launched, you might be wondering exactly what TNT Sports is, and what happened to BT Sport, so we've got all the answers you need.

What is TNT Sports?

TNT Sports is a new UK and Republic of Ireland sports streaming platform owned by Warner Bros via its Discovery arm and is effectively a like-for-like replacement for the more familiar BT Sport.

It has rights to a range of sports and will have programming year-round to offer an alternative to the likes of Sky Sports, and has multiple channels.

How much does TNT Sports cost?

TNT Sports is rolling over the pricing structure that BT Sport had when it swapped in mid-July 2023, so you can buy a monthly membership direct for £29.99 a month.

However, like BT Sport, TNT Sports can also be bundled into packages from a range of other providers, including Virgin Media, Sky, BT or EE, all of which can control the pricing individually, so you may have to check with your network or TV provider to see if you can get it bundled for better value.

Where and how can you watch TNT Sports?

Like BT Sport before it, TNT Sports can be viewed through quite a range of methods, including broadcast channels through the four TV channels (TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4) and six further digital channels (TNT Sports 5-10).

All of these channels will be accessible through the discovery+ app, too, for streaming over the internet and on a whole range of devices (including Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, Amazon Fire TVs, LG Smart TVs, NOW, PlayStation 4 & 5, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox).

If you previously used the BT Sport app to access BT Sport, TNT Sports will now be accessible through that app, although it will stop working later in 2023, so you'll want to move to the discovery+ app fairly soon.

What content does TNT Sports offer?

TNT Sports has the same roster of licenses and partnerships that BT Sport had, since it's effectively a careful rebrand rather than a total reboot.

For football fans, this means it has access to a pool of Premier League games (one per weekend, generally speaking), along with complete rights to the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and Football League, along with a range of European Leagues.

Rugby will get matches from the Gallagher Premiership and there will also be MotoGP coverage, along with boxing events (which will sometimes be pay-per-view).

What happened to BT Sport?

If you haven't been keeping up with the wranglings of broadcast giants, rights and branding, we don't blame you - you might have missed that BT Sport has changed.

This has all happened because Warner Bros Discovery bought BT Sport, and already owned Eurosport, so is seeking to unify the two brands under one new banner. Eurosport is staying distinct for now, but will eventually be folded into TNT Sports too.

That said, as its adverts near the end of the Premier League season demonstrated, BT Sport and TNT Sports are basically one and the same from a viewing perspective.

The two services are identical in terms of their roster of sports and matches, although there has been a bit of a shake-up in terms of new presenters coming in for certain programming.

So, BT Sport is gone, but not in a way that should change what it feels like to watch the events it would have covered, which will now be handled by TNT Sports.