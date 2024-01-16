Key Takeaways TikTok Shop allows users to buy products directly from the app -- easy and convenient. You can find products to buy on TikTok through live streams, videos, and the Shop tab -- there's plenty of options to explore.

While TikTok Shop is generally safe to use, caution is advised. Research products and sellers before making a purchase.

During my research into TikTok Shop, I bought a jumpsuit. Here's what happened, and what you can expect while shopping yourself.

Avid TikTok users may be seeing more ads than normal on their For You Page for specific products they briefly Googled or mentioned in a conversation with friends. These targeted ads will lead you to TikTok’s TikTok Shop, a place where users can buy products straight from TikTok.

But what really is the TikTok Shop and is it a safe place to buy from? Luckily for you, I spent the past few weeks doing some investigative work (which may have included shopping from the shop, for research purposes only, of course) to help answer all your TikTok Shop questions.

Related How to do the Gen Z zoom everyone is talking about on TikTok The Gen Z zoom is the latest trend taking TikTok by storm. Here's how to do it in TikTok videos, and how it differs from the cheugy millennial zoom.

What is TikTok Shop?

TikTok Shop allows users to buy products directly from the TikTok app without having to go to a separate ecommerce platform. Users can shop products directly from live streams, through shoppable videos, directly from a business or creators account or on the TikTok Shop tab. It offers a wide range of products, including clothing, beauty products, electronics, home goods, and more. The availability of products varies based on your location.

I bought a jumpsuit from TikTok Shop a couple of weeks ago, but it's known for selling many trendy and unique items that often go viral on the app.

According to TikTok, 62% of TikTok users have engaged in in-app e-commerce behavior and users are 1.5x more likely to immediately buy something they discovered on TikTok as compared to other social media platforms. TikTok Shop aims to help sellers and creators easily share their products with a variety of potential customers.

How to shop on TikTok Shop

TikTok Shop is a feature and tab within the TikTok app on iOS and Android. It's where creators and businesses can sell items. You can buy those items directly through TikTok while watching videos, live streams, or browsing the Shop tab in the app.

Find a product to buy on TikTok

The easiest way is by clicking on the TikTok Shopping tab located on the bottom bar of the app. When you go to the shop, you can browse and buy all the products available for purchase. You can also shop for products you see on TikTok live streams, videos, or in ads. If there is one seller's shop you’re interested in, you can find products from the business by clicking on its shop tab on its TikTok profile.

Close

Checkout process in TikTok Shop

After you find a product you like, you can either add it to your cart or buy it immediately. It’s simple: Pick your product, fill out your shipping and payment information, and submit your order.

On TikTok Shop, you have a variety of payment options including credit/debit cards, PayPal, Venmo, and other methods that may vary based on your location and the seller’s settings. Make sure your payment information is current in your account settings. In the US, TikTok Shop also offers free shipping for orders over $5 for new customers and $25 for returning customers (depending on shipping method and if the seller or TikTok set the rate).

Save products to TikTok Shop cart

You can add products to your TikTok Shop and save them for later. You can access your cart by clicking on the Your Orders tab that will appear on your TikTok profile. This tab is only visible to you and not to your followers.

Using discount codes in TikTok Shop

To use a promo code in TikTok Shop, add items to your cart and go to it, then find and open an area called Deals in your cart. Enter the code in the field that pops up and click "Apply" to see your discount. Double-check that the discount is reflected. Finish the checkout process.

Returning products bought on TikTok Shop

To return an item you bought on TikTok Shop, you'll need to request a return within 30 days of delivery. This request gets either automatically approved by TikTok Shop or reviewed by the seller within two days. After approval, you have 14 days to send the item back.

Is TikTok Shop safe to use?

"I had a positive experience when I bought my jumpsuit."

I had a positive experience when I bought my jumpsuit from TikTok Shop. The shopping experience was easy, and I got the product within a week.

TikTok Shop uses common security practices to protect transaction safety. Your payment details are encrypted for security, for instance. However, like every time you shop online, it's important to proceed with caution. You want to avoid unknown sellers or products that are obviously cheap quality.

To go for more legitimate products, make sure you investigate the business a little before buying. Buying directly from random TikTok ads may also require a bit more research. I always recommend reading reviews before buying anything. If you’re buying a product from a more reputable company or other established businesses, then you shouldn’t have any worries shopping on TikTok. It's comparable to the company's own website/storefront.

Related How to fast-forward a TikTok video to watch it at 2x speed TikTok hasn't officially announced this hidden gem of feature, but you can fast-forward a TikTok video to watch it twice as fast.

How can I sell products on TikTok Shop?

Anyone looking to sell their products on TikTok can easily get started now, simply by registering as a seller on the TikTok website. After that, TikTok will guide you through setting up your account and start promoting your products.