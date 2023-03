After a decade-long hiatus, Ghostface returned in January 2022 to wreak havoc on the big screen.

Now, Scream 6 has landed, with the masked killer let loose on the streets of New York, and excitement for the franchise is peaking once again.

So, whether you're a fan looking to refresh your memory or a newcomer that wants to see what all the fuss is about - you may be wondering where the best place to start is.

Lucky for us, the Scream franchise tends to stay contemporary and there are no confusing prequels to worry about. The only spanner in the works is the TV series, which is an optional bonus, but one that we quite enjoyed.

Scream movies in order: The best way to watch

Dimension Films Scream (1996) See at Amazon

It could be said that the first Scream movie ushered in a new era for horror movies. It was one of the first self-aware horrors that simultaneously mocked and worshipped the slasher flicks that came before it.

Scream is a superb mix of whodunnit mystery, slasher scare-fest and snarky meta-comedy. The formula works wonderfully, it keeps you guessing from start to finish and it's easy to see why so many sequels were made.

Dimension Films Scream 2 See at Amazon

Coming just one year after the release of the first movie, Scream 2 is a really strong sequel that doubles down on everything we loved from the first movie.

The meta-commentary is strong here with characters exploring the rules of horror movie sequels, whilst in the middle of experiencing them for themselves.

Scream 2 kicks off the movie franchise within a movie franchise theme, with the release of the in-world slasher film called Stab, based on the events of the first movie. Meta enough for you yet?

Dimension Films Scream 3 See at Amazon

Most would agree that Scream 3 is the weakest film in the franchise, but despite that, it's still a very enjoyable watch. Scream 3 is more of a comedy-first approach, whereas the other entries are horrors with comedic moments.

Scream 3 again revolves around the fictional Stab franchise, this time being largely set within the film studios producing the next hit slasher. There are some great set pieces and genuine laughs to be had but the film is full of puzzling choices that had us scratching our heads.

Dimension Films Scream 4 See at Amazon

There was a big gap between Scream 3 and Scream 4, coincidentally, the same amount of time passed between Scream 4 and 5, too.

Scream 4 could be seen as somewhat of a reboot for the franchise. However, it still follows the same characters, and as you might expect, is absolutely loaded with meta-jokes about franchise reboots.

It's a real return to form for the series and does a fantastic job of recreating the tone and the scares of the original; all while inserting some great new characters into the mix.

Dimension Television Scream TV Series See at Amazon

The Scream TV series is a bit of an outlier, but if you're a completionist, the events portrayed in the show take place after Scream 4 and before Scream 2022.

The show does not feature any of the characters from the movies and doesn't appear to be set in the same universe. That said, a lot of the elements that make the Scream movies so great are present here and it's a fun watch. We particularly enjoyed the first two seasons.

It's available on Netflix in the UK and is worth a watch if you're subscribed.

Paramount Pictures Scream See at Amazon

The 2022 "requel" is confusingly called Scream, just like the first film. This isn't a standard reboot, though, and it still features the original cast of Neve Campbell as Sidney, Courteney Cox as Gale and David Arquette as Dewey.

Set 25 years after the original Scream, the fifth film features a host of new characters and is something of a reset for the franchise. However, it stays true to the original format, complete with comedic moments, whodunnit mystery, meta-commentary and boatloads of gore.

It's an excellent passing of the torch for the movies to come.

Paramount Pictures Scream 6 See at Amazon

The latest entrant into the Scream saga was released exclusively in theatres on March 10 2023.

This film continues the story of the four survivors from the fifth film after they leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, unfortunately for them, the terrors of the Ghostface killer aren't left behind, and a new killer is on the rampage.

Notably, this is the first film in the franchise that doesn't star Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, though Courtney Cox does return as Gale Weathers. We also get reintroduced to Hayden Panettiere, taking up the role of Kirby Reed from Scream 4.

Complete Scream movie watch order at a glance

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Scream 4 (2011)

Scream: The TV Series (2015-2019)

Scream (2022)

Scream VI (2023)

Did you like this?

Then maybe you'll like our other movie order viewing guides: