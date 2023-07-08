There is a new shopping website and app going viral. Called Temu, you might've seen it in recent Google searches or in ads on Facebook and Instagram. It has gained attention for its extensive product selection and for its incredibly competitive prices. In this guide, we discuss everything you need to know about Temu, including who owns it, whether it's legit and safe, and how the e-commerce platform works.

What is Temu and who owns it?

Temu is an online store that offers everything from car accessories and clothing to small home appliances and skin care tools. Not only does Temu offer a diverse selection of products, but it has exceptionally low prices. For instance, in the tech category, you can buy $7 Lenovo earbuds, $2 RGB light strips, $2 memory cards, a $6 waterproof speaker, and so much more. Most products are well under $30.

Temu is owned by PDD Holdings, a multinational commerce group. PDD Holdings owns another shopping site called Pinduoduo. In fact, in 2023, Pinduoduo Inc. changed its name to PDD Holdings and relocated its principal executive offices from Shanghai, China, to Dublin, Ireland. This relocation aligns with the trend of tech companies, including American ones, choosing Ireland for its favorable corporate tax rates.

In the US, Temu has its headquarters in Boston, specifically located at 31 St James Ave. According to the Better Business Bureau, Temu is registered in Massachusetts as a Foriegn Corporation, and items ordered from the site are typically shipped from manufacturers in China.

Is it safe to buy from Temu?

Yes. Pocket-lint editors have purchased around 30 products from Temu. They all arrived in good condition, on time, and exactly as described in their product listings. In our opinion, Temu is a legitimate platform. It shares many similarities with shopping sites such as Shein, Wish, and AliExpress, but it differentiates itself from the competition by providing an extensive range of inexpensive products beyond fashion and clothing.

It's important to know that the quality and authenticity of products can vary at any online store. How many times have you purchased something on Amazon that arrived damaged or wasn't exactly what you wanted? It's always advisable to thoroughly read customer reviews, check seller ratings, and pay attention to return policies before making a purchase on any website - including Temu.

Temu does compensate for late deliveries: $5 credit for standard shipping and $13 for express shipping. It also has a Purchase Protection Program, which ensures refunds for items that don't match their listing, arrive damaged, or don't arrive at all within 90 days.

How is Temu able to offer such low prices?

Temu has a unique e-commerce model called NGM (Next-Generation Manufacturing). The Charlotte Observer went in-depth on this data-driven approach and claims it's essentially how Temu can offer such low prices. NGM reportedly reduces inefficiencies, eliminates hidden manufacturing costs, and optimises production based on user preferences, resulting in cost savings of at least 50% passed on to customers.

Does Temu share user data with China?

There is currently no evidence that Temu shares any data with the Chinese government, but the US government has raised concerns over Temu - primarily prompted by the suspension of sister site Pinduoduo by Google due to the presence of malware. It's also worth noting that, according to CNBC, analysts have offered reassurances on Temu, claiming it's not as aggressive as Pinduoduo at collecting user data.

Accusations aimed at Temu are likely part of a broader examination of data risks and challenges posed by Chinese fast fashion platforms. Chinese-owned apps, in general, face scrutiny in the US due to concerns related to security and data privacy. Montana governor Greg Gianforte even accused Temu of being associated with "foreign adversaries" and prohibited its use on government-issued devices in his state.

Despite public scrutiny, Temu has experienced a significant surge in popularity within the US and currently tops both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It's also a Google Play Editors' Choice app - this distinction from Google signifies that Temu is a trusted and secure platform. Temu even had a high-profile appearance during the Super Bowl, with the "Shop Like A Billionaire" ad.

How does Temu work?

To access Temu, you can visit its website or download the Temu mobile app on your iPhone or Android phone.

If you prefer to use the website, you can simply open your preferred web browser and enter "temu.com" in the address bar. This will take you to Temu's online shopping platform, where you can browse through its vast product selection, create an account, and then make purchases.

If you prefer the mobile app, you can search for "Temu" in the respective app store for your device. After installing the app, you can sign up for a Temu account using your email address or social media accounts. Once you have created an account, you can explore the wide range of products available on Temu, add items to your cart, and proceed to the checkout to complete your purchase.

Temu provides product descriptions, images, and pricing information to help you make informed decisions. Once an order is placed, Temu facilitates the shipping process and coordinating with sellers to ensure timely delivery. Temu offers order tracking functionality, too. Tracking information, such as shipping updates and delivery status, is typically provided by the seller and available to customers.

How to get free stuff on Temu

You can easily earn free money and items on Temu through various methods. Referring friends to join the platform and leaving product reviews are two simple ways to accumulate "Temu Credits" for future purchases. These opportunities allow you to save money and make the most of Temu's already affordable prices. Your Temu Credit balance can be viewed in your account page on the Temu app or website.

Temu Credits do not expire and cannot be withdrawn as cash. They can also be used in conjunction with coupon codes.

Are there any additional fees or hidden costs?

No. Temu does not charge any additional fees or hidden costs beyond the listed price of the products and applicable shipping fees. It's important to review the product details and shipping charges before placing an order to avoid any surprises.

How long does shipping typically take?

Shipping times on Temu can vary depending on several factors, including the seller's location, the destination country, and the shipping method selected. Be sure to check the estimated shipping times. Temu also compensates for late deliveries.

Does Temu offer any customer support?

Yes. Temu provides customer support to address any issues that may arise with an order. They have a dedicated customer service hub and team that can assist with inquiries, provide updates on orders, and resolve problems. You can reach out through email, live chat, or phone.

Does Temu accept returns?

Yes. Temu has a Purchase Protection Program that allows you to return items and receive refunds in certain cases. If the received items do not match their online listing, arrive damaged, or do not arrive at all, you may be eligible for a full refund.

Are products on Temu any good?

Many sellers on Temu are reputable and provide authentic products, but like any online store, authenticity and quality can vary. Pocket-lint editors have ordered a $6 4K camera drone, $6 neck massager, $1 chip bag sealer, $15 LED face mask, and more. Everything arrived on time, operated as described, looked as pictured, and were good quality. We were impressed to be honest and will be ordering from Temu again.

The thing about Temu is that most of the products available are things you don't really need. It's a great way to quickly buy a bunch of inexpensive products you might otherwise spot on a shelf at Walmart or Dollar General. They're tempting to buy because they're so cheap. They make great stocking stuffers, and it's fun to save money on legitimately fun things to try. But do you need any of it? Probably not.