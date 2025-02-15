Summary Tapestry combines all your feeds into one timeline, simplifying social media management.

Adding new feeds isn't the easiest, requiring manual setup or importing OPML files.

Tapestry Premium offers no ads, custom timelines, and more customization options for $2/month.

There's so much happening every day that it’s hard to keep up online. Most of the time, the easiest way to do this is with social media.

You can check what people are posting and catch major news stories if you follow the right accounts. But to stay in the loop, you constantly switch between social media apps. This doesn't include the blogs or Tumblr feeds that you also read on a regular basis. Jumping from app to app or site to site takes time, and let's be real -- no one can keep up with it all.

That's where Tapestry comes in. This new app combines all of your feeds into one timeline and shows it to you chronologically. You can follow individual social media accounts , blogs, websites, and more and have it display new posts in an orderly fashion in one place. I've found it makes my day more interesting, and the idea that I only have to open up one app rather than five or six makes a huge difference.

Here's more on how Tapestry can revolutionize your day.

How to get started on Tapestry

It takes a little bit of configurating to set up

Tapestry is currently only available for Mac, iPhone, and iPad users. You must have a MacBook with an M1 chip and run macOS 14.4 or later, an iPhone with iOS 17.4 or later, or an iPad with iPadOS 17.4 or later.

Downloading the app is simple, and it provides walkthrough prompts for adding some of the most common account options. The selection does feel a bit random, with around five sports options, four tech options, a few YouTube accounts, and some additional blogs. I chose the ones relevant to my interests and added them to see how the interface worked.

There are multiple ways to view your feed. You can expand posts fully, making it look similar to an X feed. You can collapse them to see only headlines, or choose the mini view, which shows just the post's timestamp and source. I found the expanded view most useful since the mini option doesn't provide enough context.

Tapestry is an interesting way to declutter your day.

Adding new feeds

It isn't the easiest thing to do

Once you get the hang of it, you can start adding new feeds. Just tap the Settings button in the bottom right corner, and Add Feed will be your first option. One frustrating drawback is how you can't search for common feeds -- you can't just log into Instagram or X and have them appear. Instead, you'll need to set up pages individually or import an OPML file with a list of URLs.

If you want to follow the Yankees' YouTube page, you need to type youtube.com/@yankees to go directly to their page. Then, you have to authorize it and save it in your feed. This process can be time-consuming if you're adding multiple accounts.

You can add connectors to build feeds using sources like RSS feeds, YouTube channels, JSON feeds, and select social media platforms like Mastodon and Bluesky . If set up correctly, you can organize your feeds into a single unified feed or separate them however you like.

The difference between the two can be confusing, but both let you create multiple feeds. You can toggle between different feeds to group certain themes together, like sports, news, or tech. This adds the extra step of creating a feed rather than just consuming content, but the real selling point is the ability to pull from various sources -- not just X accounts on X or Instagram accounts on Instagram.

Other features and settings

You can engage with those apps

There are many ways to customize Tapestry, not just by choosing what to curate in your feeds -- once your feeds are set up, you can decide how you want to interact with them. Tapestry defaults to opening posts in-app, so clicking a link will launch it within the app.

If you come across a YouTube or Bluesky post you want to engage with, you can open it in-app, but you'll need to log into those accounts. If you set links to open in Safari, your device will launch the corresponding app (if installed), making the process much simpler.

Muffles and Mutes are premium rules that let you control your feed without unfollowing certain accounts. Muffles collapse new posts containing a specific keyword or topic, while Mutes remove them entirely. You can set rules to filter posts based on keywords or specific accounts. This might seem like overkill, but it's a useful option if you want precise control over your feed.

Tapestry Premium is an option as well, which gives you some added bonuses:

No ads

Custom timelines that you can adjust the display of

Muffles and Mutes

App icons and fonts and colors that aren't available to free users

Tapestry Premium costs $2 per month, $20 per year, or a one-time payment of $80 if you want to pay up front and never again. Tapestry has promise, but it will take some getting used to and it will need some easier integrations. But, this could be the way you use content apps in the future, especially if you want the ability to control many of them at one time in one place.