The show is set after Return of the Jedi and alongside The Mandalorian in the Star Wars canon.

Skeleton Crew premieres on Disney+ on December 3 with a total of 8 episodes.

The Star Wars universe , or should I say galaxy, grows every year. At this point, the films make up a small fraction of all the content out there featuring the Force, Jedi, space battles, and all the rest. Besides the video games like Star Wars Outlaws , Disney has been allowing fans to explore new corners of this franchise through different series. While we lament the loss of The Acolyte after just one season , we have a lot more faith that Skeleton Crew can be the hit we all want it to be.

If you just watch the trailers for Skeleton Crew you may not even recognize it as a Star Wars property. There are no lightsabers and the main cast are all children. However, that's what makes us so excited to see where this show takes us. If you're a bit unsure about what Star Wars: Skeleton Crew even is, let's catch you up on everything we know about it before release.

What is Skeleton Crew about?

Disney hasn't let the cat out of the bag in terms of what Skeleton Crew's big plot points will be, but we do know the general concept. The series will focus on a new set of young characters yearning for adventure that end up getting more than they bargained for. After making a strange discovery, they are whisked away into the far reaches of the galaxy and need to find a way home. Somewhere on this journey, the kids will meet a Force-sensitive character named Jod Na Nawood played by Jude Law.

Beyond those small details, all we know is that the creators wanted this show to hearken back to the classic coming-of-age films of the '80s.

Where does Skeleton Crew fit in the timeline?

it will take place after the events of Return of the Jedi and concurrently with the show The Mandalorian.

The first question any diehard Star Wars fan will have when a new show, movie, or game is announced is where it fits in the canon timeline. In Skeleton Crew's case, the official marketing for the show tells us it will take place after the events of Return of the Jedi and concurrently with the show The Mandalorian.

What characters are confirmed for Skeleton Crew?

So far, only a handful of characters and actors are confirmed for Skeleton Crew, though we anticipate quite a few surprise appearances throughout the series. Here's every confirmed actor and character:

Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood

Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Whim

Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern

Kyriana Kratter as KB

Robert Timothy Smith as Neef

Nick Frost as the voice of SM 33

Tunde Adebimpe as an unknown character

Kerry Condon as an unknown character

When does Skeleton Crew come out?

If you're ready to join the Skeleton Crew, you will need to wait just a little bit longer. The show is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 3 and release weekly for a total of 8 episodes.