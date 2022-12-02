Key Takeaways Spotify Wrapped reveals your most listened-to songs, artists, genres, and podcasts of the year, allowing you to show off your music taste and learn about your listening habits.

New features for 2023 include assigning you a character based on your listening habits and matching you to a city based on your musical preferences.

Spotify Wrapped also includes a Wrapped feed with merchandise, concert info, and messages from top artists, as well as an AI DJ to guide you through your results and the ability to create a Blend playlist with someone else.

If you're a longtime Spotify user, you'll almost definitely have heard of Spotify Wrapped. It's something that happens every holiday season. If you're new to Spotify, however, you may not know that much about it.

At the end of the year, Spotify reveals to each user their most listened-to songs for the past year, as well as other stats including the top artists, genres, and podcasts that they've played during the year. Spotify also publishes stats about the biggest songs, artists, albums, and more for the past year, based on the listening habits of all Spotify users both locally and worldwide. If you've been wondering which artist has been the most popular on Spotify in 2023, or which album has been listened to the most, you can learn exactly that.

If you want to find your Spotify Wrapped stats for 2023, or simply learn more about what Spotify Wrapped is, then here's what you need to know.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify Wrapped first appeared in 2016, and it's been a regular fixture ever since. Released annually during the holidays, it's a fun and free way for Spotify users to show off their music taste on social media as well as to learn more about their listening habits. Spotify Wrapped gives you a visual representation of the songs, artists, genres, and podcasts you've listened to the most from January 1 to October 31. You can then share your Spotify Wrapped results on X, Instagram, and other sites, to show everyone how awesome (or awful) your musical taste is.

As part of Spotify Wrapped, Spotify also reveals the most popular artists, songs, albums, and podcasts globally and regionally for the past year. The feature has proven so popular, that many other streaming services now offer a similar feature, such as Apple Music Replay and My Deezer Year.

What does Spotify Wrapped show you?

Spotify Wrapped has evolved over the past 7 years. For 2023, Wrapped includes cards, known as stories, for the following:

Top artists

Top genres

Top songs

Top podcasts

Minutes listened

In addition, there are also some new features for 2023. Me in 2023 uses your listening habits in 2023 to assign you one of 12 different listening characters. For example, if you've created a lot of playlists in 2023, you may get The Alchemist as your character. If you flit around from one artist to the next, you may find that your character is The Shapeshifter. And if you always listen to albums all the way through from start to finish, you might find yourself characterised as The Cyclops.

Sound Town is another new feature, that matches you to a city based on your listening history. You may find that your musical habits in 2023 closely align with the people of London, Paris, or Rio.

The way that your stats are displayed also has some new features this year. Your top 5 genres for the year are displayed as a sandwich, obviously. Your top 5 artists includes a graphic showing how much you listened to each artist every month, as well as telling you the month that you listened to that artist the most.

There's also a new Wrapped feed you can access from the Spotify home screen. It includes merchandise from your top artists, info about concerts near you, and playlists based on your Spotify Wrapped results. Not only that, but you should also get a video message from one of your top artists, and you can also view video messages from artists including Jung Kook, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and more.

It doesn't end there, either. For the first week after the launch of Spotify Wrapped 2023, you can use Spotify's AI DJ to talk you through your own Spotify Wrapped results, playing songs and providing commentary about your top artists, songs, and genres. You can also use your Spotify Wrapped results to quickly create a Spotify Blend playlist with someone else that contains all of your top songs from 2023.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped

Spotify

To access Spotify Wrapped 2023, launch the latest version of the Spotify app and your Spotify Wrapped 2023 feed will be on your home screen. You can also view your Spotify Wrapped 2023 in a browser on mobile or desktop by visiting spotify.com/wrapped.

When does Spotify Wrapped release?

In 2021, Spotify Wrapped launched on 1 December, and Spotify Wrapped 2022 launched on 30 November. The good news is that once again, Spotify Wrapped has launched a day earlier than the previous year; you can get your Spotify Wrapped from 29 November 2023, so go check it out now!

Where can you share Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify

Spotify users can share their Spotify Wrapped to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X/Twitter, Snapchat, and TikTok.

For each card in your Spotify Wrapped, you will see the option to share it. Just click or tap on the share button to post it to your social media platform of choice. You can also embed it on a website or blog. If you want to share your Spotify Wrapped playlist, simply go to the playlist at the end and tap or click the three dots and then click share to get the link, which you can then send to whoever or wherever you want. You can also add your Spotify Wrapped 2023 songs directly to a Spotify Blend to create a playlist with other people.

Who is the most listened-to artist on Spotify?

Spotify

Spotify Wrapped lists which artists are the most listened to in the world as well as in your local region.

In 2022, Bad Bunny was the most-played artist worldwide for the third year in a row, with more than 18.5 billion streams. This year, however, last year's second-placed artist takes the top spot, with Taylor Swift the most streamed global artist.

The top 5 rounds out as follows:

Taylor Swift Bad Bunny The Weeknd Drake Peso Pluma

What is the most listened-to song on Spotify?

Spotify

For 2022, Spotify’s most-streamed song globally was Harry Styles' As It Was with more than 1.6 billion streams, and the song still makes the top 5 for 2023, too. This year, top spot goes to Miley Cyrus, with Flowers.

The top five most streamed songs worldwide were:

Flowers - Miley Cyrus Kill Bill - SZA As It Was - Harry Styles Seven - Jung Kook (feat. Latto) Ella Baila Sola - Peso Pluma

What is the most listened-to album on Spotify?

Spotify

In 2022 Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti was the top album. This year, top spot goes to... the very same album. Bad Bunny's album is the one we're still listening to the most in 2023.

The top five is as follows:

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny Midnights - Taylor Swift SOS - SZA Starboy - The Weeknd Manana Sera Bonito - Karol G

What is the most listened-to podcast on Spotify?

Spotify

Spotify Wrapped also lists which podcasts are the most listened to. In 2023, The Joe Rogan Experience took top honors. This year, The Joe Rogan Experience again takes the top spot.

The top five podcasts globally were:

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Huberman Lab Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Want to know more?

You can learn more about Spotify Wrapped 2023, including more of the top lists of the year, by checking out the Spotify For The Record blog.