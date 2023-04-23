If you're into indie music or the underground rap scene, you'll know SoundCloud like the back of your hand, but if you're only just hearing about this online music distribution platform, you might have some questions about just how it works.

From podcasts to music, via free and paid-for plans, we've got all the key details you need to know about what SoundCloud is and how it works.

What is SoundCloud?

While its origins make it seem a little more complicated than the likes of Spotify or Apple Music, it's nonetheless the case that SoundCloud is basically an online streaming platform for music and podcasts, just like those other services.

What SoundCloud arguably makes easier than any other major streaming platform is the uploading side of things - you can far more easily set up a profile through which you're able to share your own music and audio tracks.

This has made it a great way for up-and-coming artists to break out, since SoundCloud's users are typically pretty interested in discovering new music and artists.

How to download SoundCloud

SoundCloud originated as a website that you would visit on your laptop or internet browser, and you can still do things the old-fashioned way.

However, it now has apps for both iOS and Android, and you'll find links to their download pages below.

Is SoundCloud free?

SoundCloud has its origins in independent music and user-driven uploads, so it's still very much available to use for free, although there are some drawbacks.

Free listening now has advertising in it, and you won't be able to download any tracks for offline listening. There are multiple tiers of paid memberships for SoundCloud, though, which bring a bunch of extra features.

SoundCloud pricing

SoundCloud offers multiple paid options for those looking to listen or upload more music in higher quality.

First is SoundCloud Go, which costs $4.99 monthly and gets rid of all the ads, while also letting you download as many tracks as you like for offline listening.

SoundCloud Go+ is twice as expensive at $9.99, but lets you access higher-quality audio bitrates and also gets you access to a wider library.

If you're looking to upload music rather than listen to it, meanwhile, there's SoundCloud Pro Unlimited, which costs $12 a month. It removes the limit on how much music you can upload, and opens the door to a whole heap of stats to help you understand who's listening to your music and how.