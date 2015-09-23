Sonos Trueplay is a software feature that allows anyone who owns a Sonos speaker to tune it specifically to the room it is in. In a similar way to how someone might tune a professional hi-fi system, Sonos Trueplay brings this technology in an easy to manage and understand format.

There are plenty of factors that affect the way a speaker will sound when placed in a room. The idea of Trueplay is to recognise these factors and calibrate itself accordingly in order to make the respective Sonos speaker sound as good as possible with these factors considered.

Sonos / Pocket-lint Sonos Era 100 The Sonos Era 100 replaces the Sonos One and One SL in the company's portfolio and it offers a refreshed design, excellent sound performance and a number of extra features like Bluetooth and Quick Tuning, alongside Advanced Tuning to make it sound as good as possible within its environment. $249 at Sonos £249 on Sonos

What is Sonos Trueplay?

Sonos Trueplay is designed to allow you to put any Sonos speaker wherever you want. You could place a Sonos Era 100 behind the curtain or an Era 300 in a cupboard (not that this is advised) and the idea is that it shouldn't matter - within reason - in terms of the sound output.

The Trueplay software will analyse all the acoustic factors that might impact a speaker's sound quality, such as room size, layout, decor and speaker placement. It will then adjust how each tweeter and woofer produces sound to make sure the speaker sounds as good as possible wherever it is.

The company says you shouldn't have to think about where you put a speaker. You should be able to put it wherever you choose and Sonos makes this more possible with Trueplay.

What is Sonos Automatic Trueplay tuning and Quick tuning?

When Trueplay was first announced in 2015, it was just called Trueplay and that was that. Since then however, there are a couple of different variations of the software depending on the Sonos speaker you have. For example, the Era 100 and Era 300 have two options under the Trueplay umbrella - Advanced tuning and Quick tuning - with the former only available to those with an iOS device to hand, allowing you to use the microphone within the iOS device to measure the test sounds emitted.

The Quick tuning option meanwhile uses the built-in microphones in the Era speakers to measure the test sounds emitted during a shorter tuning process. For now, Quick tuning is only available on the Era speakers and there is no word on whether it will eventually roll out to other Sonos speakers featuring built-in microphones, like the Sonos Arc, Sonos One, or Sonos Beam. It is also worth mentioning that Quick tuning is not as precise as the Advanced tuning option, or what is just referred to as Trueplay tuning on other Sonos speakers as only the Era 100 and Era 300 have the option to choose between Advanced tuning and Quick tuning.

The Roam and Move meanwhile, have what Sonos calls Automatic Trueplay tuning on board, which occurs automatically when either of these speakers moves position by using the built-in microphones and recalibrating within around 30 seconds.

How does Sonos Trueplay work?

In order for Trueplay to make your Sonos speaker sound as good as it can in the environment it is in, you have to go through a tuning process - unless you have the Sonos Move or the Sonos Roam, which perform Trueplay tuning automatically as we mentioned, or you select the Quick tuning option on the Era 100 or Era 300.

Unlike other tuning processes though, Trueplay tuning on all Sonos speakers (apart from the Sonos Move and Sonos Roam) and Advanced tuning on the Era 100 and Era 300, takes three minutes and it's very simple and easy. For the Sonos Move and Roam, it takes around 30 seconds to automatically make any required adjustments and this will work over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, as we mentioned. For the Era 100 and Era 300 using the Quick tuning option, it's also around 30 seconds from start to finish, with the same test sounds emitted as standard Trueplay tuning offers but for a shorter period of time.

For standard Trueplay tuning, the Sonos app will prompt you to start tuning and after following the steps, it will eventually emit a series of test sounds. These sounds are made up of three properties - brown noise, pulse sounds that allow for echoes and a sweep of frequencies.

The microphone in your iOS device - Android devices are not supported for main Trueplay tuning - detects how these sounds react to the room you are in by measuring how the sound waves reflect off the walls, furnishings, glass and other surfaces, while for the Sonos Move and Sonos Roam, the built-in microphone array takes care of this part. This information is then used to create an acoustic profile of your room by recording how loud various frequencies sound as you move around. For the Era 100 and Era 300, the Quick tuning option allows those without an iOS device to rely on the built-in microphones within the Era speakers in order to tune them to the room, though it isn't as precise as the Advanced tuning option as we said so keep that in mind.

A combination of equaliser and filtering techniques are created by the Trueplay software to correct these frequencies so music sounds the way the artist intended it to following the tuning process.

Sonos says the speaker knows what it should sound like and Trueplay tells it what it doesn't sound like, allowing it to tune itself to sound better. The company also says that Trueplay won't change anything that doesn't need to be changed.

How to tune Sonos Trueplay

As we mentioned, the Sonos app will prompt you into steps if you have any Sonos speaker other than the Sonos Move or Sonos Roam. The room you are tuning needs to be as quiet as possible in order for the process to work, but Sonos has added algorithms that will cancel out noises such as a dog bark.

There is a video in the app to show you what to do for standard Trueplay tuning, but when the sounds we referred to above begin, you're required to hold your iOS device in your hand and move it up and down, whilst walking around the room.

You need to make sure you walk around as much of the room as you can, but not too quickly and you also need to make sure your arm is moving up and down from head to waist as the video shows you, otherwise the sounds will stop and the app will tell you to try again.

It takes 45 seconds to do the actual tuning bit if you do it right and you won't need to do it again unless you move the speaker into a different room or change its orientation. Even in a power cut, the speaker will remember the room configuration. We've got a feature on how to tune your existing Sonos speaker with Trueplay to make it sound better that you can read if you want to know what is expected of you.

Those with a Sonos Move or Sonos Roam just need to put the speaker down where they want it and Trueplay will happen without you touching anything, whether that's in your house or a public park. For those using Quick tuning on the Era 100 or Era 300, you simply need to select the Quick tuning option and then make sure the room is quiet while the sounds are emitted.

If you want to access Trueplay for a particular speaker, open the Sonos app > Tap on the Settings tab in the bottom right corner > Tap on System > Tap on the speaker you want to tune > Select Trueplay under the Sound section > Tap on Trueplay Tuning > Tap on Continue and follow the instructions.

What do you need to tune Sonos Trueplay?

Sonos Trueplay requires an Apple device that runs on iOS 7 and above. It can be an iPad, iPhone or an iPod Touch and you only need it for those couple of minutes we mentioned earlier to do the setup. If you are on Android or Windows and have no Apple devices in your house, you'll need to invite an iOS buddy round and ask to borrow their device for a few minutes to get Trueplay setup on most Sonos devices. If you have an Era 100 or Er 300, there is a feature called Quick tuning as we mentioned above that allows Android users to tune these speaker with the built-in microphones. As we have said, it's not as detailed and precise as Trueplay tuning though so if you can get hold of an iOS device, this preferable.

The reason Trueplay tuning doesn't work with Android devices is that there is currently too much variation when it comes to the microphones. Sonos says that even the same device on a different carrier will deliver varied results and therefore it is much harder to configure than Apple devices where Apple is responsible for both the hardware and software. Quick tuning on the Era 100 and Era 300 is therefore the compromise Sonos has come up with in order to offer some level of tuning for those that don't have an iOS device to hand.

Is Sonos Trueplay worth it and does it work?

All of our Sonos speakers have been tuned using Trueplay and the difference is definitely noticeable. Sometimes it is minor, but other times we have noticed a big difference, especially for the speakers placed on a shelf with a shelf abve them. We retune all of our speakers whenever we move them and we would definitely say it is worth doing.

Trueplay tuning doesn't take long to do, it's very easy to do and if it is going to make an existing speaker better, then why not?

Which Sonos speakers are compatible with Trueplay?

Sonos Trueplay is available for free for all Sonos speakers comprising Sonos One, Sonos One SL, Play:1, Play:3, Play:5, Play:5 (2015), Sonos Five, Playbar, Playbase, Beam, Beam (Gen 2) and Arc.

It is also on the Sonos Move and Sonos Roam, but in the form of Automatic Trueplay, as we mentioned above, and for the Era 100 and Era 300, Trueplay tuning is supported in the form of Advanced tuning, alongside an option called Quick tuning.