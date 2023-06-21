It wasn't all that long ago we were writing about Sky Protect, but there's now another new product in the Sky portfolio that comes in the form of Sky Live. Rather than being another way to get Sky TV in your home though - like Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q - Sky Live is a different offering altogether.

Instead, Sky Live is exclusive to Sky Glass. It expands its features instead of offering an alternative to them. This is everything you need to know about Sky Live, including what it is, how it works, what features it offers and importantly, how much it costs. We've also got an initial review on Sky Live you can check out if you're considering adding it to your home.

Sky / Pocket-lint Sky Live Sky Live is a camera that magnetically attaches to your Sky Glass TV, allowing you to get a bit extra out of it. You can video call, watch content with friends, play games and workout, with tonnes of tech and features built into it. See Sky Live from £6/month on Sky

What is Sky Live?

In a nutshell, Sky Live is a connected camera that magnetically attaches to the top of your Sky Glass TV. The idea is to "transform the way you use your TV" by adding a number of extra features to your existing entertainment offering, including video calling, playing games, watching content together and working out.

At the heart of the Sky Live, there's a 12-megapixel RBG HDR wide-angle sensor with a 110-degree field of view, and you'll also find a four microphone array and background noise suppression. There's also built-in motion control and body tracking - more on that a little further down - but it's this element that makes the workout element of this device particularly interesting.

How does Sky Live work?

The Sky Live device is a black rectangular box that sits centralised at the top of your Sky Glass TV. As we mentioned, it is held in place with magnets, and there's a tilt adjuster to allow you to move the angle of the camera so you can see your whole body on the screen. There's also a privacy button on the top to turn the camera off and when the camera is on and in use, there's an LED light to indicate that.

Sky Live connects to your Sky Glass TV via a single cable. You'll just need to plug one end of the cable to the USB-C port in the back of the Sky Live box and the other end into the HDMI cable on the back of Sky Glass. There's a slim box in the middle of the cable that comes with pre-attached stickers on to enable you to attach it to the back of your Sky Glass and keep the cable neat and tidy.

Once set up, the features offered by Sky Live seamlessly blend into the Sky Glass interface so it will feel like they have always been there. It's designed to be super simple to use, with a plug and play approach.

What features does Sky Live offer?

There are four main pillars of Sky Live, as we briefly mentioned above. These include Video Call, Watch Together, Workout and Play. We'll give you a brief rundown of all four here but our initial review of Sky Live dives into a little more detail about what they are like in use.

Video Call

Starting with Video Call, Sky has teamed up with Zoom for the launch of Sky Live. Using Sky Live, you'll be able to make Zoom calls to any device, whether that be a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or another TV if they have Sky Live too. You can either sign into your Zoom account to create or schedule new calls and see calls already scheduled, or you can just join a call without signing in by tapping in the Meeting ID and passcode. It's also possible to switch between your TV and mobile, tablet or laptop, as long as you are signed in with the same Zoom account on all devices.

Zoom on Sky Live allows you to be sat on your sofa rather than hunched over your laptop or mobile so it's a little more comfortable. The people you are talking to are also much larger than they would be on your laptop or mobile too. In terms of tech, Sky Live has a feature called Auto-Tracking that makes sure everyone is in the shot, and people in the room will be in the centre of the frame - similar to how Apple's Centre Stage feature works.

Watch Together

Watch Together allows you to do exactly what it suggests - watch content with friends, similar to SharePlay on FaceTime. You can watch any live or On Demand Sky content with up to 12 Sky Live households, though only four will be prioritised on the right side of your screen and these will change depending on who is contributing. There are a number of settings within the Watch Together feature, ranging from changing the audio settings from a mix of your friends and the content, to entirely content or entirely friends.

Starting a Watch Together session requires you to choose the Watch Together icon on your Sky Glass TV, pick a programme or film and then create a 'room'. You'll then need to share your session ID with your friends, or enter the session ID if you're joining a friend's room and then you'll be able to watch whatever you fancy in real-time, whether that's a football game or film.

Workout

Sky teamed up with a fitness app called Mvmnt for the launch of Sky Live, effectively turning your Sky Glass TV into a personal trainer - and there are some good ones too, including Faisal Abdalla (Mr PMA). The Mvmnt app is exclusive to Sky and has been developed in partnership with WithU, but crucially, it is included in the price of Sky Live rather than requiring you to sign up to another monthly cost like Fitness+ or Peloton require.

Mvmnt offers more than 130 interactive workouts ranging from HIIT to Yoga across a range of abilities and it uses the built-in Body Tracking technology to give you real-time feedback on your form, tracking 33 different body points. It is able to analyse more than 230 workouts from squats to planks, and provide three correction points for each, and there's a scoring system out of 10 for accuracy of each movement. A rep tracker is also on board - something the Peloton Guide offers, though Peloton Guide doesn't provide real-time correction feedback so Sky Live has something a little different there.

Alongside the Mvmnt app on Sky Glass, there is also a mobile companion app to give you the same real-time feedback as the big screen, but it means if you're in that plank position, you don't need to twist your neck to look at your Sky Glass and lose accuracy points as you can place your phone in front of you instead.

Playing Games

Sky Live launches with 27 games and experiences, though more will be added over time. There are several different options, from Monopoly that has integrated video calling, to games like Fruit Ninja that uses Sky Live's Motion Control technology and AI-powered body tracking and gesture control. You'll also find experiences like VideoBooth that enables you to record a video message and add filters, while a Paw Patrol experience allows children to dance with their favourite Paw Patrol characters.

Some of the games available with Sky Live include:

Fruit Ninja

Whack-A-Mole

Starri

Monopoly

Paw Patrol Pawsome Fitness

Morph Thingy-Ma-Bobstacle Course

Air Racer

Galaxy Jumpers

Scooby Doo Sandwich Stack

Arcade

How much does Sky Live cost and how do I get it?

You can buy Sky Live outright for £290 in the UK and it is available through Sky.com and in Sky retail stores from 22 June 2023. It's also possible to add Sky Live to an existing Sky Glass contract though, costing £6 a month extra for 48 months, or £12 a month extra for 24 months. All the features within Sky Live are included in the price though, including the Mvmnt features in workout.

If you don't have Sky Glass already, there's a launch price for Sky Glass and Sky Live starting at £17 a month for Sky Glass and Sky Live. You have to pay for Sky TV packages separately on top of this.

What else do you need to know about Sky Live?

There are a couple of things worth mentioning about Sky Live. All features of Sky Live require Sky Glass, Sky Live, a Sky TV subscription and broadband with a minimum download speed of 30mbps.

For video calling, anyone you call and anyone calling you needs the Zoom app. For Watch Together, you will also need a minimum upload speed of 5mbps, and all participants have to be in the UK or Ireland. For working out on Sky Live, you'll also need that minimum upload speed of 5mbps, as well as a Mvmnt account.

It is also recommended that you use Sky Live in a well-lit environment and you avoid similar colour clothing to the background so the camera can distinguish you better. Your full body, including your feet should also be in view for the best experience and it is recommended that you have a minimum distance of 0.8-metres from you to your Sky Glass TV, with an optimal distance of 1.4-metres.