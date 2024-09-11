Key Takeaways PlayStation 5 Pro introduces PSSR for detailed upscaling with minimal impact on framerate.

PSSR brings DLSS-like machine learning to enhance visuals for PS5 Pro games.

PlayStation is incorporating PSSR technology into PS VR2 for an improved VR experience.

PlayStation 5 Pro is the talk of the town right now and for good reason. Whether it's the discourse over the $699 price tag or conversations around whether a more powerful console is needed, the PS5 Pro is directly in the industry's spotlight. One core facet of the PlayStation 5 Pro is the new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology. This AI-powered feature could become a major selling point of the new hardware if positioned wisely.

On paper, PSSR sounds like another tech buzzword used to entice consumers to pick up the shiny new console off store shelves. However, in reality, PSSR does have some real potential within the console space. Those familiar with NVIDIA's DLSSR tech will know just how integral machine-based upscaling can be on contemporary games as well as classics in the backlog. Seeing PlayStation adopt similar technologies gives me hope that the console space can benefit from upscaled visuals without impacting framerates or putting considerable pressure on developers. The PSSR tech is something I'm eager to see in action myself.

What is PSSR and what does it mean for PS5 Pro?

PSSR is claimed to bring "super sharp image clarity" to games played on the new hardware

Upon the reveal of PlayStation 5 Pro, lead architect for the console Mark Cerny discussed three key features that are integral to the new hardware. Alongside a brand-new GPU and advanced ray tracing capabilities, the PlayStation 5 Pro leverages the PSSR technology. Cerny states that PSSR "analyzes the game images pixel by pixel." The machine-based learning technology then goes in automatically and adds "an extraordinary amount" of detail to the on-screen image. It's possible that while playing a game at 1080p with 60fps support, PSSR can upscale the images closer to 1440p without noticeable degradation to the framerate. At launch, however, PlayStation will be focusing on 4K and 60fps upgrades with upgrades ranging up to 8K and 120fps support.

Since it's still early days after the announcement of PlayStation 5 Pro, there are still a lot of questions as to how PSSR is being implemented across new and current games on the system. PlayStation has announced that they'll be "PS5 Pro Enhanced" labels on games utilizing the new features, including PSSR. In CNET's hands-on preview, PlayStation was able to confirm that PSSR "works across the whole game library." However, a patch will be required to support the feature.

For the November launch, PSSR will be available across Alan Wake 2, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, Demon’s Souls, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Gran Turismo 7, Hogwarts Legacy, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, The Crew Motorfest, The First Descendant, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and other titles.

How does PS5 Pro's PSSR and NVIDIA's DLSS compare?

At its core, PSSR shares a lot of similarities to DLSSR but uses different methodologies

We know that PSSR and DLSS (and AMD's FSR) use machine-based learning technologies to leverage AI upscaling within games. Machine learning can also impact frame rates. NVIDIA's DLSS largely set the bar as far as AI upscaling on PCs. The company is continuously improving on it, allowing players with an RTX graphics card to tap into its power. Unfortunately, NVIDIA's upscaling technology is proprietary and exclusive to its hardware. So, other companies like AMD and now PlayStation have stepped in with their take on the tech.

DLSS is able to run Horizon Zero Dawn at 4K Ultra graphic settings and achieve a stable 80fps. There's no guarantee that PSSR can do those sorts of wonders

We've seen automatic super sampling being used in the console space by Xbox thanks to the Series X's use of its AMD chipset. However, PlayStation's approach is more unprecedented. By using its machine learning technology, PlayStation 5 Pro can aim to achieve something close to the DLSS 3 framework from NVIDIA. Contextually, DLSS is able to run Horizon Zero Dawn at 4K Ultra graphic settings and achieve a stable 80fps. There's no guarantee that PSSR can do those sorts of wonders but DLSS does give us plenty of benchmarks to work with as a high bar.

PlayStation VR2 will support PSSR in the future

While PlayStation is distancing itself from VR, PSSR will soon improve PS VR2 titles

One of the most overlooked facts from the PS5 Pro reveal is how PSSR will improve the PlayStation VR2 experience. The niche VR headset may not have wide adoption within the ecosystem but PlayStation is committing to using its AI-upscaling tech for PlayStation VR2. Unfortunately, it's being reported that PSSR support on PS VR2 won't be available at launch. Instead, a future firmware update will be released, enabling PSSR to "work with all VR games."

I myself am still an active PlayStation VR2 user. While the headset isn't getting day-to-day use within my home, I have been using it more and more thanks to the recent PC adapter. Also, with games like Metro Awakening yet to be released, PlayStation VR2 owners can look forward to the ways that PSSR can improve these immersive experiences. I'm eager to see how many VR development studios jump in to support PSSR. I'd love to see something like Beat Saber take advantage of PSSR for a more fluid and vivid experience. Firesprite, which was unfortunately downsized, could also tap the potential of PSSR for Horizon Call of the Mountain.