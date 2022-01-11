PlayStation Plus is Sony's monthly subscription service that is required for online play on PlayStation 4 and PS5 consoles.

It is split into three tiers, with an Essential plan offering a handul of free games each month, as well as great discounts on games bought through the PlayStation Store.

Two additional tiers - Extra and Premium - are also available. They include additional access to 100s of PS4 and PS5 games (similar to Xbox Game Pass), plus classic games from throughout PlayStation's history.

Here's everything you need to know about PS Plus, including how much each tier costs and all the benefits.

What is PS Plus?

PlayStation Plus is a monthly subscription service that enables online, multiplayer play for PS4 and PS5 games.

It is required to play the vast majority of games online - only some free-to-play titles are exempt.

It started many years ago, with the service launching for PlayStation 3 initially. It was also available for PS Vita users, but both consoles have long since been discontinued and PS Plus is no longer active on either.

As well as online play, it includes cloud storage for save games, discounts, access to early trials of games, and a few other benefits.

There are three separate tiers - Essential, Extra and Premium - with each including increasingly impressive add-ons. You can read more about them below.

What is PS Plus Extra / Premium and are they available now?

Available in Japan and many other Asian countries, plus the Americas, the UK and Europe, PS Plus has recently split into three different tiers: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium.

PS Plus Essential offers the same benefits to the previous standard PS Plus service, while Extra and Premium each add 100s of free games delivered either over the cloud (replacing PS Now) or downloadable.

How much does PlayStation Plus cost?

PlayStation Plus starts at £6.99 / $9.99 / €8.99 per month, but as you get more benefits with each higher tier, so too does the price increase. Here are the prices for the three different options.

PS Plus Essential

The standard tier of PS Plus can be paid for monthly, quarterly or annually.

Monthly membership costs £6.99 / $9.99 / €8.99. It is £19.99 / $24.99 / €24.99 for 3-months, or you can pay for 12-months upfront for £49.99 / $59.99 / €59.99.

You can sign up for PS Plus Essential either through your console or the PlayStation Store online. Physical vouchers have been discontinued.

PS Plus Extra

PS Plus Extra is now available in multiple locations (see region details above). It includes all the benefits of the standard plan plus access to a catalogue of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games to play at no extra cost.

It is priced at £10.99 / $14.99 / €13.99 per month, £31.99 / $39.99 / €39.99 for 3-months, or £83.99 / $99.99 / €99.99 if paid for yearly.

PS Plus Premium

The highest tier, PS Plus Premium, incorporates all of the benefits of Essential and Extra, then adds up to 340 additional games on top, from the back catalogue of PS3, PS2, PSP and even original PlayStation games - often via cloud streaming. There are also time-limited trials in this tier.

It costs £13.49 / $17.99 / €16.99 per month, £39.99 / $49.99 / €49.99 for 3-months, or £99.99 / $119.99 / €119.99 if paid for yearly.

PS Plus Deluxe

An additional tier is available in markets that do not offer cloud gaming as an alternative to Premium. PS Plus Deluxe is cheaper than Premium - you should check your regional PlayStation Store for pricing, where applicable.

What does PS Plus membership include?

There are a number of benefits included with PS Plus membership. You can read about each blow.

Online play

A PlayStation Plus tier is a requirement for PS4 and PS5 gamers to play each other online. Only some free-to-play games are exempt - the vast majority will only give you access to online multiplayer if you have an active PS Plus subscription.

Free games

Each month, two or three PS4/PS5 games are made available to download and play at no extra cost. They are yours to keep as long as you remain a PS Plus member. You can see the latest free games here.

Exclusive discounts

PS Plus members get exclusive discounts on many digital download games on the PlayStation Store. Traditionally, there are also added discounts for members on sale games during major sales periods.

Cloud storage

All PS Plus members, no matter the tier, get 100GB of cloud storage for save games, so even if you lose your save data stored on a PS4 or PS5, you will be able to recover it later.

Also, if you own a second console and want to carry on playing the same game, you can transfer save games from machine to machine.

PlayStation Plus Collection

Unique to the PlayStation 5, the PS Plus Collection comprises 19 first and third-party PS4 games to download and play through backward compatibility. Some, including Days Gone, even feature enhancements, such as 60fps and native 4K resolution.

One thing to note though, Sony will be removing this benefit from 9 May 2023. You will be able to redeem the titles up to then, but those not redeemed will no longer be available at no extra cost afterwards. However, you do not need to download them right now, any title redeemed will remain accessible at no cost as long as you continue PS Plus membership.

PlayStation Plus Collection game list

Here are the games currently available in the PlayStation Plus Collection:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Banidcoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Until Dawn read more

Up to 400 downloadable games (PS Plus Extra and Premium only)

Subscribers to the new PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers gain access to a library of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games from Sony and third-parties. These are available to download and play as long as you subscribe to the relevant tiers. You can see the current list of titles available below.

Classic games (PS Plus Premium only)

Premium tier members gain access to an additional library of classic PS3, PS2, PlayStation and PSP games that are available to download or stream. You can also see the current list of titles available below.

Cloud gaming (PS Plus Premium only)

Games offered in the Extra benefit are also available via cloud streaming to Premium members. That means you won't have to download them to play. It uses Sony's PS Now technology, with that service now merged into PS Plus.

Time-limited game trials (PS Plus Premium only)

Premium subscribers gain access to time-limited trials of games so you can try them before you buy.

PS Plus Extra and Premium games list (as of 19 April 2023)

With PS Plus Extra and Premium having launched in Asia and the Americas at the start of June, we have a list of all the games currently available to Extra and Premium subscribers.

The following games are the titles currently available PS Plus Extra / Premium members in the UK (other regions may differ slightly).

All the main catalogue PlayStation 4 and PS5 games available as part of PS Plus Extra and Premium (all games are PS4 versions unless indicated - some require PSVR):

8-Bit Armies

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

Absolver Downfall

Abzu

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion

Age of Seafood

Adrift

Agents of Mayhem

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4 / PS5)

Alienation

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ashen

Ash of Gods: Redemption

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection

Assassin's Creed III Remastered

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Assassin's Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 / PS5)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4 / PS5)

Astebreed

A Velocibox Ultimate Bundle

AVICII Invector

Back 4 Blood (PS4 / PS5)

Bad North

Balan Wonderworld (PS4 / PS5) - leaving 16 May 2023

Bassmaster Fishing (PS4 / PS5)

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Ben 10: Power Trip (PS4 / PS5)

Black Mirror

Blasphemous Sony Computer Entertainment / From Software / Japan Studio Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Borderlands 3 (PS4 / PS5)

Bound

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Car Mechanic Simulator

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police - Paint it Red!

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy! - leaving 16 May 2023

Chorus (PS4 / PS5)

Chronos: Before the Ashes - leaving 16 May 2023

Cities: Skylines

Clouds & Sheep 2

Concrete Genie

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4 / PS5)

Cris Tales

Crysis Remastered

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Dangerous Golf

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

Days Gone

DCL- The Game

Dead Cells

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Deadlight: Director's Cut - leaving 16 May 2023

Death and re:Quest

Death and re:Quest 2

Death Squared

Death Stranding Sony Interactive Entertainment Death Stranding: Director's Cut (PS5)

Deathloop (PS5)

Defense Grid 2

Demon's Souls (PS5)

Descenders

Desperados III

Destruction Allstars (PS5)

Detroit: Become Human

Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PS5)

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengence

Doom (2016)

Doom Eternal (PS4 / PS5)

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer's Edition

Dragon Star Varnir

Dreamfall Chapters - leaving 16 May 2023

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight (PSVR)

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Earth Defense Force 5

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers

Elex

El Hijo - A Wild West Tale

Embr

Empire of Sin

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

Erica

Everybody’s Golf

Evil Genius 2 (PS4 / PS5)

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry Primal

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

FlatOut 4 - Total Insanity - leaving 16 May 2023

Fluster Cluck

Foreclosed (PS4 / PS5)

For Honor

For the King

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frost Punk

Fury Unleashed

Gal*Gunvolt Burst

Get Even

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS4 / PS5)

Ghostrunner (PS4 / PS5)

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Gianna Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gigantosaurus The Game Sony Interactive Entertainment God of War

Gods Will Fall

Golf with Your Friends

Goosebumps The Game

Grand Ages: Medieval

Graveyard Keeper - leaving 16 May 2023

Gravity Rush 2

Grip

Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger IX

Haven

Hello Neighbor

Hohokum

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront: The Revolution - leaving 16 May 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 / PS5)

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition - leaving 16 May 2023

Hue

Human Fall Flat (PS4 / PS5)

I am Bread

I am Dead (PS4 / PS5)

I am Setsuna

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Indivisible

InFamous First Light

InFamous Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice 2

Inside

Jett: The Far Shore (PS4 / PS5)

Joe Dever's Lone Wolf

John WIck Hex

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Journey to the Savage Planet

Judgment (PS4 / PS5)

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4 / PS5)

KeyWe

Killzone Shadow Fall

Kingdom Come: Deliverance - leaving 16 May 2023

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

Kingdom New Lands

Kingdom Two Crowns

Knack

Kona (PS4 / PS5) - leaving 16 May 2023

Last Day of June - leaving 16 May 2023

Last Stop (PS4 / PS5)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4 / PS5)

Legends of Eternal

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Life is Strange

Life is Strange 2

Life is Stange: Before the Storm

Life is Strange: True Colors

LittleBigPlanet 3

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

Lost Sphear

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater (PS4 / PS5)

Marvel's Avengers (PS4 / PS5)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4 / PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition - leaving 16 May 2023

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4 / PS5)

Matterfall

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Mighty No. 9 - leaving 16 May 2023

MINIT

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4 / PS5)

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship (PS4 / PS5)

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Shell (PS4 / PS5)

Moving Out

MudRunner

MX vs ATV All Out

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Nascar Heat 5

NBA 2K22 (PS5)

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 - leaving 16 May 2023

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Neo: The World Ends with You

Nidhogg

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nioh

Observation

Observer: System Redux (PS4 / PS5)

Oddworld: New and Tasty

Oddworld: Soulstorm - Enhanced Edition (PS4 / PS5)

Omega Quintet

Omno

Onee Chanbara Origin

Oninaki

Outer Wilds

Outriders (PS4 / PS5)

Overcooked 2

Overpass

Paradise Killer (PS4 / PS5)

Party Hard

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition - leaving 16 May 2023

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition

Pixel Piracy - leaving 16 May 2023

Portal Knights

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Prison Architect

Project Cars 2

Project Cars 3

Pure Hold’Em Poker Championship

Pure Pool

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

Rage 2

Raiden V: Director's Cut

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Rayman Legends

Rebel Galaxy

Redeemer: Enhanced Edition

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Relicta - leaving 16 May 2023

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

Resogun

Returnal (PS5)

Rez Infinite

Riders Republic (PS4 / PS5)

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rogue Stormers

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13

R-Type Final 2

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4 / PS5)

Scarlet Nexus (PS4 / PS5)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 2

Shadow Warrior 3

Shenmue 3 - leaving 16 May 2023

Slay the Spire

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

Soma

Soul Caliber VI

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition

Space Junkies (PSVR)

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Splitlings

Star Ocean First Departure R - leaving 16 May 2023

Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PSVR)

Steep

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranded Deep

Stray (PS4 / PS5)

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Surgeon Simulator

Surviving Mars

Tchia

Tearaway Unfolded

Tekken 7

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4 / PS5)

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Artful Escape (PS4 / PS5)

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition (PS4 / PS5)

The Escapists 2

The Evil Within

The Fisherman - Fishing Planet

The Forgotten City (PS4 / PS5)

The Gardens Between (PS4 / PS5) Sony Computer Entertainment The Last Guardian

The Lego Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Medium (PS5)

The Messenger

The Missing J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Pedestrian (PS4 / PS5)

The Quarry (PS4 / PS5)

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: revival Edition

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones - leaving 16 May 2023

Thomas Was Alone

Through the Darkest of Times

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Rainbow Six: Extraction

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (PS4 / PS5)

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Torquel

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden 2

Tour de France 2021 (PS4 / PS5) - leaving 16 May 2023

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt

Trackmania Turbo

Transference (PSVR)

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Tricky Towers

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

Tron Run/r

Tropico 5

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 - leaving 16 May 2023 Naughty Dog / Sony Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn

Untitled Goose Game

Unturned

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard

Virginia: The Game - leaving 16 May 2023

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warriors All-Stars

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 2

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS4 / PS5)

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound - leaving 16 May 2023

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

World of Final Fantasy

Worms W.M.D

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4 / PS5)

Wreckfest (PS4 / PS5)

Wychwood (PS4 / PS5)

XCOM 2

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4 / PS5)

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Zombie Army 4: Dead War read more

All the classic games (PS1, PSP, PS2, PS3, PS4) available as part of PS Plus Premium only (many cloud streaming):