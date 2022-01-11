Quick Links
PlayStation Plus is Sony's monthly subscription service that is required for online play on PlayStation 4 and PS5 consoles.
It is split into three tiers, with an Essential plan offering a handul of free games each month, as well as great discounts on games bought through the PlayStation Store.
Two additional tiers - Extra and Premium - are also available. They include additional access to 100s of PS4 and PS5 games (similar to Xbox Game Pass), plus classic games from throughout PlayStation's history.
Here's everything you need to know about PS Plus, including how much each tier costs and all the benefits.
What is PS Plus?
PlayStation Plus is a monthly subscription service that enables online, multiplayer play for PS4 and PS5 games.
It is required to play the vast majority of games online - only some free-to-play titles are exempt.
It started many years ago, with the service launching for PlayStation 3 initially. It was also available for PS Vita users, but both consoles have long since been discontinued and PS Plus is no longer active on either.
As well as online play, it includes cloud storage for save games, discounts, access to early trials of games, and a few other benefits.
There are three separate tiers - Essential, Extra and Premium - with each including increasingly impressive add-ons. You can read more about them below.
What is PS Plus Extra / Premium and are they available now?
Available in Japan and many other Asian countries, plus the Americas, the UK and Europe, PS Plus has recently split into three different tiers: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium.
PS Plus Essential offers the same benefits to the previous standard PS Plus service, while Extra and Premium each add 100s of free games delivered either over the cloud (replacing PS Now) or downloadable.
How much does PlayStation Plus cost?
PlayStation Plus starts at £6.99 / $9.99 / €8.99 per month, but as you get more benefits with each higher tier, so too does the price increase. Here are the prices for the three different options.
PS Plus Essential
The standard tier of PS Plus can be paid for monthly, quarterly or annually.
Monthly membership costs £6.99 / $9.99 / €8.99. It is £19.99 / $24.99 / €24.99 for 3-months, or you can pay for 12-months upfront for £49.99 / $59.99 / €59.99.
You can sign up for PS Plus Essential either through your console or the PlayStation Store online. Physical vouchers have been discontinued.
PS Plus Extra
PS Plus Extra is now available in multiple locations (see region details above). It includes all the benefits of the standard plan plus access to a catalogue of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games to play at no extra cost.
It is priced at £10.99 / $14.99 / €13.99 per month, £31.99 / $39.99 / €39.99 for 3-months, or £83.99 / $99.99 / €99.99 if paid for yearly.
PS Plus Premium
The highest tier, PS Plus Premium, incorporates all of the benefits of Essential and Extra, then adds up to 340 additional games on top, from the back catalogue of PS3, PS2, PSP and even original PlayStation games - often via cloud streaming. There are also time-limited trials in this tier.
It costs £13.49 / $17.99 / €16.99 per month, £39.99 / $49.99 / €49.99 for 3-months, or £99.99 / $119.99 / €119.99 if paid for yearly.
PS Plus Deluxe
An additional tier is available in markets that do not offer cloud gaming as an alternative to Premium. PS Plus Deluxe is cheaper than Premium - you should check your regional PlayStation Store for pricing, where applicable.
What does PS Plus membership include?
There are a number of benefits included with PS Plus membership. You can read about each blow.
Online play
A PlayStation Plus tier is a requirement for PS4 and PS5 gamers to play each other online. Only some free-to-play games are exempt - the vast majority will only give you access to online multiplayer if you have an active PS Plus subscription.
Free games
Each month, two or three PS4/PS5 games are made available to download and play at no extra cost. They are yours to keep as long as you remain a PS Plus member. You can see the latest free games here.
Exclusive discounts
PS Plus members get exclusive discounts on many digital download games on the PlayStation Store. Traditionally, there are also added discounts for members on sale games during major sales periods.
Cloud storage
All PS Plus members, no matter the tier, get 100GB of cloud storage for save games, so even if you lose your save data stored on a PS4 or PS5, you will be able to recover it later.
Also, if you own a second console and want to carry on playing the same game, you can transfer save games from machine to machine.
PlayStation Plus Collection
Unique to the PlayStation 5, the PS Plus Collection comprises 19 first and third-party PS4 games to download and play through backward compatibility. Some, including Days Gone, even feature enhancements, such as 60fps and native 4K resolution.
One thing to note though, Sony will be removing this benefit from 9 May 2023. You will be able to redeem the titles up to then, but those not redeemed will no longer be available at no extra cost afterwards. However, you do not need to download them right now, any title redeemed will remain accessible at no cost as long as you continue PS Plus membership.
PlayStation Plus Collection game list
Here are the games currently available in the PlayStation Plus Collection:
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Bloodborne
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Crash Banidcoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- God of War
- Infamous Second Son
- Monster Hunter World
- Mortal Kombat X
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Until Dawn
Up to 400 downloadable games (PS Plus Extra and Premium only)
Subscribers to the new PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers gain access to a library of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games from Sony and third-parties. These are available to download and play as long as you subscribe to the relevant tiers. You can see the current list of titles available below.
Classic games (PS Plus Premium only)
Premium tier members gain access to an additional library of classic PS3, PS2, PlayStation and PSP games that are available to download or stream. You can also see the current list of titles available below.
Cloud gaming (PS Plus Premium only)
Games offered in the Extra benefit are also available via cloud streaming to Premium members. That means you won't have to download them to play. It uses Sony's PS Now technology, with that service now merged into PS Plus.
Time-limited game trials (PS Plus Premium only)
Premium subscribers gain access to time-limited trials of games so you can try them before you buy.
PS Plus Extra and Premium games list (as of 19 April 2023)
With PS Plus Extra and Premium having launched in Asia and the Americas at the start of June, we have a list of all the games currently available to Extra and Premium subscribers.
The following games are the titles currently available PS Plus Extra / Premium members in the UK (other regions may differ slightly).
All the main catalogue PlayStation 4 and PS5 games available as part of PS Plus Extra and Premium (all games are PS4 versions unless indicated - some require PSVR):
- 8-Bit Armies
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
- Absolver Downfall
- Abzu
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion
- Age of Seafood
- Adrift
- Agents of Mayhem
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4 / PS5)
- Alienation
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ashen
- Ash of Gods: Redemption
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed Unity
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 / PS5)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4 / PS5)
- Astebreed
- A Velocibox Ultimate Bundle
- AVICII Invector
- Back 4 Blood (PS4 / PS5)
- Bad North
- Balan Wonderworld (PS4 / PS5) - leaving 16 May 2023
- Bassmaster Fishing (PS4 / PS5)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Ben 10: Power Trip (PS4 / PS5)
- Black Mirror
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Borderlands 3 (PS4 / PS5)
- Bound
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Chicken Police - Paint it Red!
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy! - leaving 16 May 2023
- Chorus (PS4 / PS5)
- Chronos: Before the Ashes - leaving 16 May 2023
- Cities: Skylines
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4 / PS5)
- Cris Tales
- Crysis Remastered
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Dangerous Golf
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- DCL- The Game
- Dead Cells
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
- Deadlight: Director's Cut - leaving 16 May 2023
- Death and re:Quest
- Death and re:Quest 2
- Death Squared
- Death Stranding
- Death Stranding: Director's Cut (PS5)
- Deathloop (PS5)
- Defense Grid 2
- Demon's Souls (PS5)
- Descenders
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars (PS5)
- Detroit: Become Human
- Devil May Cry 5
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PS5)
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengence
- Doom (2016)
- Doom Eternal (PS4 / PS5)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below
- Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer's Edition
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dreamfall Chapters - leaving 16 May 2023
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight (PSVR)
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Earth Defense Force 5
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers
- Elex
- El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- Erica
- Everybody’s Golf
- Evil Genius 2 (PS4 / PS5)
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
- FlatOut 4 - Total Insanity - leaving 16 May 2023
- Fluster Cluck
- Foreclosed (PS4 / PS5)
- For Honor
- For the King
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frost Punk
- Fury Unleashed
- Gal*Gunvolt Burst
- Get Even
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS4 / PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS4 / PS5)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Gianna Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Gigantosaurus The Game
- God of War
- Gods Will Fall
- Golf with Your Friends
- Goosebumps The Game
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Graveyard Keeper - leaving 16 May 2023
- Gravity Rush 2
- Grip
- Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger IX
- Haven
- Hello Neighbor
- Hohokum
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution - leaving 16 May 2023
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 / PS5)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition - leaving 16 May 2023
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat (PS4 / PS5)
- I am Bread
- I am Dead (PS4 / PS5)
- I am Setsuna
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- Indivisible
- InFamous First Light
- InFamous Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice 2
- Inside
- Jett: The Far Shore (PS4 / PS5)
- Joe Dever's Lone Wolf
- John WIck Hex
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Judgment (PS4 / PS5)
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4 / PS5)
- KeyWe
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - leaving 16 May 2023
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory
- Kingdom New Lands
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Knack
- Kona (PS4 / PS5) - leaving 16 May 2023
- Last Day of June - leaving 16 May 2023
- Last Stop (PS4 / PS5)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4 / PS5)
- Legends of Eternal
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Life is Strange
- Life is Strange 2
- Life is Stange: Before the Storm
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- Lost Sphear
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater (PS4 / PS5)
- Marvel's Avengers (PS4 / PS5)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4 / PS5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition - leaving 16 May 2023
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4 / PS5)
- Matterfall
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War
- Mighty No. 9 - leaving 16 May 2023
- MINIT
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4 / PS5)
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship (PS4 / PS5)
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell (PS4 / PS5)
- Moving Out
- MudRunner
- MX vs ATV All Out
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- Nascar Heat 5
- NBA 2K22 (PS5)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 - leaving 16 May 2023
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Neo: The World Ends with You
- Nidhogg
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nioh
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux (PS4 / PS5)
- Oddworld: New and Tasty
- Oddworld: Soulstorm - Enhanced Edition (PS4 / PS5)
- Omega Quintet
- Omno
- Onee Chanbara Origin
- Oninaki
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders (PS4 / PS5)
- Overcooked 2
- Overpass
- Paradise Killer (PS4 / PS5)
- Party Hard
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition - leaving 16 May 2023
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition
- Pixel Piracy - leaving 16 May 2023
- Portal Knights
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Prison Architect
- Project Cars 2
- Project Cars 3
- Pure Hold’Em Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
- Rage 2
- Raiden V: Director's Cut
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Rayman Legends
- Rebel Galaxy
- Redeemer: Enhanced Edition
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Relicta - leaving 16 May 2023
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- Resogun
- Returnal (PS5)
- Rez Infinite
- Riders Republic (PS4 / PS5)
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rogue Stormers
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13
- R-Type Final 2
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4 / PS5)
- Scarlet Nexus (PS4 / PS5)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shenmue 3 - leaving 16 May 2023
- Slay the Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Soma
- Soul Caliber VI
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Space Junkies (PSVR)
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Splitlings
- Star Ocean First Departure R - leaving 16 May 2023
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PSVR)
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Stray (PS4 / PS5)
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Surgeon Simulator
- Surviving Mars
- Tchia
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Tekken 7
- Telling Lies
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4 / PS5)
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Artful Escape (PS4 / PS5)
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition (PS4 / PS5)
- The Escapists 2
- The Evil Within
- The Fisherman - Fishing Planet
- The Forgotten City (PS4 / PS5)
- The Gardens Between (PS4 / PS5)
- The Last Guardian
- The Lego Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Medium (PS5)
- The Messenger
- The Missing J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Pedestrian (PS4 / PS5)
- The Quarry (PS4 / PS5)
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: revival Edition
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones - leaving 16 May 2023
- Thomas Was Alone
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Rainbow Six: Extraction
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (PS4 / PS5)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Torquel
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Toukiden 2
- Tour de France 2021 (PS4 / PS5) - leaving 16 May 2023
- TowerFall Ascension
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference (PSVR)
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Tricky Towers
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- Tron Run/r
- Tropico 5
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 - leaving 16 May 2023
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Untitled Goose Game
- Unturned
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Vikings: Wolves of Midgard
- Virginia: The Game - leaving 16 May 2023
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Warriors All-Stars
- Watch Dogs
- Watch Dogs 2
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS4 / PS5)
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Windbound - leaving 16 May 2023
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- World of Final Fantasy
- Worms W.M.D
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4 / PS5)
- Wreckfest (PS4 / PS5)
- Wychwood (PS4 / PS5)
- XCOM 2
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4 / PS5)
- Yet Another Zombie Defense
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
All the classic games (PS1, PSP, PS2, PS3, PS4) available as part of PS Plus Premium only (many cloud streaming):
- Air Conflicts - Pacific Carriers
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- Anna - Extended Edition
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Ape Academy 2
- Ape Escape
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Armageddon Riders
- Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
- Atelier Escha & Logy - Alchemists of the Dusk Sky
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
- Atelier Shallie – Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
- Baja: Edge of Contnol HD
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City
- Battle Princess of Arcadia
- Bentley's Hackpack
- Beyond: Two Souls
- Big Sky Infinity
- Bioshock Remastered
- Bioshock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- Bit.Trip Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Black Knight Sword
- Bladestrom: Nightmare
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War
- Blood Knights
- Bolt
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bugsnax
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Cars Mater National
- Cars Race O Rama
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lord of Shadow - Mirror of Fate HD
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Cel Damage HD
- Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
- Chime Super Deluxe
- Crysis Remastered
- Dark Chronicle
- Dark Cloud
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathfinitive Edition
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Deadlight: Director's Cut
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Deception IV: Blood Ties
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- Destroy All Humans!
- Devil May Cry HD Colleciton
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Disney Pixar Brave
- Disney Pixar Cars 2
- Disney Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue!
- Disney Pixar Toy Story Mania!
- Disney Universe Ultimate Edition
- Doom
- Doom II
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Dynasty Warriors 6
- Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
- Echocrhome (PS4 / PS5)
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- Everybody's Golf (PS3 / PS4 / PS4)
- Everybody's Tennis
- Everyday Shooter
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fantavision
- F.E.A.R.: First Encounter Assault Recon
- Forbidden Siren
- Frogger Returns
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- G-Force
- God of War Ascension
- God of War 2
- God of War III: Remastered
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Greg Hasting’s Paintball 2
- Guilty Gear Xrd: Revelator
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
- Hamilton’s Great Adventure
- Harvest Moon: Back to Nature
- Heavenly Sword
- Heavy Rain
- Hot Shots Golf 2
- Hotline Miami
- Hustle Kings
- Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure
- Injustice Gods Among Us: Ultimate Edition
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak 2: Renagade
- Jak X Combat Racing
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Jumanji: The Video Game
- Jumping Flash
- Kinetica
- Kingdom of Paradise
- Kingdoms of Armalur: Re-Reckoning
- Knytt Underground
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- Kurushi
- Left Alive Day One Edition - leaving 16 May 2023
- Legasista
- Lego Batman: The Videogame
- Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- Lego Harry Potter Collection
- Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
- Lego Pirates of the Caribbean
- Limbo
- Lock's Quest
- LocoRoco 2
- LocoRoco Midnight Carnival
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Lost Planet 3
- Lumines Remastered
- Magus
- Metro 2033 Redux - leaving 16 May 2023
- Metro Exodus
- Metro: Last Light Redux - leaving 16 May 2023
- Monopoly Madness
- Monopoly Plus
- Motorstorm Apocalypse
- Motorstorm RC Complete
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Mr Driller
- MX vs ATV: Alive
- MX vs ATV: All Out - leaving 16 May 2023
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- No Heroes Allowed!
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence
- Numblast
- Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS4 / PS5)
- Okage: Shadow King
- Order Up!!
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Papa & Yo
- Patapon Remastered
- Patapon 2 Remastered
- Paw Patrol on a Roll
- Phineas and Ferb Across the 2nd Dimension
- Pinball Heroes
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
- PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
- Pool Nation
- Port Royale 3
- Primal
- Proteus
- Puppeteer
- Quantum Theory
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
- Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
- Raiden IV Overkill
- Rain
- Rainbow Moon
- Ratatouille
- Ratchet & Clank
- Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in time
- Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
- Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
- Ratchet & Clank: QForce
- Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
- ReadySet Heroes
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Red Faction
- Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered - leaving 16 May 2023
- Red Faction 2
- Red Johnson’s Chronicle : One Against All
- Resident Evil - leaving 16 May 2023
- Resident Evil Director's Cut (PS4 / PS5)
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
- Retro City Rampage DX
- Retro/Grade
- Ridge Racer 2
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rogue Galaxy
- R Type Dimensions
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row 2
- Saints Row IV: Re-elected
- Saints Row Gat out of Hell
- Samurai Warriors 4
- Serious Sam Collection
- Shatter
- Skull Girls Encore
- Skydive: Proximity Flight
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
- Snakeball
- Sniper Elite V2
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5)
- Split/Second: Velocity
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars Demolition
- Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars Racer Revenge
- Strider
- Super Star Wars
- Syberia
- Syphon Filter
- Syphon Filter 2
- Syphon Filter 3
- Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror
- Tekken 2
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Guided Fate Paradox
- The King of Fighters XIII
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Legend of Dragoon
- The Mark of Kri
- The Raven Remastered
- The Sly Collection
- Tokyo Jungle
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- Toy Home
- Toy Story 3
- Trash Panic
- Trials of Mana
- Trinity: Souls of Zill O’ll
- Tron: Evolution
- Truck Racer
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Uno
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- Velocity Ultra
- Vessel
- War of the Monsters
- Warriors Legends of Troy
- Warriors Orochi 3
- When Vikings Attack
- White KNight Chronicles
- Wild Arms
- Wild Arms 2
- Wild Arms 3
- WipEout Omega Collection
- Worms Armageddon
- Worms World Party
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Yaira: Ninja Gaiden Z
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball 2: Avengers Chronicles Pack
- Zombie Tycoon 2: Brainhov's Revenge