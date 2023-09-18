The first-generation Apple AirPods Pro introduced active noise cancellation (ANC) to the popular wireless in-ear headphones. The company didn't rest on its laurels however, with additional features added to the second-generation AirPods Pro (both the Lightning and USB-C models) that make the audio experience even better. Features such as Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness make it even easier to get the sound that you want from your AirPods without having to fiddle with the settings.

Another useful feature is the ability for your AirPods to learn your listening habits and environments and adjust your volume accordingly. What is Personalised Volume, and how does it work? Here’s what you need to know.

What is Personalised Volume on AirPods?

Personalised Volume is one of the Adaptive Audio features that Apple introduced in iOS 17. As the name suggests, Personalised Volume, well, personalises your volume. But it does so by using clever machine learning magic. Over time, Personalised Volume learns the volume levels you use and the listening environments that you regularly listen in, and uses this information to provide you with the optimum listening experience at any given time and location. In essence, i's like a little friend who turns your volume up and down for you so that it's just how you like it, although it's a little more complex than that.

How do I use Personalised Volume on AirPods?

Using Personalised Volume on AirPods is simple, because you don't actually have to do a thing. Personalised Volume is enabled by default, and it learns on the go, so all you need to do is listen to your AirPods as you would normally. The more you use them, the more data Personalised Volume will have to make the personalisation as accurate as possible. When you first use the feature, you're unlikely to notice anything happening; it's only after you've used them for a while that the feature will start adapting the volume of your AirPods.

How to turn off Personalised Volume on AirPods

If you'd rather not use Personalised Volume on your AirPods, you can turn the feature off in Settings on your iPhone.

Make sure your AirPods are connected to your iPhone and out of the charging case. Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Select your AirPods. Under the Audio settings, toggle Personalised Volume off.

What AirPods support Personalised Volume?

Currently, Personalised Volume is only supported by the AirPods Pro (second generation) so if you’re using older AirPods, you won’t be able to take advantage of the feature. The good news for owners of the original Lightning port version of the AirPods Pro (second generation) is that Personalised Volume is supported on both the Lightning and USB-C version.

What do I need to use Personalised Volume on AirPods?

Personalised Volume is a new feature that was introduced as part of iOS 17. In order to use it, you’ll need to update your iPhone to iOS 17. You’ll also need to ensure that your AirPods are updated to the latest firmware. Firmware updates are automatic, so all you need to do to update them is place them in the case and ensure that they are charging. Bring your iPhone or iPad close enough for Bluetooth to connect and make sure that it’s connected to Wi-Fi. The AirPods should then update automatically, and you'll be able to start teaching Personalised Volume your habits.