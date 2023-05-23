Peloton has long been a pretty exclusive club, and while it has hundreds of thousands of members, it certainly doesn't have a reputation for being cheap. The company announced a relaunch in May 2023 though, which not only introduced different membership tiers - including a free one - but a feature called Peloton Gym.

This is everything you need to know about Peloton Gym, including how the feature works, what it offers, how you get it and how much it costs.

What is Peloton Gym?

Peloton Gym is a feature offered within the Peloton app and it involves step-by-step workout plans that have been created by the Peloton instructors and designed to be used at the gym. The workout plans aren't video-based - offering something quite different to what the company is currently known for - instead delivering whiteboard, circuit-style workout plans with descriptions and short videos to demonstrate the moves and make it easy for you to do anywhere.

The Peloton Gym workouts incorporate equipment that you would find in any gym setting, such as dumbbells and weight machines, for example. The idea is that you can use the Peloton Gym feature in the gym - or wherever you like and have the necessary equipment - to complete a structured workout at your own pace.

How does Peloton Gym work?

The Peloton Gym feature is found within the Peloton app, and similar to other Peloton workouts, you'll see a list of options, which have the name of the workout, the time, the instructor and what is involved, such as four blocks and 10 movements, for example.

Once you click on a specific workout, there are three tabs at the top of your screen: Overview, Workout Plan and Body Activity. Overview will tell you what equipment you need, as well as recommendations, like resting for 90 seconds between sets. You'll also see the movements within the plan, like Hip bridge, and if you click on it, you will be able to see a video to show you how to perform the movement should you require a demonstration.

The Workout Plan tab again offers a breakdown of the workout, detailing the step-by-step moves. The Body Activity tab meanwhile, will show you what muscles you will work during the workout you've chosen. It will also take into account any other workouts you have done through Peloton previously. It's a great feature, and useful for helping you decide what might be a good workout to do in order to give all your muscles a bit of action every week.

Once you start a workout through Peloton Gym, a timer will appear at the top of your screen with a stop and pause button. The workout you've chosen will be detailed below the timer and you can swipe to complete each circuit. Metrics like your heart rate, heart rate zone and Strive Score will appear below the workout if you have a heart rate monitor connected to your device, or an Apple Watch for example.

How do I get Peloton Gym?

As mentioned, Peloton Gym is available through the Peloton app, which is available on iOS and Android devices. It started rolling out as of 23 May 2023 so you'll need to make sure you have the latest version of the Peloton app downloaded on your device in order to get the Gym feature.

Once you have the Peloton app downloaded, you'll need to head to the Workouts tab at the bottom of your screen in the centre. You'll see Gym at the top alongside Strength, Meditation, Cycling, Stretching and the other workout options at the top of the app.

From here, you'll see the list of Peloton Gym workouts available.

How much does Peloton Gym cost?

Peloton now has three tiers of membership for its app consisting of Peloton App Free, Peloton App One and Peloton App+. The Peloton Gym feature is available across all three membership tiers so it is free if you select the Peloton App Free tier.

The Peloton App Free tier offers a taste of what Peloton offers overall. It includes more than 50 classes curated across 12 of Peloton’s modalities, like Strength, Cycling and Yoga. It also includes a rotating set of featured classes that are continually refreshed.

The Peloton App One tier costs $12.99 a month in the US and £12.99 a month in the UK or $/£129 a year. It offers unlimited access to thousands of classes across nine of Peloton’s 16 modalities, including Strength, Meditation, Outdoor Walking, Yoga. You can also take up to three equipment-based (Cycling/Tread/Row) cardio classes per month.

The Peloton App+ costs $24/£24 per month or $240/£240 per year. It offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of classes, though not the Lanebreak or Scenic classes. It also offers access to thousands of equipment-based cardio classes to take on any indoor bike, treadmill, or rower too though.

The Peloton Gym feature is also available to the other two memberships offered by Peloton including All Access membership and Guide membership. You can see more about Peloton's membership options on its website.

For those that have the Peloton Digital membership, the price changes will come into effect on 5 December 2023.