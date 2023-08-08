Netflix is always up to something new, it seems. The company has made a heavy push into mobile games, offering many bite-sized experiences for its subscribers. Now, it looks like the company wants to expand its gaming footprint to the big screen, thanks to a new Game Controller app.

What is Netflix's Game Controller app?

The app's name is very literal - it's a virtual game controller with a layout similar to physical game controllers. There's a big virtual joystick on the left side of the screen, an "N" button and what appears to be a Start button in the middle, and four face buttons on the right side, one of which is larger than the rest. The larger button surrounded by smaller ones is somewhat reminiscent of a GameCube controller. However, it remains to be seen if Netflix will offer different layouts depending on what you're playing.

For now, the app doesn't appear to actually do anything, though you can download it if you want. However, it's not what the app does now that's exciting, but it's what it promises to do that could change the game, so to speak. The description from the App Store reads, "Coming soon to Netflix. Play games on your TV with the Netflix Game Controller. This Game Controller app pairs with your TV and allows you to play games on Netflix using your phone or mobile device."

Based on that, the streaming company appears to be looking to branch out from mobile games and into games played on a larger screen.

How to use Netflix's Game Controller

As mentioned, the app currently serves no purpose. Yes, you can download it to any device running iOS 15 or later, but there are no games to play once you install it.

Upon launching the app, you'll see a large screen that says, "To begin, choose a game on your TV and follow the directions to connect." It also says, "Netflix Games on TV are in beta. Some devices may not be supported at this time" on the bottom of the screen with a link to a help page. The link only goes to the general Netflix help page, so it doesn't provide any specific information about the Game Controller app.

Once games are available to use with Netflix Game Controller, we'll update you on the process.