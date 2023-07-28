In a world of streaming services where monthly rates keep climbing and the avenues of fighting back are closing, you'll be glad to know that someone's doing something about it. That "someone" is NASA and the thing it is doing is something called NASA+. And did we mention that it's going to be free? We'll explain more here.

What is NASA+?

In July, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration announced plans to host a streaming service on its existing platforms as well as new ones featuring new original (presumably longform) video series. The service, NASA+, is set to launch sometime "later this year."

The teaser video above gives us quick glimpses at the programming we can expect to see, including series and blocks such as:

NASA Talks

Space Out

The Color of Space

Lucy (NASA Kids)

NASA Explorers: Osiris-Rex

First Light

Mars is Hard

Artemis I: Path to the Pad

NASA En Español

The agency already offers NASA TV, a 24-hour linear streaming channel screening documentaries and live event coverage, an assortment of raw live feeds intended for the media to use (though they're just as easily accessible by the public), and a YouTube channel full of shorter videos including weekly updates, quick explainers, and celebrity appearances.

How do I get NASA+?

NASA+ will be offered to all viewers for free on NASA's website, its existing apps for Android and iOS, and new apps for Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and other platforms.

As an arm of the United States federal government, nearly all creative content that NASA produces is released into the public domain by default - the only real exceptions are when the content in question includes material from a private copyright holder. Layer on the mission of NASA to enlighten the public about space exploration and STEM studies, and it's a no-brainer that this would be a free service.

Where to more space content

Kornhaber Brown / PBS Digital Studios

If you're looking for more space-themed stuff to watch, you may find some choice titles from the usual suspects - Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, Max, etc. But for those who actually want to learn as part of their viewing experience, we'd suggest heading to NASA's YouTube channel, PBS, or CuriosityStream.

PBS, in particular, serves viewers across all sorts of platforms. Its longtime science docu-series, NOVA, has a few full-length extraterrestrial programs on its YouTube channel. It also has a digital-only series called Space Time, discussing the varied curious concepts of our universe. And, if you're happy to support your local PBS station at a minimum of $5 per month, you can subscribe to PBS Passport for full-length programs on a wider range of topics. Oh, and it's also on TV, don't you know?

If you're all about documentaries, CuriosityStream costs as little as $4.99 per month or $39.99 annually. It hosts thousands of programs, and a fair amount of them are on planets, stars, and galaxies.

The company also offers a bundled subscription to six other affiliated niche streaming services and its own. The services are:

Tastemade

Da Vinci

One Day University

SOMM TV

Topic

Nebula

A Smart Bundle subscription costs $9.99 monthly or $69.99 yearly.