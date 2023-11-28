Key Takeaways My Deezer Year is a personalized collection of stats that shows your listening history for the past year and allows you to share it with others.

It includes information about your top songs, albums, artists, total listening hours, favorite genre, and number of new artists discovered.

You can easily find My Deezer Year in the Deezer app or on the My Deezer Year channel in a browser, and share your stats on various social media platforms.

Another year flashes by even faster than the last, and what have you got to show for it? Well, if you're a Deezer user, you've probably got hours of streaming music under your belt, and you may even have discovered a whole host of new artists. In fact, the average Deezer user listens to 88 hours and 39 minutes of music per year. Are you above average, below average, or bang on the money?

There's a simple way to find out: My Deezer Year. This collection of personalised stats will tell you all you need to know about your listening history for the past year and allow you to share your excellent musical taste (or lack of) with the world.

What is My Deezer Year, what does it show you, and how do you find it? Here's all you need to know.

What is My Deezer Year?

Spotify was the first streaming music service to take music streaming mainstream, and it's fair to say that it's changed the way that many of us listen to music. In 2016, Spotify was also the first music streaming company to introduce a collection of statistics about your listening history, called Spotify Wrapped. The feature has proved so popular that most other streaming services have followed suit, with Apple Music introducing its Replay feature in 2019, and Deezer introducing My Deezer Year in 2021.

Just like Spotify Wrapped, My Deezer Year gives you a breakdown of the top songs, albums, artists, and more that you've listened to throughout the year. You get an overview of your listening for the year, and the results may surprise you. You can share details of your listening stats online to either impress or horrify your friends and family with the music you've been listening to the most.

What does My Deezer Year 2023 show you?

My Deezer Year includes similar stats each year, but in 2023 there's a theme inspired by tarot cards. You'll see information such as the songs, albums, and artists you've listened to the most, and your total listening hours. You can also learn your favourite genre of 2023, the number of new artists you've discovered, and more. You can even get a personalised music quiz based on your listening habits, and you may also get some personalised concert recommendations too, based on your location.

There are special cards to be earned if your listening habits are outside the norm, too, or you can simply compare your own stats to the global averages of 112 new artists discovered or 519 different songs played.

When is My Deezer Year released?

This year, My Deezer Year is released on the 28th of November 2023, so if you're reading this article, My Deezer Year is ready and waiting for you in the Deezer app right now.

How to find My Deezer Year 2023

Deezer

Finding My Deezer Year is easy to do. Just tap the Homepage or Explore tabs in the Deezer app and you should find your My Deezer Year 2023 ready and waiting for you. You can also view My Deezer Year in a browser by going to the My Deezer Year channel and signing in to your account. Here, you can see stats on the top local and global Deezer playlists, too.

Where can I share My Deezer Year?

Sharing My Deezer Year is easy to do. At the bottom of each card in My Deezer Year, there's a share button. You can use the button to share your cards on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, iMessage, SMS, Snapchat, and X (formerly Twitter).

Who is the most listened to artist on Deezer in 2023?

Deezer

Taylor Swift, right? It must be Taylor Swift. Her Eras tour has been sweeping the world, with 151 shows across five continents, and has even become a movie.

Well, Taylor Swift is the most listened to female artist on Deezer in 2023, as well as the most listened to artist in the US, but she doesn't take the top spot overall. In 2023, the most listened to artist worldwide is The Weeknd. This is the first time The Weeknd has made the top spot worldwide, having been second in 2021 and 2022.

The top five spots worldwide are as follows:

The Weeknd Taylor Swift Imagine Dragons David Guetta Ed Sheeran

What's the most listened to song on Deezer?

Deezer

Despite being the most listened to artist of 2023, The Weeknd doesn't even make the top five for the most listened to song on Deezer in 2023. Instead, the top spot goes to Miley Cyrus, with Flowers being the most listened to song on Deezer both in the US and worldwide. The top five spots worldwide are:

Flowers: Miley Cyrus As It Was: Harry Styles Another Love: Tom Odell I'm Good (Blue): David Guetta x Bebe Rexha Cuff It: Beyoncé

What's the most listened to album on Deezer?

Deezer

Beyoncé may only have the fifth most listened to song on Deezer in 2023, but she claims the top spot for most listened to album worldwide. This category is for albums released in 2022 and 2023, and the top five is as follows:

Beyoncé: Renaissance Metro Boomin: Hereos & Villians Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti Harry Styles: Harry's House SZA: SOS

What's the quickest streaming album on Deezer?

Some albums are growers that build up a following over time. Others drop and instantly become massive hits. But what were the albums that streamed the quickest on Deezer in 2023? Taylor Swift managed to land two of the top five spots, but the album that had the most listens in its first 24 hours of being released on Deezer was Utopia by Travis Scott. The top five are as follows:

Travis Scott: Utopia Taylor Swift: 1989 (Taylor's Version) Drake: For All The Dogs Bad Bunny: Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana Taylor Swift: Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

How Can I Listen to Deezer?

Deezer

There are more ways than ever to listen to Deezer. As well as apps for iOS and Android, and the ability to listen to Deezer on your desktop or laptop, you can also listen to Deezer on smart speakers such as an Echo device or Google Nest Hub. There's even full support for Deezer on Apple HomePod and Apple Watch, allowing you to use Siri to control your Deezer playback.