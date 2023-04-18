Niantic is back with another AR game, but unlike some that we've seen in recent years we think this could actually be a natural fit - Monster Hunter Now brings well, monster hunting to your phone.

The freshly-announced game will be out in a test phase next week and looks like it could be a new entry point for those curious to get into Monster Hunter, with some (slight) differences from Niantic's own enduring megahit Pokémon Go.

What is Monster Hunter Now?

Monster Hunter Now is the new game from Niantic and Capcom. It's a mobile experience that lets you walk around the real world encountering monsters and harvesting gear and upgrades using your phone.

You'll be able to play it alone or with friends, and from what we've seen you can expect a very similar experience at launch to that offered by Pokémon Go.

Instead of collecting monsters to control and use, though, the game will revolve around getting better gear and weapons to help you take down more powerful monsters, mirroring the progression of mainline Monster Hunter games.

How to play Monster Hunter Now

Monster Hunter Now isn't available to freely download yet, although you can register your interest by going to the game's official website.

This will put you in the hat for closed beta tests that will be happening up until the game's launch later this year.

Once you're in a test, or the game has gone live, playing Monster Hunter Now will be quite simple.

Niantic/Capcom

It will be available through both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, so you just need to download it to your phone and open it up.

After making a character and creating their Palico, a little furry companion that's a stalwart of the Monster Hunter series, you'll be able to venture out and get started.

You battle monsters that you'll find around the streets in short encounters that last around 75 seconds according to Capcom. You'll have a few moves to choose from, all executed by simple taps and swipes on your screen, and if you defeat the monster in question you'll earn rewards.

Niantic/Capcom

These can be traded and used in crafting recipes to complete missions and earn or craft new gear - this in turn will let you take on more fearsome monsters, a ladder that you'll climb continually.

Monster Hunter Now is going to release fully in September 2023, although we don't yet have an exact date within that month, so the game really isn't too far off at this stage.

As mentioned, there are going to be plenty of tests in the meantime so you might well be able to get a chance to play it before then if you're lucky.