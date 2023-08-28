Key Takeaways Mint Mobile is a legitimate cell phone service provider with reasonable prices, offering access to wireless communication services using T-Mobile's towers.

Mint Mobile's pricing is lower than the big three carriers due to not owning its own cell towers and requiring upfront payment for service in batches of three, six, or twelve months.

Mint Mobile's coverage is the same as T-Mobile's. However, data speeds may be slower during network congestion.

You've probably seen Ryan Reynolds on TV or online talking about Mint Mobile at some point. At one point, Reynolds actually owned the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which is how he ended up as its main spokesperson. But there's more to Mint than just the A-list Hollywood celebrity speaking its praises. It's a legitimate cell phone service provider with rather reasonable prices.

You probably have some questions when looking at the company that will provide you with a mobile signal. Is the service good? How much does it cost? Who owns Mint Mobile now? How's the coverage? We will answer all of these and more to help you fully understand what Mint Mobile is and whether it's the right MVNO for you.

What is Mint Mobile?

Mint Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). That means it provides customers with wireless service but doesn't operate its own wireless network infrastructure. In the case of Mint, it uses T-Mobile's towers to provide service to its customers. It exists in the same space as other MVNOs like Boost Mobile, StraightTalk, Consumer Cellular, Cricket Wireless, and Visible.

Here's a simple breakdown of what Mint Mobile is: It provides people with access to wireless communications services such as calling, texting, and mobile data. It differs from the big three (AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon) because it doesn't own the infrastructure, which allows it to offer lower prices.

How much is Mint Mobile?

As mentioned, Mint Mobile offers lower prices than the big three carriers. It does this partially by not owning its own cell towers, but it also offers reasonable prices by requiring its customers to pay for service upfront in at least three-month batches. This means the upfront cost is more than other carriers that allow you to pay monthly, but the overall cost is lower.

The company offers four different plans: 5GB, 15GB, 20GB, and Unlimited. The monthly price varies depending on whether you pay for three, six, or 12 months. The longer you pay for upfront, the more affordable Mint's overall monthly cost is.

Here's a look at the monthly price for Mint Mobile, depending on how long you pay for. (This is the price after the three-month introductory period. The first three months are cheaper and vary based on the promotions Mint is running at the time. For example, at the time of this writing, Mint is offering all plans for $15 monthly for the first three months.)

3 months 6 months 12 months 5GB $25 $20 $15 15GB $35 $25 $20 20GB $45 $35 $25 Unlimited $40 $35 $30

How is Mint Mobile's coverage?

Mint Mobile's coverage is the same as T-Mobile's since it uses the carrier's towers. You can check out Mint Mobile's coverage map to see how good the service is where you live. This will help you decide whether the service is right for you before committing.

To use the coverage map, go to Mint's coverage map website, then enter the address you want to check. From there, it'll tell you whether you're in a 5G area and, if so, what kind of 5G. For example, my home is in a 5G mid-band area, so I can rely on Mint to offer fast connectivity here.

The biggest drawback with Mint Mobile, and all other MVNOs, is that your data speeds will be slower when the network is congested. This is because mobile network operators prioritize their own customers before MVNO users. This won't happen all the time, but if you happen to be in a place where lots of other people are using T-Mobile's towers (such as at a stadium or during a convention), you might find that you don't get the same data speeds as in a quieter area.

Who owns Mint Mobile?

In March 2023, T-Mobile purchased Mint Mobile, so Ryan Reynolds is no longer involved with the company in a business capacity. However, he remained a spokesperson in his “creative role on behalf of Mint." So you'll still see Mint Mobile commercials with the Deadpool actor, but T-Mobile is running the company.

Despite T-Mobile offering its own pre- and post-paid service, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said that Mint would remain its own entity and that it would keep the affordable $15 plan for which the MVNO is known.