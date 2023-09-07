Key Takeaways Microsoft PowerToys is a collection of tools that enhance the Windows experience, providing features not available in the regular operating system.

There are 22 utilities in PowerToys, including keyboard remapping, window layout customisation, color picker, and mouse control across multiple computers.

PowerToys can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store and accessed through the Start menu or the Notification Area icon.

Microsoft PowerToys is a set of tools for Windows users to make the most out of their PCs. The utilities provide functions that can increase productivity or allow for greater customisation. Microsoft called the tools PowerToys about 'power users,' a term that signifies those who use advanced features of a piece of hardware or software - in this case, the Windows operating system (OS). In their most recent iteration, the tools are available within a single Microsoft PowerToys application for Windows 10 and 11.

What is Microsoft PowerToys?

Meant to augment the regular Windows experience, Microsoft PowerToys gives users access to features not available or enabled in the vanilla operating system. Microsoft PowerToys was first introduced over two decades ago for Windows 95. The suite of tools also made its way to Windows XP. However, PowerToys was never released for Windows Vista, Windows 7, or Windows 8. After that long hiatus, the tools returned in 2019 for Windows 10, and Microsoft released them as open source on GitHub.

Examples of Microsoft PowerToys utilities include the Keyboard Manager (for features like key remapping or setting shortcuts), FancyZones (lets you choose and customise window layouts), Color Picker (lets you identify and select colours on your screen), and Mouse Without Borders (lets you use a single mouse across multiple Windows computers, simultaneously).

As you can see from just the four Microsoft PowerToys utilities we've listed above, they can be very useful, and there are a total of 22 of them to use - at the time of writing. It is for this reason that Microsoft PowerToys will supercharge your Windows experience. We will include a full list of Microsoft PowerToys tools and their features later in the article. Some utilities are more useful in Windows 10 than Windows 11, for example: functionality similar to the FancyZones window manager is already built into the newer operating system.

A screenshot of the FancyZones windows layout manager.

What can you do with Microsoft PowerToys?

Always On Top - This utility lets you pin one or more windows on top with a keyboard shortcut. You can choose the activation shortcut, whether the pinned window has a border, or whether a sound should be played while pinning. Awake - You can choose whether your PC remains awake without visiting the Power settings. Options include enabling the current power plan, keeping the display on, and keeping awake indefinitely or for a specific time. You can switch Awake settings via a system tray icon. Color Picker - This lets you pick a colour using your cursor from any application or any part of the screen after using the activation shortcut. Once activated, you can zoom in on the cursor area to see more clearly. It is then copied to your clipboard in a configurable colour format (HEX, RGB, HSL, etc). Options include opening a Color Picker editor and fine-tuning the colour. Crop And Lock - This tool lets you crop an open application into a thumbnail or a selected area (called Reparent), and each has its own customisable shortcut. While the former method won't let you control the application, it has wider compatibility than the latter. FancyZones - This extremely customisable window layout manager lets you create layouts in a layout editor and also sets an activation shortcut to turn on the feature. Options include controlling the zone behaviour, personalising zone appearance, choosing how to switch between windows in a single zone, and more. File Locksmith - Meant to help users see which applications use a particular file or folder. To use it, right-click on a file or folder, and select "What's using this file?". Options let you choose whether File Locksmith will appear in default, extended, or both context menus. Use Shift + right-click to access an extended context menu. File Explorer add-ons - An upgrade for the Preview Pane in the File Explorer. Enabling this feature will allow you to preview several more file types than usual, including Markdown, PDF, SVG, STL, and over 150 source code files right in the File Explorer. There are also options to turn on Thumbnail Previews for various file types. Hosts File Editor - This is meant to be a quick and easy way to access and edit your Windows Hosts file, which contains a list of domain names and IP addresses of the hosts on IP networks. The tool lets you add new Hosts file entries, filter them, and backup the Hosts file. Image Resizer - This nifty tool can be used as a bulk image resizer right at the Windows File Explorer level. Select one or more files, right-click, and choose the 'Resize pictures' option. You will then be presented with user-configurable size presets or setting a custom size. Options include image encoding, resize behaviour, and file name formatting of resized images. Keyboard Manager - This rather useful utility lets you remap any key on your keyboard to either another key or a shortcut. You can also remap a shortcut (system-wide or in a particular application) to another key or shortcut. Mouse utilities - There are four mouse utilities in Microsoft PowerToys at the time of writing, each with their own customisable activation shortcuts: 1) Find my mouse, 2) Mouse Highlighter, 3) Mouse Jump, and 4) Mouse Pointer Crosshairs. Mouse Without Borders - Perhaps the most magical of all the Microsoft PowerToys tools, this lets you use your mouse on up to four PCs at once, as long as they each have PowerToys installed. After setting it up, apart from controlling multiple PCs with a single mouse, you can also copy clipboard contents and transfer files between machines. Paste As Plain Text - This feature is as simple as it sounds. You can select an activation shortcut that will enable you to paste the text contents of your clipboard, completely unformatted. Peek - With this feature enabled, users can use a customisable shortcut in File Explorer to preview one or many files quickly, without opening and closing them in individual programs. You can preview multiple file types, including images, text, developer, and more. The preview window can be made to close after it loses focus. PowerRename - This powerful feature lets you bulk rename files using 'search & replace' or regular expressions. You can use options such as 'Match all occurrences', case sensitivity, apply to filename or extension only, and more. A whole article could be dedicated to the number of options here. PowerToys Run - A more capable version of the powerful Run dialog, you can set an activation shortcut to bring up the PowerToys Run dialog. Apart from the regular Run commands, you can search for apps, files, folders, running processes, and even invoke Shell Plugins. Other commands include performing simple calculations, converting units, opening webpages or starting a web search, and more. Quick Accent - A useful tool for those who type in extended character sets, Quick Accent will let you type an accented character by holding down the key you want to be accented and then pressing the activation key (space, left, or right arrow). It will then bring up a toolbar of accented characters that you can choose from. Options include limiting the character sets to choose from, toolbar position, and more. Registry Preview - Registry edits are only a good idea if you know what you are doing, as you can cause serious issues with Windows. Once enabled, the feature will be available in the right-click file context menu of Windows Registry files as 'Show more options,' or via PowerToys Settings. In Registry Preview, you can view and edit Windows Registry files in a better interface, including a visual tree of all the Registry keys in the file. Screen Ruler - This tool lets you measure the number of pixels or dimensions of any area on your screen. After pressing the customisable activation shortcut, you can select from one of four measurement tools - Bounds, Spacing, Horizontal, or Vertical. Shortcut Guide - This is the simplest of the Microsoft PowerToys utilities. It's a list of common Windows key shortcuts that, once enabled, can be viewed by either pressing the customisable activation shortcut or by holding the Windows key for a pre-defined set of time. Text Extractor - If you cannot copy the text from anywhere on your screen, including websites, images, or videos, you can use the Text Extractor tool. Press the customisable activation shortcut to bring up an overlay that you can use to capture a section of your screen. It will use optical character recognition (OCR) to extract and place the text in your clipboard. Video Conference Mute - Finally, we end with a tool that's especially useful in the era of video conferencing. This PowerToys utility lets you assign keyboard commands for important shortcuts like muting the camera, muting the microphone, and push to talk during a video conference.

How to get Microsoft PowerToys

The simplest way to get PowerToys is via the Microsoft Store. Just press the Windows key to open the "Start" menu, type "Microsoft Store," open the app, and search for "Microsoft PowerToys." Click "Install," then wait till it is finished downloading and installing.

The Microsoft Store listing of PowerToys.

Once that's done, you can access PowerToys by finding and opening it via the "Start" menu, or you can open it via the Notification Area (aka system tray) icon. Congratulations, you are now a Windows power user!

Once you've opened PowerToys, you will probably already be in the "PowerToys Settings" window. Here, you can choose which PowerToys are enabled, as well as select the settings and set shortcuts for each tool. You may instead be shown the Welcome page first. If so, you will find a link to "Open Settings" under the "General" tab.