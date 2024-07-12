Key Takeaways Kindle Vella is a platform where authors can publish serialized stories, and readers can follow along with episodes.

Readers need Tokens to access more episodes, with costs varying from $1.39 to $27.80 for different amounts.

Kindle Vella offers a community aspect with comments on episodes and features top favorites with crowns for easy discovery.

I'm a huge reader and I love my Kindle, but sometimes after reading, writing, and editing all day, I'm in the mood for more bite-sized content rather than diving into a novel -- no matter how great.

So, after seeing multiple ads while scrolling through TikTok (my other, albeit worse content consumption routine), I thought Kindle Vella might be worth a try. And after reading a few episodes, I'm officially hooked.

What is Kindle Vella?

Wattpad for the TikTok era

Available via the Kindle app or via Amazon's website, Kindle Vella is a platform in which authors with varying levels of experience can publish serialized episodes and readers can follow along. From what I've seen, Kindle Vella offers a wide genre variety, including Fantasy, Romance, and my personal favorite, Historical Fiction. There are even some fun sub-genres like "Enemies to Lovers" or "Cozy Romance" that feel very Bridgerton-esque.

Kindle Vella Kindle Vella allows authors to publish serialized stories episode by episode. Readers can follow along and even comment on their favorite stories. It's available via the Kindle app or on the Amazon website under the "Kindle Vella" tab. See at Amazon

How does Kindle Vella work for readers?

Tokens are the key to more episodes

Kindle Vella itself is free, and so are the first few episodes. I read the first three episodes of C.S. Berry's Untouched for free, but had to pay $1.39 for 100 Tokens, which equates to 10 more episodes. It costs 2000 Tokens to access up to 200 episodes, which priced at $27.80, is sometimes the price of two paperback books.

Tokens Episodes Cost 100 10 $1.39 300 30 $4.17 900 90 $12.51 2000 200 $27.80

Sometimes, Kindle offers deals in which you can get Tokens for less, so I suggest keeping an eye out -- especially with sales events like Amazon Prime Day.

One of my favorite aspects about Kindle Vella is that readers can leave comments on each episode, which makes it feel like a book club and brings in a cool community aspect. It's also fun to see if the same people comment after each episode to see how their opinions change -- and if they allign with mine.

Faves and crowns

When first looking at Kindle Vella, I immediately noticed there were stories that featured crowns -- that crown means that enough readers have selected that story as a weekly fave and Kindle therefore displays the story as a Top Fave. I've found looking at crowns is a really fun and easy way to find different titles.

How does Kindle Vella work for authors?

Publishing episodes

Aside from the easily digestible content, one of Kindle Vella's major benefits is that it highlights authors of all backgrounds, offering direct publishing. That means anyone can publish story episodes as long as they fit within Kindle Vella's publishing guidelines.

Kindle Vella Author payment

According to Kindle Vella's website, Kindle Vella authors earn 50% of what readers spend on Tokens to unlock the story episodes. The website also states that authors are eligible for bonuses based on engagement and story likes, which authors can follow on the Kindle Vella Dashboard.

How I use Kindle Vella

I have a bad habit of doomscrolling through social media -- and half the time I'm not even really consuming the content, rather I just feel the need to be doing something on my phone. Now, whenever I feel the urge to look at something on my screen as Love Island USA plays in the background, I open the Kindle Villa app and read a short, yet engaging episode or two.

Essentially, I think Kindle Vella is the Wattpad of the TikTok era. It's quick, fun, romance-heavy work that gives unkown or aspiring authors a platform for engagement, feedback, and even a fan-base.

The episodic releases make for a great anticipatory aspect and play to the bite-size content Gen Z is now conditioned to consume.

FAQ

Q: Are Kindle Vellas available to download on your Kindle?

No, as of right now, Kindle Vellas are exclusively available on the Kindle app.

Q: Is Kindle Villa free?

Users can access up to three free episodes per story, but then have to buy Tokens to access more. For 10 additionall episodes, it costs 100 tokens, which is $1.39.