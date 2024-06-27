YouTube TV is one of the best alternates to cable that you can purchase, as it gives you the ability to build your own TV plan with channels you want with none of the ones you don't. When paired with a digital TV antenna you simply can't beat the service when it comes to options, especially with its support for multiple users, unique multiview functionality and nearly-unlimited DVR. However, to access these great features to the fullest, you may need a plan for YouTube TV.

There are two different plans you can choose from: a base plan and a spanish plan. While you can choose specific channels rather than having to pay for a plan, you will get the most bang for your buck if you choose a plan, especially the Base Plan. We're going to take a look at what is offered in the Base Plan and what you get for your money.

YouTube TV Simultaneous streams 3 # of profiles 6 Live TV Yes Price Starts at $73 /month Free trial Yes, length varies See at YouTube TV

What is a YouTube TV Base Plan?

It's the largest subscription

The YouTube TV base plan is the normal plan if you are signing up for the service. There are channels that you can get without having to pay for the base plan, but subscribing will you extended features. In addition to being able to stream YouTube TV from three devices simultaneously, you'll also be able to have six different profiles with the Base Plan.

The YouTube TV Base Plan can be streamed from devices from all major smart TV brands, including Roku, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, and more. You get a 30-day free trial to start and then the first three months cost $57.99 per month. After that, the monthly charge is $72.99.

What features are included with the YouTube TV base plan

Record all your shows

There are a ton of features you'll get right away when you sign up for the YouTube TV base plan. This offers you unlimited DVR space. If you had cable, you probably were only allowed to download a certain number of shows or movies, as the DVR had limited space. Once it filled up, you either had to delete your older recordings or you weren't able to record anything until you did so. With YouTube TV, that isn't the case. You can store as many shows and movies as you want on your own personal DVR which you can access from any of the devices you have the service on. You're able to record almost anything and replay it whenever you want.

With the base plan, you also have access to features that make watching sports so much better. There are different views that you can turn on as a filter while you're watching a game. Key plays view is a unique filter that tracks the most important plays in a game, scores view shows scores from around the league, and stats view delivers real-time stats for players and teams for the game you're watching. Finally, fantasy football view will allow you to link to your NFL.com fantasy football team and track how the players are doing in real-time on your screen.

Another boost for watching sports is multiview, which lets you stream multiple games at once on one screen. You can create a box of up to four games at once, meaning you don't have to miss any action from a game you're interested in. You can also change the audio track easily, so you can hear what's going on in different games at different times.

What channels are included in the YouTube TV Base Plan?

There are over 100 of them

The YouTube TV base plan includes over 100 live channels, including both broadcast staples as well as plenty of cable channels as well.

The channels available are:

ABC

CBS

FOX

NBC

ABC News

ACC Network

AMC

All Reality WE TV

Adult Swim

Animal Planet

BBC America

BBC News

BET

BET Her

Big Ten Network

Bravo

Bounce

CBS Sports Network

CNBC

CNBC World

CNN

Cartoon Network

Charge!

Cheddar

Cheddar News

Country Music Television

Comedy Central

Comedy TV

Comet

CourtTV

Cozi TV

Dabl

Discovery

Disney

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Docudrama

Dove Channel

E!

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNU

ESPNews

FOX Business

FOX News

FOX Soul

FOX Weather

FS1

FS2

FX

FXM

FXX

Food Network

Freeform

Galavision

GetTV

Golf Channel

Game Show Network

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Family

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

HGTV

HLN

HSN

IFC

ID

ION

Justice Central TV

LAFC

Law & Crime

Live Now FOX

Local Now

Localish ABC

Magnolia Network

MSNBC

Motortrend

MTV

MTV2

MTV Classic

My TV Network

NBA TV

NBC News Now

NBC Universo

NBCSN

NBC LX

NEON

NatGeo Wild

NatGeo

Newsnation

NFL Network

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

Nicktoons

Orlando City FC

OWN

Oxygen

Oxygen True Crime

Paramount Network

PBS

PBS Kids

PCMag

Pop

QVC

RecipeTV

Scripps News

SEC Network

Smithsonian Channel

StartTV

Stories by AMC

Sundance TV

SYFY

T2

TBD

TBS

TCM

TLC

TNT

TYT

Tastemade

TeenNick

Telehit

Telemundo

The CW

The Great Courses Signature Collection

Trvl

truTV

TVLand

USA

Unimas

Universal Kids

Univision

VH1

The Walking Dead Universe

WETV

The Weather Channel

YouTube Originals

You're able to add many streaming services or specific channels to your Base Plan as well, starting for as low as $1.99 per month.

Other YouTube TV plans

Only one other plan

You can choose the Base Plan and receive all that we've covered. But if you are more interested in Spanish language programming, you can opt for the Spanish Plan. You'll get all the same features and the same number of profiles and devices to stream on simultaneously. But you will receive over 30 Spanish language channels and not what is covered in the Base Plan. This costs $34.99 per month following an initial seven-day free trial. If you want to add the Spanish Plan to your Base Plan, you get the 30+ channels for $14.99 per month added to your $72.99 Base Plan payment.