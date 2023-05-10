Google is finally putting the Pixel Tablet on sale. Having announced this tablet at Google I/O 2022, it's taken a full year to come to launch, but now it's here, available for pre-order from 10 May and shipping from 20 June.

One of the interesting elements of the Pixel Tablet is how it wants to be more than just a tablet. Sure, it offers Android on a larger screen, including software enhancements to use all that space - but it also wants to be useful when it's not being used as a tablet. That's where the Charging Speaker Dock comes in to play and something called Hub Mode. But what is it?

What is Hub Mode?

Hub Mode will transform your Pixel Tablet from a regular Android slate into something that's more useful. In combination with the Charging Speaker Dock, you'll be able to use Hub Mode to essentially transform your tablet into a Nest Hub.

Hub Mode will make your Pixel Tablet more useful around the home, rather than, as Google says, just sitting in a drawer getting a flat battery when it's not being used. In that sense, it's very much like Show Mode on the Amazon Fire tablets, which also have an optional dock. But here, Google is offering hands-free access to Google Assistant rather than Alexa.

What can Hub Mode do?

Hub Mode will give you instant access to smart home controls you have setup with Google Home, so you'll be able to dive in and control devices with a tap, or use it for things like viewing who is at the door, or changing the lighting settings. Of course, Google Assistant will be able to help you there too.

You'll also be able to use your Pixel Tablet as a digital photo frame, so you can display your images around your home when you're not using your tablet. That will mean that you can not only capture images using the tablet's own camera, but edit them and access your Google Photos to make this the ultimate picture frame.

You'll also be able to use your Pixel Tablet as a Google TV device and it also supports Chromecast, so you'll be able to send content from your phone to your docked Pixel Tablet.

What is the Charging Speaker Dock?

The bespoke dock for the Pixel Tablet is designed to let you do more with your tablet. You'll be able to magnetically dock it so your Tablet can charge, while it also provides the speakers to boost the audio output of your tablet. No more thin music - the Charging Speaker Dock will deliver 4x the bass that you'd get from the tablet for a much better media experience.

The Pixel Tablet comes bundled with the Speaker Dock, but you can also buy additional docks separately, so you can have one in the kitchen and one in the office, for example, so your Pixel Tablet can be useful in any room of the house.