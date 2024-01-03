Key Takeaways Hinge is a dating app designed for people looking for more than a one-night stand.

Hinge is LGBTQ+ friendly and allows users to specify their sexuality and gender identity.

Hinge offers a free version, but paid plans provide additional features and unlimited likes.

As the New Year approaches, some may have getting in shape at the top of their resolution list, but if you’re like me, you may be wanting something a little more romantic. Since moving to London in September, I’ve been looking for different ways to meet people both romantically and platonically. I tried meeting people in a more natural way, but unfortunately, no man has yet to come up to me in a movie-like meet-cute way, so I’ve had to resort to a more modern method: dating apps. The past few months, I’ve used Tinder, Bumble and Raya; but the best app I’ve come across for meeting men who actually want to go on dates is Hinge.

While the longest relationship I've ever achieved out of using Hinge is a three-month situationship, Hinge remains one of my favorite dating apps for meeting new people and going on dates. Hinge follows the basic layout of other dating apps: if you like someone, send them a like, if you don’t hit ‘X.’ However, Hinge allows users to customize their profile in a more personal way, allowing for more conversation starters. If you’re looking to change your dating routine or want to know how to make the most of Hinge, look no further. Here is everything you need to know about Hinge.

What is Hinge?

Hinge is a free to download dating app, as the marketing says, “designed to be deleted.” Hinge shows other members in your area supposedly based on compatibility with you. If you like the user then you hit the heart symbol and if you don’t you hit the X symbol.

Users of any sexual orientation or gender identity can easily use Hinge. Hinge allows users to choose whether or not to specify their sexuality, gender identity and pronouns on their profile.

Is Hinge just a hookup app?

No, compared to other apps such as Tinder, Hinge definitely tends to attract those looking for more than a one-night stand. Of course, you can go on Hinge with any intentions, and you’ll probably find someone looking for something similar, but Hinge isn’t just an exclusive hookup app.

Is Hinge free?

Yes and no. Hinge is free to download, but if you want access to special features and for your most compatible matches then you have to pay up. Hinge offers two different plans:

Hinge+ (starts at $16.99/month)

Send unlimited likes

See everyone who likes you

Easily sort through your likes

Fine tune your preferences

Browse users by location, activity and more

HingeX (starts at $24.99/month)

Skip the line (get recommended to other users sooner)

Priority likes (stay at the top of the like list)

Send unlimited likes

See everyone who likes you

Easily sort through your likes

Fine tune your preferences

Browse users by location, activity and more

How Hinge works

Can I see who likes me on Hinge?

Yes, in order to see who likes you you hit the heart symbol in the middle of the bottom bar on your app. This allows you to see everyone who liked you even if you didn’t like them or see their profile appear on your discover page.

Do you get unlimited likes on Hinge?

If you’re using Hinge for free, then unfortunately, you don’t. As a way to promote the paid tiers of Hinge, you only get a certain number of likes on Hinge per day. However, those paying for the app get an unlimited amount of likes per day.

How does Hinge choose what profiles appear on my Discover page?

According to the Hinge website, “Hinge uses a Nobel-Prize-winning algorithm that helps you go on better quality dates, not just more dates. You’re eight times more likely to have a great date with your Most Compatible suggestions, aka the people you’re most likely to have mutual chemistry with.”

The more you use Hinge the more likely you will see people more your type appear on your Discover page. Online people joke about being disappointed with their “Most Compatible” recommendations, but if you only like those you’re genuinely interested in then you will more likely see recommendations more suited to your preferences. Plus, if you pay for Hinge+ or HingeX there’s a much higher likelihood you’ll see members more your type.

Can I change my location on Hinge?

Yes you can. In order to change your location, go to dating preferences and click on ‘My Neighborhood.’ You can then adjust which neighborhood you're located in and see other Hinge users there.

What does Standouts mean on Hinge?

Your Hinge standouts are your top, most compatible matches. In my opinion, your standouts are simply a way for Hinge to convince you to upgrade to Hinge+ or HingeX. In the standouts section you’ll see a selection of 8 different users chosen based on the Hinge algorithms most suited to your preferences. You can choose one standout to give your rose to. Your rose is basically sending a superlike to a user, but you only get one to give per day.

Sometimes, if you don’t feel like using your rose and want to take your chances, your standouts will appear on your discover page after you chose not to match with them on your standout page.

What should I include in my Hinge bio?

One thing I love about Hinge is the ability to truly customize your bio in a non-tacky or forced way like other apps.

First you should include the basics: your age, location, occupation, height and school, if that’s applicable. Hinge also gives you the option to include your alcohol and smoking habits, what type of relationship you’re looking for and if you want children. I personally only have my alcohol habits included in my bio, but if you know exactly what you want, then feel free to be as specific as you want.

After you’ve included the basic information, Hinge requires that you answer three prompts. Answering the prompts seems daunting to most dating app users, but it’s really a way to show your personality and interests. Hinge offers a variety of different prompts to choose from and continuously adds different prompts, so you aren’t forced to choose from just a handful of prompts.

"As far as my advice for picture selection goes, I usually include a full body picture, a close-up picture, a picture with friends or family and a more fun picture. Since I love to travel and attend concerts, I also usually include a picture of me abroad or at a show."

Finally, the most important part, you have to choose six pictures for your profile. Hinge allows you to add prompts to your pictures as well as your own personalized caption and location tag, which differ from other dating apps. If you’re stuck on what type of pictures to include in your bio, use the different prompts to guide you. As far as my advice for picture selection goes, I usually include a full body picture, a close-up picture, a picture with friends or family and a more fun picture. Since I love to travel and attend concerts, I also usually include a picture of me abroad or at a show.

There’s often so much pressure on making a dating app bio, but if you stay true to yourself you’ll end up attracting others with similar interests. Here's my bio above, for example.