When AirPods first hit the scene we were all blown away at how easy the connecting and pairing process was. For years, connecting devices to your phone meant digging through Bluetooth settings and usually meant fiddling around with a button or buttons on the device to make sure they could discover and connect to each other. With AirPods, Apple developed a simple one-click pairing process using a big pop-up graphic on the screen.

It's not the only company to work on such an interface, however. Google has also created a feature called Fast Pair for Bluetooth devices. The tech giant calls it a "hassle-free process to pair your Bluetooth devices on all supported Android devices". It was a little clunky to begin with and not widely supported, but in 2022 it's getting a major update.

What is Google Fast Pair?

Fast Pair is an approach that uses Bluetooth Low Energy and your Android phone’s location to automatically discover Bluetooth accessories in close proximity and then connect with a simple tap. It even shows a picture of the product you’re connecting - just like AirPods.

Pocket-lint

How does Google Fast Pair work?

When you put a Fast Pair-enabled accessory in pairing mode near your Android smartphone, the phone will serve up the accessory's product image and name in a large pop-up window.

Then, once you hit connect, you'll see a confirmation telling you the pairing's successful. Android will also offer to download the accessory’s companion app from the Play Store. This is all done without you having to fumble through the Bluetooth settings.

Google has even made it easy to connect Fast Pair-compatible accessories to the devices associated with your Google Account. Fast Pair will now register any connected accessories to your Google account which then links it to all your current and future Android phones (6.0+).

In other words, your Google Account can remember headphones you’ve used and automatically transfer the connection to another phone.

How to use Google Fast Pair

Here's the process, step by step:

Turn on a Fast Pair-enabled accessory and put it in pairing mode. You will receive a notification asking you to "Connect" to the device on your phone screen. When you tap on "Connect", Android uses Bluetooth to establish a connection. A success notification will be shown with a link to download the companion app (if there is one).

Pocket-lint

What else does it enable?

Easy battery monitoring

Personalisation

Find My Device support

Easy pairing is just one advantage of Fast Pair, it also makes it easy to manage your Bluetooth accessory, particularly if it's a pair of Bluetooth earphones/headphones or a speaker. At least, it does if you're running Android 10 or later on your smartphone.

When connected you can see proper battery levels for headphones. If they're true wireless earbuds - like the OnePlus Buds, Beats Studio Buds or Pixel Buds - the menu shows the battery level of each earbud plus the battery level of the charging case. This same menu also lets you personalise the earbuds by renaming them and adjusting audio settings.

Pocket-lint Beats Studio Buds $90 $150 Save $60 With good pairing support for Android and iOS users, as well as balanced sound and a neat design, these are a basic but very effective pair of wireless buds. $90 at Amazon $99.99 at Best Buy $99.95 at Walmart

You also get Find My Device support, so if you've lost one and it's connected to the phone you can get the headphones/earphones to ring, making them easy to find. Or, failing that, you can trace the last known location.

Which accessories support Fast Pair?

Bluetooth accessories

The following accessories support Fast Pair (plus many more):

Google is now working with more than a dozen manufacturers including JBL, Harman Kardon, OnePlus, Bose, Sony, Libratone, Fitbit and more.

Matter-enabled smarthome gadgets

One of the major inclusions in its 2022 update saw Google announce that you'll be able to quickly set up and connect to Matter-enabled products from your phone easily too. Find out more about Matter here.

Which devices support Fast Pair?

Android phones

At launch, all supported Android devices (running Play services 11.7+ with compatibility back to Android 6.0) can use Fast Pair. This includes all your current and future Android phones (6.0+) associated with your Google Account. For the advanced personalisation feature and 'Find My Device' integration you need an Android device with Android 10 or later.

What about Chromebook devices?

In 2022, Google announced that it would be rolling out support to Chromebooks as well. That means, when you have a Fast Pair-enabled pair of headphones in pairing mode near your laptop, you can quickly connect and pair to it from your Chromebook.

Google TV and Android TV products

Another range of products to be updated in 2022 includes TVs and streaming dongles running Android TV and Google TV. These will be updated to support Fast Pair, allowing quick pairing from your television.

Want to know more?

Check out the Android Developers' blog post for more details.