Fitbit Premium is a paid-for membership service that uses data from your Fitbit device to deliver personalised and actionable guidance to help you achieve your health and fitness goals.

The Premium subscription service is an extension of the existing Fitbit platform and it is designed for Fitbit users who want to get more out of their experience or find more motivation to make health changes. Here's everything you need to know about Fitbit Premium, including what it offers and how much it costs.

Fitbit / Pocket-lint Fitbit Premium Fitbit Premium is a paid-for membership service, designed as an extension of the existing Fitbit platform for Fitbit users who want to get more out of their experience. It costs £/$7.99 a month, or £/$79.99 a year and there is a 90-day trial currently. Sign up to the 90-day free trial on Fitbit

Fitbit Premium vs Fitbit Free: What does Fitbit Premium offer?

Fitbit Premium includes several extra benefits compared to the standard Fitbit experience, including Sleep Tools, Guided Programs, Workouts, Advanced Insights, Mindfulness sessions and access to the Health Metrics Dashboard.

Sleep Tools with Fitbit Premium include a Sleep Score breakdown to help understand where your sleep needs to be improved. There are guided programs to follow to help you wind down and fall asleep and there are personalised insights about your sleep on how activity and sleep impact each other.

Standard Fitbit users still get access to their Sleep Score, but they won't be able to see as much detail, such as what your heart rate does while you sleep, for example. They also won't get access to what Fitbit calls a Sleep Profile, which is a feature designed to help you understand and act on long-term sleeping behaviours. It requires 14 nights of logged sleep per month, after which you will get a Sleep Profile on the day one of every month.

Guided Programs

Guided Programs with Fitbit Premium are step-by-step programs designed to help you eat well, sleep better and move more. Each program lasts a few weeks and they all have check-ins and reminders to keep you accountable.

Programs include actionable coaching, daily tips and tricks, structured workout plans, relaxation tools, recipe suggestions and educational content. There are over 15 step-by-step programs to improve sleep, nutrition and activity over one to three weeks.

Workouts

Fitbit Coach was rolled into Fitbit Premium when the subscription service launched in 2019 under what was called Dynamic Workouts originally, now just Workouts. Premium users get access to workout plans from Fitbit, as well as videos from Daily Burn, PopSugar, barre3 and others.

Workouts available as part of the Premium service include things like Beginner Bodyweight, Core Crush, Get Moving, Intro to HIIT, Push Up Prep, and Yoga, among others. There are hundreds of workouts - video and audio - available to Premium users, and there are also over 30 mindful sessions.

Non-Premium users still get access to a variety of introductory programs, workouts and mindfulness sessions but not as many as Premium subscribers.

Advanced Insights

Fitbit Premium users get more advanced insights compared to those on the standard Fitbit experience. Rather than a sleep insight reflecting average Fitbit users for example, Premium subscribers get personalised insights reflecting their specific sleep or activity.

They also get a Wellness Report of their Fitbit stats. The wellness reports have been designed in conjunction with physicians and they are part of Fitbit's aim to help users get more personalised care, as well as help users with chronic diseases like diabetes, manage their conditions.

Advanced Insights will also connect your steps, active minutes, heart rate, sleep and wellness, as well as offer ways for you to improve. Those who have the Fitbit Sense 2 will also get advanced skin temperature details with a minute-by-minute breakdown of your sleeping skin temperature variation.

There are additional stress management tools like Stress Management Score Breakdown within Fitbit Premium too, as well as Daily Readiness Score that analyses your activity and sleep data to give you an idea of whether your body is ready for a workout or if you should be prioritising recovering.

Non-Premium subscribers get general insights about activity, weight, sleep and nutrition.

Heath Metrics Dashboard

Fitbit Premium users get access to the Health Metrics Dashboard that enables you to track your breathing rate, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, SpO2 and even skin temperature variation.

Those with the Fitbit Sense or the Sense 2 also get advanced skin temperature details, with minute-by-minute breakdowns as mentioned above, and users with trackers capable of tracking blood glucose also get Blood Glucose trends in Fitbit Premium, giving you a 30-day overview.

Standard Fitbit users are able to track activity, weight, sleep and nutrition with their tracker or watch and see progress in the app but they don't get access to the Health Metrics Dashboard in as much detail.

How much does Fitbit Premium cost?

Fitbit Premium costs $9.99/month in the US, or $79.99 a year.

In the UK, Fitbit Premium costs £7.99/month or £79.99 a year.

Premium is available to any Fitbit user via in-app purchase. You can also sign up on the Fitbit website.

Is there a free trial available of Fitbit Premium?

Yes. The usual free trial is for 7 days, but currently there is a 90-day free trial of the service.