Key Takeaways Deezer Shaker is a collaborative playlist maker that creates tailored playlists based on the music libraries of everyone in a group, allowing for a simplified music playlist creation experience with friends and family.

Shaker is not limited to Deezer's music library and can also build playlists from other platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

Shaker allows users to connect with friends over shared music interests, discover new songs, and see how musically compatible they are, making the playlist creation process more fun and interactive.

Deezer is one of the best music streaming services on the market today, rivaling other platforms like Tidal and Spotify, and it's just launched an exciting new feature called Shaker.

Until now, probably the main benefit of Deezer over an app like Spotify has been the platform's 16-bit 44.1k FLAC audio support. This is higher audio quality than what's offered by Spotify until the latter launches its planned HiFi plan. Now, though, there's a new benefit to Deezer, this being Deezer Shaker, a cross-platform collaborative playlist maker.

What is Deezer Shaker?

Deezer Shaker is a collaborative playlist maker that creates a music mix that you and your friends in the same Shaker group will all enjoy. It picks 70 tailored songs to play based on the music libraries of everyone in the playlist group.

If you don't like the mix that it comes up with, you can refresh and try another. Or, if you have specific songs in mind, you can pick them yourself under the "Playlist" tab.

Perhaps most importantly, the music libraries from which Deezer Shaker builds its playlists aren't limited to Deezer. It can also make them from other platforms' libraries, such as Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube Music.

Why might you use Shaker?

The main reason to use Deezer Shaker is to simplify making a music playlist with your family and friends.

Source: Deezer

Whether you're on a road trip, at a party, or having a relaxing night at home with friends or family, Shaker can develop a tailored, curated music playlist. Using Shaker also makes it easier for people in the group to add their own suggestions, providing a single platform for all users to add tracks collaboratively.

It might even help you find common ground with friends you never thought you'd agree on music. Maybe there is room for a death metal fan and a Swifty to coexist. Perhaps.

Alexandra Leloup, VP Product at Deezer, explains:

"Shaker is designed to create a feeling of connection, encourage people to experience music more freely, erase the boundaries between friends, and create a space where you can discover new songs to fall in love with."

It can also make this process more fun by allowing you to connect with your friends over shared music interests and see how musically compatible you are.

Can you use Shaker if you're on Spotify or another platform?

You can use Deezer Shaker on another music streaming platform like Spotify.

If you've been invited to a Shaker room, following the invite link, you can make a quick Shaker profile and connect your Spotify or other streaming accounts. Shaker can then build the playlist from your music and group libraries.

If you want to create a Shaker room, you can download the Deezer app or create a Deezer account to navigate to Shaker. You can also head to the Deezer Shaker website and create a profile by entering your email address.

Either way, if you don't have a music library on Deezer, don't worry! Deezer Shaker can use other music libraries if you allow it to connect to their respective platforms.

How to create a Shaker group and invite friends

There are a couple of ways to start a Deezer Shaker playlist group. You can make one by visiting the Deezer Shaker website, or you can make one in the Deezer mobile app. (Based on our testing, there does not currently seem to be an option to use Shaker via the Desktop PC app on Windows.)

Create a Shaker group via a web browser

Go to https://shaker.deezer.com If you don't have a Shaker profile, create one Click Create a group Choose the name for your Shaker group Click Invite friends and send the copied link to your friends

Create a Shaker group via the Deezer app

Navigate to the Explore tab In the top module, select Shaker Click Create a group Choose the name for your Shaker group Click Invite friends and share the link via one of the share options

Now, your friends can use your invite link to join your Shaker group.

How to join a Shaker group

If you've been invited to a Shaker group, here's how to join it:

Click the Invite link Make a Shaker profile Connect Shaker to your music platform(s) to import your music libraries

Once your music has finished importing, you can access the Shaker group.

How to use different Shaker features

Once inside the Shaker group, there are three main Shaker tabs: Mix, Playlist, and Fun facts.

The Mix tab presents the playlist Shaker has created for your group, tailored to all your preferences. From this tab, you can choose a mix that fits the mood you're going for, and you can play the mix across other music streaming platforms, such as Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music.

The Playlist tab allows Shaker group members to select and add specific tracks for the group to listen to together. While these selections must be taken from Deezer's music database, the playlist can be streamed to other platforms.

The Fun facts tab is where you can see how compatible your group's music tastes are. The group's musical compatibility is displayed as a percentage, and you can see how compatible you are with individual members by clicking on their profiles. You can also find stats that show daily fun facts about your Shaker group's musical tastes.

Alternative music streaming platforms

If Shaker hasn't entirely managed to lure you over to Deezer's streaming service, you have a few alternative options: