If you've been looking at the latest and greatest Nvidia RTX graphics cards, then you might have heard mention of DLSS. If you're not quite sure what it is, we have the answers.

Nvidia clearly has some serious gaming hardware in the form of various different graphics cards, but the company has also been working on a number of different software technologies in recent years designed to make the most of that hardware.

The company has been making a big push on the powers of ray tracing and the experience that can add to games. This technology adds enhanced visuals through realistic lighting, accurate shadows and diffused light sources. But it also can put pressure on your gaming PC and lower your FPS count, which is miserable for any PC gamer.

That's where DLSS comes in. This is a technology that's designed to let you make the most of awesome visual fidelity while improving performance and keeping your frame rates high so you can make the most of your fancy gaming monitor.

What is DLSS and how does it work?

Deep Learning Super Sampling (aka DLSS) is an artificial intelligence technology that Nvidia has developed in order to help improve the performance of your gaming machine (or gaming laptop) even while you're running higher settings.

The idea is to put less pressure on your GPU by rendering the original image at a lower resolution, and then using artificial intelligence to upscale that image to give the impression it's being run at a higher resolution.

Imagine you're playing a visually stunning triple-A title on maximum settings on a 4K monitor but the game is actually running at 1080p, then being upscaled by the AI to 4K using DLSS. This means the game can run faster and smoother giving you large FPS gains but without the visuals suffering.

The DLSS artificial intelligence is essentially adding in the extra pixels to result in a fantastic view but one that's smooth and won't leave you crying over the FPS counter dropping.

DLSS isn't perfect, but it has improved over time and now Nvidia has multiple DLSS settings that include performance, balanced and quality mode. You can swap between these based on your experience with quality offering the best visual enhancements while performance can help to up your FPS if it looks like it's dropping.

Supporting ray tracing

We mentioned how ray tracing can add to the overall visual effects in the game but it can have a negative impact on the game's performance. DLSS counters this and allows you to keep settings like that on but works some serious graphics magic to improve overall performance.

We've seen this in action in a number of games. In some, it makes a more significant difference than others. On max settings, Cyberpunk 2077 was particularly taxing when it first launched. Even with a beefy PC and an RTX 3080 we were getting 20-30 FPS with DLSS off but everything else maxed out. Turning DLSS on resulted in almost double that frame rate and a much smoother experience.

It is, however, not perfect yet. When set to performance mode you may well notice some degradation in overall visual quality depending on what you're playing. A slight blurriness may occur when compared to running at 4K with DLSS off. For the most part though the technology works well and the trade-off is well worth playing with.

Which games support DLSS?

Initially when DLSS first launched only a handful of games supported it and you couldn't just run it on anything. Since then DLSS has been improved and released in the form of DLSS 2.0 and more recently DLSS 3.

The company has also tried to make it more accessible to developers so that it doesn't need to be trained on particular games in order to give the best performance but instead could be more widely integrated into as many games as possible.

DLSS is also supported by Unreal Engine and will work with Unity as well, meaning it'll work with the most commonly used game engines and a wide range of games.

Still, DLSS implementation depends on the developers, but we have seen it in a number of games. Nvidia also has some bold claims about the performance improvements DLSS offers to the following titles:

Hitman 3 - the critically acclaimed assassination game is getting both ray tracing and DLSS as well. In an update, the developers are adding Deep Learning Super Sampling to the game and claiming a two times performance boost while playing at 4K.

the critically acclaimed assassination game is getting both ray tracing and DLSS as well. In an update, the developers are adding Deep Learning Super Sampling to the game and claiming a two times performance boost while playing at 4K. Outriders - with DLSS, every GeForce RTX GPU can hit 60 frames per second at 1440p with NVIDIA DLSS enabled, and the scaling at 4K is up to 73%, turning every GPU from GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and up into a 4K GPU.

- with DLSS, every GeForce RTX GPU can hit 60 frames per second at 1440p with NVIDIA DLSS enabled, and the scaling at 4K is up to 73%, turning every GPU from GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and up into a 4K GPU. DEATH STRANDING - DLSS enables 100+ FPS at 1440p for all RTX GPUs, and can provide a smooth 60+ FPS at 4K.

- DLSS enables 100+ FPS at 1440p for all RTX GPUs, and can provide a smooth 60+ FPS at 4K. F1 2020 - DLSS enables 100+ FPS at 1080p for all RTX GPUs and smooth 60+ FPS at 4K with maximum settings for RTX 2060 Super and higher GPUs.

- DLSS enables 100+ FPS at 1080p for all RTX GPUs and smooth 60+ FPS at 4K with maximum settings for RTX 2060 Super and higher GPUs. Control - DLSS allows gamers to achieve 1440p 60+ FPS with maximum settings and ray tracing enabled on RTX 2070 Super and higher GPUs.

- DLSS allows gamers to achieve 1440p 60+ FPS with maximum settings and ray tracing enabled on RTX 2070 Super and higher GPUs. MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - DLSS enables 60+ FPS at 4K resolutions for the RTX 2070 Super and higher GPUs, and ensures a smooth 80+ FPS at 1440p for all RTX GPUs.

- DLSS enables 60+ FPS at 4K resolutions for the RTX 2070 Super and higher GPUs, and ensures a smooth 80+ FPS at 1440p for all RTX GPUs. Deliver Us the Moon - DLSS allows the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super to be played at maximum settings with ray tracing enabled at up to 1440p.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood - DLSS allows the RTX GPUs see up to a 2X performance boost at 4K, enabling a much smoother experience.

- DLSS allows the RTX GPUs see up to a 2X performance boost at 4K, enabling a much smoother experience. Red Dead Redemption 2 - DLSS allows gamers to get over 60 FPS in Red Dead with max settings. Nvidia claims that with a 3060 Ti you can get over 60 FPS at 1440p and if you have a 3070 or better you can get the same high FPS counts at 4K as well.

- DLSS allows gamers to get over 60 FPS in Red Dead with max settings. Nvidia claims that with a 3060 Ti you can get over 60 FPS at 1440p and if you have a 3070 or better you can get the same high FPS counts at 4K as well. Back 4 Blood - DLSS can improve gaming performance by as much as 46% with this title Nvidia claims. This enables virtually every GeForce RTX gamer to max out the graphics and get 4K resolution with 60FPS

- DLSS can improve gaming performance by as much as 46% with this title Nvidia claims. This enables virtually every GeForce RTX gamer to max out the graphics and get 4K resolution with 60FPS Baldur's Gate 3 - the latest update to Baldur's Gate 3 has bought DLSS to the game and boosted performance by up to 88% at 4K. Nvidia says if you have an RTX 3060 Ti you'll get 4K at 60FPS with this game.

- the latest update to Baldur's Gate 3 has bought DLSS to the game and boosted performance by up to 88% at 4K. Nvidia says if you have an RTX 3060 Ti you'll get 4K at 60FPS with this game. Battlefield 2042 - Nvidia says that gamers can expect twice the performance at 4K with DLSS on.

The official list of games that support DLSS is ever-expanding but currently includes:

Amid Evil

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Alan Wake Remastered

Anthem

Anatomy Of Fear

Apocalypse: 2.0 Edition

Aron's Adventure

Back 4 Blood

Baldur's Gate 3

Battlefield 2042

Battlefield V

Beyond Enemy Lines 2

Blind Fate: Edo no Yami

Bodies of Water VR

Bright Memory

Broken Pieces

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Warzone

Chivalry 2

ChronoTecture: The Eprologue

Cions of Vega

Control

Crossout: Supercharged

Crysis Remastered and Crysis Remastered Trilogy

Cyberpunk 2077

Death Stranding

Deliver Us The Moon

Deep Rock Galactic

Death Realm

DeepStates [VR]

DOOM Eternal

Enlisted

Everspace 2

Exit From

F1 2020

F1 22

Fall Balance Ball

Final Fantasy XV

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch

Fortnite

Frozenheim

Ghostrunner

Ghost

Gotham Knights

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy

Helios

Höll Space 5D6

Hitman 3

Hydroneer

Icarus

Into The Radius VR

Iron Conflict

Justice

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Last Hope On Earth

Lego Builders’ Journey

LEAP

Loverowind

Loopmacner

Marvel's Avengers

Mechwarrior V: Mercenaries

Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition

Minecraft

Monster Hunter: World

Mount & Blade II Bannerlord

Mortal Shell

Mortal Online 2

My Time at Sandrock

Naraka: Bladepoint

Nioh 2: The Complete Edition

No Man's Sky

Outriders

PC Building Simulator 2

PGA TOUR 2K23

Propnight

Powerslide Legends

Q.U.B.E.

RAZE 2070

Rainbow Six Siege

Raji: An Encient Epic

Recall

REFICUL 666

Red Dead Redemption 2

Ready or Not

Redout: Space Assult

Rust

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Scathe

Severed Steel

Scavengers

SCP: Secret Files

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Sniper Elite 5

Soul Dossier

Soda Crisis

System Shock Demo

Sword and Fairy 7

Swords of Legends Online

The Chant

The Last Oricru

The Medium

The Fabled Woods

To Hell With It

Turbo Sloths

Twin Stones: The Journey of Bukka

Uncrashed: FPV Drone Simulator

Unknown Woods

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong

Wakamarina Valley, New Zealand

Yag

War Thunder

Warstride Challenges

Watch Dogs Legion

WRC Generation

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Wrench

Nvidia says that with DLSS enabled in Rainbow Six Siege, you can get a performance boost of up to 50% while playing at 4K. The company says you can get over 100 FPS even with the graphics maxed out.

What about DLSS 3?

Along with the announcement of the RTX-40 series GPUs, Nvidia revealed DLSS 3 which it says is the "next revolution in neural graphics". This update to the AI technology combines DLSS Super Resolution, all-new DLSS Frame Generation and Nvidia Reflex into a neat package running on RTX-40 series graphics cards.

Nvidia says this new version of DLSS offers four times the performance of previous generations as well as harnessing the power of Nvidia Reflex to ensure optimal responsiveness while you game.

The good news adoption of DLSS 3 is likely on the increase as Epic Games is bringing support for it to Unreal Engine 5.2 via a plugin so more and more games will be able to work with the system.

The promise is faster frame rates, responsive gameplay and great graphical quality too. You will need one of the RTX-40 series cards though. DLSS 3 also needs support from game developers but a number of games have already been revealed as supporting it including:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Atomic Heart

Batora: Lost Haven

Black Myth: Wukong

Bright Memory: Infinite

Chernobylite

Conqueror's Blade

Cyberpunk 2077

Dakar Desert Rally

Dead Space

Deceive Inc.

Deliver Us Mars

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed

Diablo 4

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

F1 22

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch

Forza Horizon 5

Frostbite Engine

Gripper

HITMAN 3

Hogwarts Legacy

ICARUS

ILL Space

Judgment & Lost Judgment

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Justice

Loopmancer

Marauders

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Midnight Ghost Hunt

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Naraka: Bladepoint

NVIDIA Omniverse

NVIDIA Racer RTX

PERISH

Portal with RTX

Redfall

Ripout

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Scathe

Smallland: Survive the Wilds

Sword and Fairy 7

SYNCED

Super People

Tchia

The Cycle: Frontier

The Day Before

The Last of Us Part 1.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

THRONE AND LIBERTY

Tower of Fantasy

Unity

Unreal Engine 4 & 5

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhaven

Witchfire

More DLSS improvements coming soon

Nvidia has said that DLSS is continuing to improve. The company has been working hard on improving DLSS Super Resolution, Nvidia DLAA and DLSS Frame Generation. According to Nvidia, these improvements to DLSS include:

AI network enhancements for DLSS Frame Generation that better take advantage of game engine data, improving UI stability and image quality during fast movement.

An updated AI network for DLSS Super Resolution Ultra Performance mode, improving fine detail stability and overall image quality.

An updated AI network for Nvidia DLAA that improves image quality, reduces ghosting and improves edge smoothness in high-contrast scenarios.

These updates will also apply to DLSS 2 so all GeForce RTX gamers can make the most of it.

DLSS in VR

With more recent updates Nvidia has enabled DLSS support for virtual reality games including No Man's Sky, Into The Radius and Wrench.

If you're keen to find out more about DLSS, you can read about it over on Nvidia's official site.