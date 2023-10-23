Key Takeaways Microsoft's acquisition of Clipchamp brings improved video editing capabilities to Windows 11, providing users with a user-friendly and streamlined editing experience.

With Clipchamp, you can easily edit videos, record audio and video content, trim and crop videos, merge multiple files, and add captions and text to make your videos social media-ready.

Clipchamp can be accessed on Windows 11 devices, and on Windows 10 devices, you can install the Clipchamp app from the Microsoft Store. It is also available as a web app for Google Chrome and Edge. A mobile app for Apple phones is downloadable, too.

Microsoft recently purchased Clipchamp, a user-friendly video editing software that enables easy video creation for all, regardless of your editing experience. Here is everything you need to know about this Microsoft video editor and how you can use it to craft your first video content.

What is the Clipchamp video editor?

Clipchamp is a web-based video editing platform acquired by Microsoft in 2021. It allows you to combine your images, videos, and audio files, add effects and text, and then save the finished video to your device or share directly to TikTok and YouTube. Clipchamp brings significantly improved video editing capabilities to Windows 11. Its user-friendly design offers a streamlined editing experience for novice and more experienced video editors.

What is Clipchamp Microsoft video editor used for?

You can use Clipchamp Microsoft video editor to:

Edit videos using the timeline mode.

Record audio and video content from virtual meetings, Zoom calls, Google Meet conferences, PC screens, webcams, and microphones in just a few clicks.

Trim and crop videos.

Establish a kit that seamlessly applies your brand media assets, color palettes, and content themes to all videos.

Merge multiple video files, audio tracks, and images into a single, uninterrupted video.

Integrate captions, annotations, and texts into videos.

Transform videos to be social media-ready by incorporating widespread effects seen on platforms like TikTok or Instagram.

What software do you need to use Clipchamp?

To use Clipchamp, you need a desktop or laptop computer with either Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) installed. You can access Clipchamp by opening a new browser tab and going to app.clipchamp.com.

For Windows 11 devices, you can also use Clipchamp's app by searching "Clipchamp" in the taskbar or the Start menu.

On Windows 10 devices, you can install the Clipchamp app from the Microsoft Store.

Please note that the desktop editor is currently not supported on mobile devices. However, there is a mobile app available for Apple phones.

How do you use the Clipchamp Microsoft video editor?

Access Clipchamp on Windows 11 by following these steps:

Locate the search box on the taskbar

Type Clipchamp

Select it from the results

You can also try:

Select Start

Select All apps

Scroll down

Select Clipchamp from the list of apps

To create a new video from start to finish:

Select Start

Select All apps

Scroll down

In the list of apps, click on Clipchamp

Upload any audio files, images, and videos to the designated tab labeled "Your media"

Place media files onto the timeline by dragging and dropping them

Rearrange your media on the timeline

Enhance your video by incorporating accessible editing features such as trimming, cropping, splitting, and rotating.

Incorporate various effects such as captions and text, background music, filters, overlays, etc

Preview your video in full-screen mode

Make any final adjustments

Export your video with a resolution of 1080p for high-definition playback

To record videos:

Select Start

Select All apps

Scroll down

Select Clipchamp from the list of apps

Open the editor

Select the screen and camera recording tab

Select the screen and camera recording or

Camera recording or

Screen recording

Select the Record option to choose a tab, window, the entire screen, or the webcam

Retake your video as many times as you need

Make adjustments to your recording using the editing features

Save your recording with a resolution of 1080p for high-definition playback

To save a video:

Click on the Rename box to give a name to your video above the stage

Click on the Export button

Choose a video resolution from the available options, which include 480p, 720p, and 1080p

Download your video onto your device or share it with a social network

What Are Clipchamp Essentials?

Clipchamp Essentials is a subscription plan for accessing Clipchamp's premium features. While the basic version of Clipchamp is free, it does not include things like premium stock images, videos, transitions, templates, audio, video editing effects, filters, a brand kit for company logos, colors, fonts, and the ability to back up content in the cloud.

With Clipchamp Essentials, you can access all these premium features by subscribing for $11.99 monthly or opting for the discounted annual plan at $119.99 yearly. This subscription allows you to create high-quality videos with advanced editing tools and use premium resources to enhance your projects.

Clipchamp stands out from other video creation tools in several ways. It operates directly in your browser without the need to download any software. This makes it convenient and accessible as you can edit your videos from any device with Windows 11.

Compared to other online video editors, Clipchamp is more private as it does not require uploading your media files to their servers. This not only saves you time but also enhances the privacy and confidentiality of your videos.

Overall, Clipchamp offers a user-friendly, browser-based video editing experience that prioritizes convenience, quick processing, and privacy protection.

Is there any downside to using the Clipchamp Microsoft video editor?

The downside to using the Clipchamp Microsoft video editor is its limited advanced features, which may not be sufficient if you require more advanced editing options. This is especially true for video editing professionals who must fine-tune their content. For more casual users, though, it does the job.

Additionally, since Clipchamp is web-based, it depends on an internet connection, which can be inconvenient in offline scenarios.

Is Clipchamp for you?

Clipchamp is a versatile video editor app making waves in various industries, including social media, content creation, digital marketing, and brand marketing. Its integration as a built-in app in Windows 11 has further boosted its popularity and accessibility.

Whether you are using Windows 11 or 10, you can easily try the Windows app or opt for the web app, which is compatible with Google Chrome or Edge. If you require video editing on the go, Clipchamp is available on the iOS mobile app and offers features such as captioning, text addition, and quick video effects.