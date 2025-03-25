Summary HDMI allows the transfer of high-quality audio and video and offers a feature called Consumer Electronics Control.

HDMI-CEC technology allows various remote controls to operate multiple connected devices with ease.

CEC simplifies device control but may have drawbacks, like turning on devices unintentionally.

One simple cable has a lot of power and influence when it comes to enjoying your smart TV. An HDMI (high-definition multimedia interface) cable provides the transfer of high-quality audio and video formats at fast speeds. HDMI 2.1 offers a high refresh rate and 4K resolution as well, and a new iteration, dubbed Ultra96, of the cable will be coming to consumers later this year.

It's important to match the right HDMI cable to the right devices in order to get the most out of them; not every HDMI cable is exactly the same. These cables can get a little more complicated too: there is perhaps a lesser-known feature that is included in HDMI technology, that is called Consumer Electronics Control, or CEC. Here's what you should know about this often useful component.

Related What your TV's eARC HDMI port actually does You may need an upgrade to take full advantage of eARC audio.

What is consumer electronics control?

A simple technology mostly making life easier

CEC is a technology that essentially lets various remote controls operate connected devices. This means that if you have a few devices hooked up to your smart TV, such as a soundbar, gaming console, and/or streaming stick, you could be able to control each of those very different devices with a single remote (or controller) without having to switch between each one.

CEC has been around for about 20 years, but it's only in the last five to ten years that it has really become versatile and useful, particularly as more consumers utilize a range of devices to enjoy entertainment at home. There's a chance you may even be using CEC without knowing it, as it's often turned on by default.

It's worth noting that every TV manufacturer calls its CEC technology by a different name. For example, LG calls its HDMI-CEC connection by the name Simplink, Samsung refers to it as Anynet+, and Sony calls it BRAVIA Sync. These are just marketing terms for the same technical specification.

Related Samsung has every other smart TV manufacturer beat in this one area From layout to design, Samsung bests the competition, including LG, when it comes to making an intuitive remote.

Benefits and drawbacks of HDMI-CEC

Convenient connection with unintended consequences

CEC comes in handy when you've a few devices with a bunch of different remotes, but you don't want to have to jump from each one when you're looking to operate a device. It would be a huge burden if, when you turned on your smart TV, you also had to turn on your soundbar. And then once you pick something to watch with your TV remote, you have to go to your soundbar remote to change the audio settings or volume. CEC prevents that from happening.

Surely one of the most convenient uses of CEC is the ability to get devices on and off as well as toggle volume. Playback is also made more efficient. You can cast content from your phone to a streaming device, like a Google TV Streamer, and want to pause for a moment. Instead of going to the app on your phone, you can hit a button on the TV remote.

However, there can be some more annoying moments too. CEC can detect when certain inputs are turned on, or it can turn on certain devices when you go to a specific input. For example, if you turn off your gaming console after a play session and leave the TV on that HDMI input, CEC may automatically turn your console on again when you turn on the TV. That's because your TV may still be on the HDMI input for your console, and CEC thinks you're looking to play another session so it turns on the console when you're actually just trying to turn on your TV.

How to find and enable HDMI-CEC

Check your TV or device settings