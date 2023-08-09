When it comes to video editing, there are a plethora of tools out there that you can choose from, to the point where the choices can begin to feel overwhelming. There are tools which work in your browser, tools with magical AI features, and tools with in-built stock assets.

That’s where CapCut comes in. CapCut is an online and desktop application that has all of these features and more. And best of all? It's free to use and get started with. Here's how.

What is CapCut?

CapCut

CapCut is an all-in-one video editor that lets anybody anywhere create just about anything. It's owned by the same company as TikTok, which is part of the reason why it's so popular on that platform, but one of the great things about CapCut is that you can use it just about anywhere, including from your browser.

That means that all you need to begin editing and creating incredible videos and images is an internet connection. When you consider that CapCut also comes with a huge range of different tools that you can use to enhance video, audio, text, and images, then this means that CapCut makes creating and editing videos easier than ever.

How does CapCut work?

To use CapCut in your browser is an incredibly easy process. All you have to do is sign up for an account, and you're ready to go.

Once you've made an account, you'll have access to CapCut and all of its media editing capabilities. There's an absolute wealth of features here for you to choose from, including stock videos, images, audio, various text effects, automatic captioning, effects, and much, much more.

When it comes to video edits, the range of video effects and transitions is honestly staggering, with plenty of interesting new effects that you can use to create something truly unique. Yet despite this, the most interesting part of CapCut isn't these effects or transitions, but actually, the AI tools that it has access to.

Believe it or not, the best part of CapCut isn't the huge suite of features. Unlike many other video and image editing options, CapCut makes extensive use of AI in order to give you the best possible tools for a huge range of different applications.

These AI tools let you do things that would have once seemed impossible, and entirely within moments. There are plenty of use cases that you might want to consider with CapCut, but here are how to handle some of the most common ones that you might face.

How to colour correct your photos

CapCut

When it comes to using AI for free in order to colour-correct your photos, CapCut is one of the best options out there. But how can you colour correct with AI? The process is incredibly simple.

All you have to do is find an image that has poor colour balance and upload it to the CapCut Colour Correction Tool. Using AI, CapCut will be able to automatically adjust the colour balance of your image for free.

The tool comes with four different levels that you can select from in order to fine-tune your results, which thanks to the power of AI, will only take moments to achieve.

How to stylise photos

CapCut

For those of you who want to go beyond simply colour correcting your photos, CapCut also lets you stylise them as well. All you have to do to get started is upload a photo to the CapCut Stylise Photo tool, and you're ready to go.

From there, you can apply different image styles to transfer to your photo. CapCut will then use AI to automatically detect the elements of your photo to fit with the appropriate style, kind of like a filter for your phone.

How to generate portraits

CapCut

Alternatively, if you want a way to stylise portraits specifically, then CapCut has a free AI tool dedicated to just that as well. All you have to do is go to the CapCut Portrait Generation Tool and upload an image of you or somebody else's face.

From there, you'll have the choice of five different portrait styles to pick from. AI will automatically pick out your face and other significant details and use this to generate a portrait in the style you have chosen but using your face.

How to restore old photos

CapCut

If you've got old photos that you want to try and fix up or restore, then CapCut has a couple of AI tools that can help you in that case as well.

Firstly, you can try using CapCut's Colourisation Tool to breathe some life back into any photo that's in black in white. This tool uses AI to automatically detect colour values and apply them to your photo in seconds.

Secondly, you can try the CapCut Old Photo Restoration Tool. This tool uses AI to automatically pick out and fix blemishes in old photos. If you've scanned a photo that's been sitting around for a while and is looking worse for wear, then this tool will make it look as good as new in mere moments.

How to upscale your images and videos

CapCut

To really see just how you can make the most of AI for free, using CapCut's Image Upscaling Tool is a must. All you have to do is upload an image to this tool and choose your desired resolution. There’s support for 1080p, 2k, and 4k resolutions, and you can upscale any image you want to them freely.

The tool will then use AI to automatically increase the resolution and size of your image, while simultaneously improving the quality that you see there.

What’s truly incredible is that with CapCut you do the same thing with video as well. All you have to do is go to CapCut's Video Upscaling Tool and upload any video that you want. The tool will automatically increase the resolution for you in order to produce some truly impressive results.

How to resize your videos

CapCut

Alternatively, you can use CapCut to resize an image instead. When it comes to using AI to resize your videos, there really isn't a better option out there.

With CapCut’s Video Resizing Tool, you can resize your videos in just seconds. The tool comes with a bunch of different options you can use to make sure that you resize your video correctly, such as preset aspect rations, and multiple different background options. Whether you're aiming to make videos for mobile, desktop, or any of the popular social media applications out there, CapCut will have you covered.

How to stabilise your videos

CapCut

For a truly professional-looking video, however, you want to make sure that you make something that is properly stabilised. A shaky video is difficult to watch at best, and downright stomach-turning at worst, after all.

That’s where CapCut's Video Stabilisation Tool comes in. This tool lets you stabilise your videos using AI quickly and easily. All you have to do is upload a video to CapCut’s service and then let the tool do the rest.

The video stabilisation tool will automatically detect the object that you’re filming and adjust the camera around it to be more stable and more focused than it would otherwise be.

Edit your photos quickly and easily thanks to the power of AI

As you can see, when it comes to video editing services, CapCut has a huge number of different features that you can use in order to completely reimagine your pictures and videos. Whether you’re trying to make the next viral hit, or are just looking to freshen up an old photo, CapCut has you covered.

So regardless of what media you’re trying to edit and why, give CapCut a shot. It’s free to use and accessible entirely from within your browser. With its plethora of AI tools, there’s bound to be something that can take your project to the next level.