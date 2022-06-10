Over the past few years, smartphone manufacturers have facilitated the boom in wireless headphones by removing the 3.5mm headphone jack, which used to be a mainstay feature on all portable devices. That meant wireless technology had to get better, and Qualcomm has been one of the biggest names at the forefront of that change.

Previously, using Bluetooth for audio meant a dip in audio quality when compared to a wired connection. That's because Bluetooth, until relatively recently, was useless at transferring high amounts of data in good time.

That hasn't necessarily stopped people using it - sacrificing sound quality for convenience is hardly a new thing after all - but there has been a push for better quality audio from source to device more recently, and aptX HD is just one part of that puzzle.

aptX HD is a Bluetooth codec designed to improve the quality of your music when streamed wirelessly. But how does it work and which devices support it? Allow us to explain.

What is aptX HD?

aptX HD is an evolution of aptX, which you may have heard of before. It has been around since the 1980s but is now owned by Qualcomm, the manufacturer of the Snapdragon processing chips that are found in the majority of Android smartphones.

aptX is already able to transmit your music in 'CD-like' 16-bit/44.1kHz quality, but because it's compressed, it can't technically be classed as "CD-quality". The compression is there to help keep latency at an absolute minimum when transmitted wirelessly to headphones or a Bluetooth speaker - that means the time that it takes to get from your source device to your headphones.

If you want better quality sound over Bluetooth then you need aptX HD. The newer technology was launched in 2016 to offer higher quality streaming and can support high-definition audio up to 24-bit/48kHz. Qualcomm says it offers "better-than-CD" sound quality and can even enhance the sound of standard resolution music files,

aptX HD has also been designed to improve the signal-to-noise ratio, meaning you should be able to hear even the most intricate of details in the songs you listen to. However, technically, it is is still a lossy format as it is still compressed - so the highest bitrate it can stream at is 576kbps.

The company has tried to take this further with the likes of aptX Adaptive and the uncompressed aptX Lossless but, for now, aptX HD remains the most supported codec that Qualcomm offers.

Which devices support aptX HD?

In order to take advantage of the benefits of aptX HD, you'll need to make sure you have a device that supports it - and that's as both a source to play it and and a device to receive it. These devices will have the CSR8675 Bluetooth audio system-on-chip (SoC) as it's capable of supporting 24-bit audio from end-to-end.

You'll find some of the compatible devices below, with a lot of the most popular Android phones on there.

However, it's worth noting that Samsung devices currently don't support the format and neither does Apple, so you'll be looking at using a different codec if you own a Galaxy phone or iPhone.

As we said above, the devices below are those released since 2019, but it's worth checking directly with the manufacturer if you don't see your device listed.

Which smartphones support aptX HD?

Which headphones support aptX HD?

