AppleCare (and, by extension, AppleCare+) is a product you'll hear about whenever you purchase any Apple product. Purchased a shiny new MacBook? AppleCare is available. Have you just bought an iPhone 14 Pro Max? You know they're going to try to sell you AppleCare. You can't walk into an Apple Store without someone mentioning Apple Care (and probably trying to convince you that you must purchase it with every Apple item you buy).

What exactly is AppleCare, though? It's relatively expensive, so it's not a purchase you want to jump into without thinking about what you're getting. Don't worry; we'll break down what AppleCare is, how much it'll cost you, the difference between AppleCare and AppleCare+, and whether it's worth getting for your Apple devices.

What is AppleCare?

Just about every product you buy from any reputable company comes with a warranty of some sort. Apple's basic manufacturer's warranty is called AppleCare. It covers most products for one year from purchase and provides 90 days of tech support. It's not much different from the warranty you'd find on a TV from Samsung or a game console from Microsoft, but Apple puts its branding on it.

What's the difference between AppleCare and AppleCare+?

AppleCare+ is an extended warranty that protects your devices for a longer period. It also offers more extensive protection, including damage you cause. The base AppleCare warranty will cover the manufacturer's defects but not things like drops, accidental submersion, etc. With AppleCare+, you can get a replacement or repair even if you broke the device by mistake and through no fault of the manufacturer.

AppleCare+ is like when a retailer tries to sell you an extended warranty on an appliance, TV, or other major purchase. These warranties, sometimes called protection plans or something along those lines, protect your stuff if something bad happens during a pre-determined timeframe. Instead of having the retailer offer the extension (retailers often go through third parties for their warranties, anyway), Apple cuts out the middleman and provides the warranty and support itself.

How much do AppleCare and AppleCare+ cost?

AppleCare is free and included with every new Apple device purchased.

AppleCare+, on the other hand, AppleCare+ comes with a cost that varies depending on the device you're looking to cover. Some are billed monthly, some yearly, and some as a single charge for the life of the coverage. Here's a look at the different Apple devices and how much AppleCare+ starts at as of this writing (the price will vary based on the value of the device within each category):

AppleCare+ for Mac: starts at $34.99 yearly or $99 for three years and goes up to $179.99 yearly or $499 for three years

AppleCare+ for iPad: starts at $3.49 monthly or $69 for two years and goes up to $7.99 monthly or $149 for two years

AppleCare+ for iPhone: starts at $3.99 monthly or $79 for two years and goes up to $13.49 monthly or $269 for two years

AppleCare+ for Apple Watch: starts at $2.49 monthly or $49 for two years and goes up to $4.99 monthly or $99 for two years

AppleCare+ for Apple Display: starts at $49.99 yearly or $149 for three years and goes up to $179.99 yearly or $499 for three years

AppleCare+ for headphones: starts at $29 for two years and goes up to $59 for two years

AppleCare+ for Apple TV: only available for $29 for three years

AppleCare+ for HomePod: starts at $15 for two years and goes up to $39 for two years

The "starts at" is the key phrase there, and there are some substantial differences between an entry-level device and a top-of-the-line one. Using a Mac as an example, the $34.99 cited as the base price for AppleCare+ for Mac is for a Mac mini. A MacBook Pro 16‑inch is much more expensive at $149.99 yearly or $399 for three years. Apple is factoring in the device's value, how much it'll cost to replace or repair it, and determining how much to charge for AppleCare+ based on that. The cheaper your device, the less AppleCare+ costs.

Also worth noting is that iPhone models are available with two different types of AppleCare+. First, the cheaper one covers the device if something breaks, like any other AppleCare+ plan. There's also a more expensive tier that covers loss and theft, which starts at $7.49 monthly and goes up to $13.49 monthly.

Each plan comes with deductibles that you must pay to receive the repair or replacement for accidental damage (defects and other issues are covered at no charge for the life of the AppleCare+ plan). The cost varies by device and type of damage, but here are the prices of a few common ones:

iPhone screen or back glass damage: $29

iPhone theft or loss: $149

Mac screen damage: $99

Mac other accidental damage: $299

iPad accidental damage: $49

Apple Watch damage: $69 for Apple Watch and Apple Watch Nike and $79 for Apple Watch Ultra

Is AppleCare+ worth getting?

Whether AppleCare+ is worth buying depends heavily on your lifestyle and the device in question. If you're prone to breaking stuff, you should definitely sign up for AppleCare+ to protect your expensive gadgets. If you generally take good care of your stuff and have difficulty remembering the last time you broke something, you can probably save the money.

While Apple offers protection on all kinds of devices, the need to protect them isn't equal. Even though the protection costs much more, you're far less likely to break a Mac Pro than a MacBook Air. A Mac Pro generally sits on a desk with a slim chance of being dropped. On the other hand, a MacBook Air is an ultra-portable laptop that you'll probably throw in a backpack and bring with you all over the place. It will face much more danger, which means AppleCare+ makes more sense.

With the iPhone, it's worth getting AppleCare+ for most people. You bring your phone with you everywhere. You probably drop it. You might smash bump into something with it in your pocket. With the optional theft and loss coverage, you can even have protection if you walk away without your previous phone or if someone slips it out of your pocket.

It will come down to preference, but I think the more portable a device is, the more likely you are to break it and the better value AppleCare+ becomes.