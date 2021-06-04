Each Apple Watch between the Series 2 and Series 7 had a Nike version, although that run ended with the Series 8. The Series 7 Nike Edition was essentially the same as the standard Apple Watch Series 7 but it featured redesigned Nike watch faces and Nike-designed Apple Watch Sport bands.

You can also get a Nike version of the Apple Watch SE (which is essentially the Apple Watch Series 5 in a different guise).

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple Watch Series 8 The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest Apple Watch model and despite there no longer being a specific Nike model, you can still buy the Nike straps separately and use the Nike Run app. See at Amazon (US)

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple Watch SE (2022) The Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) is a great entry point into the Apple Watch models, and while there is no longer a Nike model, you can buy Nike straps and download the Nike Run App. See at Amazon (US)

What is Apple Watch Nike?

For the Apple Watch Series 2, Apple teamed up with Nike to make a version of Apple Watch aimed at runners - a partnership that continued for models since the Series 2 but ended when the Series 8 didn't get one.

Apple Watch Nike features a different strap design and slightly different Watch Faces to the standard model to make it easier for runners to make use of the device's built-in GPS (and cellular).

Externally, the only difference is there's a Nike logo in addition to the Apple one on the rear of the Watch.

The Apple Watch Nike costs the same as the standard Apple Watch versions.

Apple

What does Apple Watch Nike feature?

In 2020, Apple revealed two different versions of the Apple Watch Nike with both the Series 6 and SE (and then 40/44mm variants of each of those, each with GPS and cellular variants). In 2021, it then released an Apple Watch Nike version of the Series 7, which sits alongside the Apple Watch SE Nike variant.

You get all the same features found in the Apple Watch Series 7 or SE, such as built-in GPS, a waterproof design and the option of cellular connectivity in addition to GPS, although it is cheaper to get the version without. The Series 7 has blood oxygen monitoring too, as well as a bigger display than the Watch SE. The Watch Series 7 Nike model comes in 41mm and 45mm options, while the Watch SE Nike model comes in 40mm and 44mm options.

Apple

Like the standard Apple Watch, you can change the straps on the Nike variant. It's available with different case and strap combinations: there's silver and space grey aluminium cases with Nike Sport Band (rubber) or Nike Sport Loop (nylon). The Nike Sport Bands have a perforated design that's designed to be more durable and breathable.

As for software, Nike has additional perks over the standard version of watchOS: it gets exclusive Nike-themed watch faces that include a complication for directly launching the Nike Run Club app, which comes pre-installed and lets you track your runs, view running history, and more.

The 2021 Series 7 models have different colours for the Nike Sport Band and Nike Sport Loop. Both the Series 7 and SE Nike models take advantage of things like the Nike Compact watch face though, which enables you to see multiple Nike Run Club complications, too.

You can read our separate feature to compare all the Apple Watch models. We also have a guide for the best Apple Watch tips and tricks that is worth checking out.