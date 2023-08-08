Are you bored of listening to the same old music? Do you wish you could find more great music to listen to, but don't have any idea where to start? Apple Music's new feature may just be able to help.

The Apple Music Discovery Station is intended to help you discover music that is new to you and that the app's algorithms think you will love (more than a little like Spotify's AI DJ). If you're ready to discover your new favourite songs or artists, then read on to learn more about Apple Music Discovery Station, what it can offer, and how to find it.

What is the Apple Music Discovery Station?

Apple Music subscribers can already play a personalised station that provides a mix of music that you've already played or liked combined with some new songs that Apple's algorithms think you will like.

The new Apple Music Discovery Station is a similar idea, but all the music that it plays will be music that isn't in your library, or that you haven't played in Apple Music before. The intent is to provide you with a mix of music that you'll love, but that is totally new to you.

The artwork for your personalised station has also been updated to match the style of the new Apple Music Discovery Station.

What does the Apple Music Discovery Station offer?

There are already personalised Apple Music playlists such as the New Music Mix that can help you to discover new music. However, these playlists are limited to a maximum of 25 songs and will only update once a week.

The Apple Music Discovery Station doesn't have a limit to the number of tracks it contains; every time you finish a song, another one is added to the Playing Next queue. Since the station only generates one song at a time, you will always get a new selection of music every time you start the station rather than a pre-defined playlist.

Is the Apple Music Discovery Station any good?

When we gave the Apple Music Discovery Station a try, on the whole, we were impressed. The selections covered a wide range of different genres and included a track from a band that had recently been recommended by a friend even though none of the band's music had been played on the streaming service.

Some of the tracks selected were classical music tracks played through the Apple Music Classical app, and although on one occasion the selection was a piece of music that was already part of the library and had been played multiple times, this version was by a different conductor and soloist and was a welcome addition to the playlist. Very occasionally there was a poor selection, but a quick skip soon brought up more excellent music suggestions. Obviously, your mileage may vary, but so far it does seem to be an excellent way to discover music that is completely new to you.

How do you get Apple Music Discovery Station?

Apple Music Discovery Station is still being rolled out, and you may not have access to the station yet. Some websites are sharing links that supposedly allow you to access the feature, but in our experience, these links open stations based on the listening preferences of the accounts that the links were shared from, and not from your own listening preferences. If you don't have the feature yet, you'll just need to be patient until it arrives.

To access the Apple Music Discovery Station on your iPhone:

Launch Apple Music Tap Listen Now. Under Top Picks swipe left until you see your Discovery Station. Tap the station to start playing. The first song will play, and you'll see one upcoming song under Playing Next. When the next song starts, a new song will appear under Playing Next. You can also skip to the next song using the controls at the bottom of the screen. If you like a song you hear, tap the Three Dots icon at the top of the screen and select Add to Library to save it to your personal library.

If you're interested in seeing what songs you've been listening to over the past year that may be influencing your Apple Music Discovery Station, then you should check out your Apple Music Replay.