Apple's latest foray into the streaming marketplace is actually a spin-off service from its already-competitive Apple Music. But what does Apple Music Classical actually offer and why is it a separate app in the first place? We'll tackle those questions.

What is Apple Music Classical and how does it work?

Apple Music Classical made its way onto the Apple App Store in March 2023, followed by the Google Play Store two months later. It debuted about nearly two years after Apple acquired British classical streaming service Primephonic, which wrapped up discrete operations in September 2021. Some of the company's assets and features were integrated into the Apple Music experience as time went by.

As you might be able to surmise, it provides a breakout experience for enthusiasts of the classical genre with all the interpretations of well-trodden instrumental works and operas plus curated lineups from Apple's editors as well as big names including Joyce DiDonato and Yo-Yo Ma.

5 Images Apple

Close

The company has also partnered with a number of institutions to bring subscribers occasional, exclusive live and recorded performances, including:

The Berlin Philharmonic

Carnegie Hall

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra

The London Symphony Orchestra

The Metropolitan Opera

The New York Philharmonic

Opéra national de Paris

The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra

The San Francisco Symphony

The Vienna Philharmonic

Apple Music Classical also includes non-musical bonus content including commentary tracks and unique artwork.

Depending on the source material, the app supports playback at 24 bits and 192kHz as well as Dolby Atmos. Apple touts weekly additions to its catalogue of new spatial/surround sound albums.

Why is Apple Music Classical a separate app from Apple Music?

With more than 5 million tracks, Apple makes the case for a standalone classical streaming experience here is the search engine which takes advantage of the metadata that Primephonic has compiled over the years. Users are able to filter down to their favorite renditions by composer, composition, performer, instrument, and other criteria. It's much unlike the rest of the recording ecosystem, which is mainly driven by searches for the artist, album, and/or song - there aren't 100 different recordings of the same composition as performed by different bands.

Apple

On a separate, but related note, classical music also tends to attract a listenership with deep pockets - the San Francisco Symphony, for example, raised more than $32 million from gifts, grants, and bequests in its 2021 fiscal year. While a good portion of that money came from institutional sponsors, many millions came from 7,545 individual donors. In 2022, Minnesota Public Radio received its largest single donation ever of $56 million from an anonymous contributor who earmarked those funds exclusively towards the network's classical music service.

Apple could do well to superserve this audience and, perhaps, find new revenue streams from it.

How much does Apple Music Classical cost?

The service is free with an Apple Music subscription, which starts at $10.99 or £10.99 per month, to those with a device on iOS 15.4, Android 9.0, or later.

How to try Apple Music Classical now

You can download the Apple Music Classical app from the App Store or Play Store. macOS and iPadOS are also set to get their own optimized versions at some point, but with the mobile user base standing as the largest one out there, it only made sense to give Android a leg up on Apple's own secondary platforms. You can sign into the app with your Apple ID or, if you aren't already, sign up for Apple Music within the app itself.

You may not even need Apple Music to take advantage of some of the festivities surrounding Classical: Some Apple Stores are promoting Apple Music Classical with local Today at Apple event programming featuring live performances from local orchestral groups. You can keep an eye out for these events on Apple's dedicated Today at Apple page.