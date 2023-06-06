Apple has announced a new Visual Voicemail feature for iPhone users called Live Voicemail. It allows you to see real-time transcriptions as someone leaves a voicemail, providing the opportunity to pick up the call while the caller is leaving their message. Apple said the feature should make it easier to decide whether to answer the call. Here is everything you need to know about Live Voicemail, including when it'll be available to use, supported devices, and instructions on how it works.

What is Apple Live Voicemail?

Live Voicemail is an upcoming iOS 17 feature that provides real-time transcriptions of voicemail messages as the caller is speaking. It allows you to see the transcription on the screen, so you can decide whether to pick up the call or ultimately "let it go to voicemail". Apple said Live Voicemail transcriptions are handled on-device using the power of the Neural Engine. That means the transcription process takes place on your iPhone without sending the data to external servers, ensuring complete privacy.

Live Voicemail will be introduced with iOS 17, so your iPhone needs to run that software update to use the feature.

Apple

How does Live Voicemail work on iPhone?

Since Live Voicemail is not yet available, Pocket-lint hasn't tested it. But Apple previewed the feature at WWDC 2023, and it seems to work like this based on that pre-recorded demo:

When someone leaves a voicemail, you will see a live transcription on your screen. Read the transcription as the caller is speaking to quickly assess if it's something urgent. If you want to address the call, pick up to talk while the caller is leaving the message. Or you can let the call go to voicemail and listen to their full message later like usual.

Which iPhones support Live Voicemail?

Live Voicemail is expected to be supported on the latest iPhone models.

When will Live Voicemail be available?

Live Voicemail will be available on iPhones with the iOS 17 software update. The exact release date has not been announced, but it'll likely land this autumn alongside new iPhones.

What is Visual Voicemail?

Pocket-lint has an entire guide on Visual Voicemail, Apple's voicemail feature, including how to set it up and use it on your iPhone.