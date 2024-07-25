Key Takeaways Apple's iPad is useful for work tasks such as taking notes, communicating with coworkers, and staying focused.

The iPad can serve as a tiny portable TV for watching shows or movies from anywhere.

The latest iPad Pro is great for reading and gaming thanks to its lighter design.

When it comes to shelling out over $1,000 for the latest iteration of Apple's iPad, it’s understandable the first thought that occurs to most is, “will I actually use it enough to make it worth the price tag?” In fact, I had that question myself when I bought one for the first time iPad many years ago.

I’ll admit that when I got my hands on the first iPad, there was a strong argument that the answer to the question was much closer to “no” than it is now. But fast-forward to 2024 and the launch of the 13-inch iPad Pro, and there are several useful things you can do with Apple's tablet, making it well worth the money. So, what can you actually use an iPad for? Let's get into it.

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) The 13-inch iPad Pro packs its powerful M4 chip into a very thin, light, and portable design. It also offers a brighter, more vibrant OLED screen display. Brand Apple Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB CPU 9-core CPU with 3 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores Operating System Apple iPadOS Battery 38.99-watt-hour battery. Up to 10 hours of surfing the web using Wi-Fi. Display type Tandem OLED, 2420-by-1668-pixel resolution at 264 ppi Connectivity WiFi or 5G Colors Silver or Space Black Weight 1.28 pounds Expand $1440 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy $1199 at Apple

Related 5 big upgrades the new iPad Pro has over previous models Apple's latest Pro tablets bring efficiency and power to a form factor that's now thinner-than-ever.

Using the iPad to help with work

The iPad Pro does what it promises

Pocket-lint / Apple

It’s not a mystery that the iPad Pro has been billed as a tablet that can help people get work done. After all, it was released as Apple’s answer to Microsoft's Surface Tablet. I’m happy to report that, alongside the Apple Pencil, the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro I've been using is capable of doing exactly what it’s supposed to do.

Since I got my first iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, I’ve used the tablet as a portable filing cabinet. I use the Notes app to take notes and file them away (I don’t honestly remember the last time I used a pad of paper or a regular pen). This way, when I go to a meeting, I always have all my notes with me, and I don’t need to worry about keeping track of where I put a small sticky note with important information.

Having access to all of this functionality in one thin and light device is great.

Beyond using the iPad Pro as a note-taking device, several great apps allow me to focus on what I need to get done on a daily basis (my go-to is Trello). There’s also a focus app that breaks my tasks into manageable time chunks and breaks and the Slack app that I use to stay in contact with my coworkers. Accessing all of this functionality in one thin and light device is great.

Related How to buy Apple's new iPads and accessories Apple unveiled new versions of its iPad Air and iPad Pro, along with a new Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard. Here's how you can grab the latest devices.

Using the iPad to watch movies and TV shows

It's a tiny TV on my desk

Pocket-Lint / Peacock

As a writer, I spend a lot of time writing articles. One way I’ve found to make sitting at my desk for hours less of a chore is to use my iPad as a second screen, where I can easily take a break and watch movies or television shows.

Some might find this distracting, but I throw on my AirPods Max headphones, turn on Netflix, Peacock, or Hulu, and get into my own little world while I work. With the upgraded OLED display featured in the 11-inch and 13-inch M4 iPad Pro, it’s really like having a high-end portable 4K TV sitting right on my desk. Of course, I can also continue using the iPad Pro when I’m done working for the day and sitting on my couch or lying in bed.

Using the iPad to read

The new iPad Pro's lighter design makes reading more enjoyable

Pocket-lint / Amazon

When I’ve had my fill of movies and television shows, the iPad can also turn into a very nice e-reader. While this is one area where the 13-inch version of the tablet isn’t always the most enjoyable. That said, the bigger M4 iPad Pro is a bit easier to handle, given how light and thin it is.

Comics through the Kindle app (though I miss the standalone Comixology app) look great when I’m reading in portrait mode. Regular books also look good, and the larger screen is easier on my aging eyes.

Using the iPad to play games

Bigger and better games are coming all the time

There was a time when Cut the Rope and Fruit Ninja were the top iPad games. While there are a lot of simple mobile games like these that are still fun, gaming on the iPad has evolved significantly over the years.

More AAA games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage are coming to the tablet every day. There are also titles like Diablo Immortal that look graphically comparable to lower-end console games. If you're a gamer, there are several options out there for those who want to spend hours or just a few minutes gaming on their iPad (as long as you have a higher-end, more recent iPad).

The bottom line is that there has never been a better time to get an iPad. Apple seems to finally understand that it needs to justify the tablet's hefty price tag, regardless of what model you purchase. It's truly a multi-use device that's useful throughout the workday and in the evening if you want to spend a little time with your feet up relaxing and watching content