You might have seen it on your devices, but what is AirPlay all about?

Apple made casting easier years back when it added AirPlay to its staple, a simple system to let you mirror your screen or send video or audio to a different source.

If you're curious about how Apple's tech works and what you can do with it, read on to get a quick sense of what makes AirPlay tick.

What is AirPlay?

AirPlay was once called Air Tunes - Apple launched it with the idea that it would make it simpler to cast your music around to speakers and other players via a device called the AirPort Express, before realising its wider potential.

It relaunched the tech as AirPlay back in 2010 and within a few years it was starting to become a lot more useful.

First, it let you cast things to Apple TV boxes, but it's now present on a wide range of third-party gadgets too, including smart TVs, speakers and more.

What is AirPlay 2?

AirPlay got a bit of an upgrade a few years ago - 2018 was when Apple launched the new version of its protocol, and this was the point at which third-party options came into play.

Years on from that point and there's a good chance your TV has AirPlay built in if it's from a maker like LG, Sony or Samsung, and AirPlay 2 is also present in all sorts of speakers, from those by Marshall to Audio Pro and many more.

It's not always branded as AirPlay 2, since just calling it AirPlay generally gets the message across, but it's a good hint that your device will make it easy to cast from an iPhone or iPad.

How do you use AirPlay?

Accessing AirPlay is pretty easy on an iPhone or iPad - while you're watching a video or listening to music you can simply tap the relevant casting button to check where you can send your video or audio.

On Spotify, for example, this is the speaker icon at the bottom left of the Now Playing screen, while on YouTube it's a casting icon at the top right of the display.

You'll see the option to select "AirPlay or Bluetooth", and from here the AirPlay menu will open up to show you what options are available.

In the case of TVs, you may find that you have to enter a short code that's displayed on the TV in order to prove that you have access to it - this stops you from being a nuisance to screens you don't actually own.

The only pre-requisite is that you're on the same Wi-Fi network as the device you want to cast to - this is the crux of how AirPlay works, after all.

If you're using one of Apple's own services, like Apple TV+ or Apple Music, things are even easier as there's an AirPlay button right there on your Now Playing screen to initiate the process more quickly.