As a part of Apple’s WWDC 2023 event that included the launch of its in-house Vision Pro VR Headset, the tech giant announced a new feature coming to AirPods Pro (second generation): Adaptive Audio. The software feature will launch this autumn free to customers who own the AirPods Pro (second generation).

While you wait for this awesome new update, we break down what exactly the upgraded software means for you, and how you can use it to optimise your day from taking calls to commuting.

What is Apple Adaptive Audio?

While AirPods Pro (second generation) come with a transparency mode and arguably one of the best noise-canceling features on the market, they don’t have an in-between. Right now, either you’re listening in one mode or the other - there’s no leeway.

With Adaptive Audio, the new software will combine the powers of both the transparency and Active Noise Cancelation modes, so you can enjoy listening to your tunes or chatting on the phone while still having reduced outside environmental noises. In other words, it’s the middle ground that Apple has been missing and that allows you to enjoy listening to your music while speaking with your friends.

Best of all, it will seamlessly adjust while you’re on the move. So, if you’re in the middle of a noisy subway station, you’ll get to enjoy your music while having the Adaptive Audio feature work its magic to bring you the best available audio experience.

How does Adaptive Audio work on AirPods?

Adaptive audio has been around for a few years now. In a nutshell, adaptive audio uses software to take stock of the noise levels around you. The hardware and software reacts to your environment, taking into account those noisy trains, people talking, and even wind.

From there, it will automatically adjust the noise cancelation and transparency modes to bring you the best noise. Its design allows for the earbuds to cut out external noise while still enjoying your music or talking with a friend on the go. Because of the adaptive technology, the buds constantly survey your surroundings in real time and optimize the background noise as you move about your home, during your commute, or if you’re just in a noisy environment.

Is Adaptive Audio different from Personalized Volume?

Also announced during WWDC 2023 is a Personalized Volume feature. Similar to Adaptive Audio, the software takes into account the external noises. Instead of adjusting the noise canceling outside of the earbuds, Personalized Volume adjust your earbuds’ volume to match your preferences. It’s not Adaptive Audio, but it’s very similar and works with the Adaptive Audio to give you a powerful audio experience no matter where you are.

In order to adjust your music seamlessly, the software optimizes machine learning so you can enjoy your music on the go.

How does Conversational Awareness work?

Similar to Adaptive Audio and Personalized Volume, Apple’s new software update also includes a new software feature that, like Personalized Volume, focuses on your personal volume level. Except this time, it focuses on the conversations.

While wearing the AirPods Pro, you’ll be able to carry on a conversation with a person standing directly in front of you. According to Apple, the software enhances, “the voices in front of the user, all while reducing background noise.”

In other words, for those that keep their earbuds in for a long period of time, you no longer need to pull out your earbuds when speaking with a friend or coworker. The earbuds will use dedicated software so you can wear them and reduce background noise so you can focus right on the conversation.

