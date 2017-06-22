Prime Try Before You Buy is a renaming of an older Amazon program - Prime Wardrobe. The feature first launched in 2018 following the now-discontinued Amazon Echo Look. While the Echo Look - which allowed you to take a photo of your outfit and then get recommendations on what to wear - is no longer supported, Prime Wardrobe service still exists under its new label, Try Before You Buy.

Try Before You Buy does exactly what it sounds like, allowing you to get clothes and shoes delivered to try on before you commit to buying them permanently.

Here's everything you need to know about the service, including how it works.

What is Amazon Prime Try Before You Buy?

Amazon describes Prime Try Before You Buy as a service that "brings the fitting room to you, so you can try on the latest styles and find your perfect fit before you buy." It is considered a Prime benefit, so subscribers to Amazon Prime can take advantage of the service. It allows you to order clothes, shoes, and accessories - with no upfront charge - and you get seven days to test them out.

Similar personalised online shopping services like Stitch Fix, Tog + Porter, and Trunk Club all use machine learning and in-house stylists to create personalised outfits after consumers take a quiz to specify their sizes and style. Amazon's Try Before You Buy is a little different however, as you create your own boxes of up to six items rather than a stylist picking for you, after which you then you have a week to try them on.

You can then decide which ones you want to keep or return (for free).

Amazon

How does Prime Try Before You Buy work?

Amazon Prime is a paid membership program that gives you access to free shipping on Amazon, as well as the ability to stream video and music and more. There are several Amazon-specific services and deals included in the membership, like Prime Reading. It costs $139/£95 per year or $14.99/£8.99 per month. Some Prime benefits, like Prime Video, are available to purchase separately. Prime Try Before You Buy is not one of those.

Try it for a week for free on Amazon.co.uk here

Try it for 30-days for free on Amazon.com here

Select eligible items

Go to Amazon and look for Prime Try Before You Buy-eligible pieces (they will have a badge to denote this). You can choose up to six. There are over a million clothing options from hundreds of brands to choose from. You can find items across women's, men's, girls', boys', baby clothing, shoes, and accessories categories. You will not be charged for any item unless you keep it afterwards.

Try on your items

Once you pick out everything, Amazon will ship your selections to you in a resealable return box with a prepaid shipping label. From the moment your package arrives, you get seven days to try on everything and decide what you want to keep and what you want to return.

Return unwanted items

Put the items you don't want back in the resealable return box and return them via the returns method in your country, like UPS in the US and Royal Mail in the UK. The items you aren't keeping need to be in the original packaging, with tags on. It's possible to still return items after the seven days if you change your mind, as long as it is within 30 days and the tags are still on.

Amazon

Which clothing brands participate?

There are hundreds of clothing brands available on Prime Try Before You Buy.

You can find items from brands like Calvin Klein, Levi's, Adidas, Timex, Carter's, Theory, Hugo Boss, Lacoste, J Brand, Ted Baker, Puma, Nike, Berghaus, Vans Swarkovski, and many more.

When is Prime Try Before You Buy available?

Amazon Prime Try Before You Buy is open to all Prime subscribers. Prime Wardrobe originally had a soft launch in 2018 as an invite-only beta.

Want to know more?

Check out the Prime Try Before You Buy website for more details.