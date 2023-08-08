Amazon is launching another shopping holiday to go along with Prime Day, Black Friday, back-to-school, and all the days designed to entice shoppers to spend money on deals. The new event, called Prime Big Deal Days, will feature all sorts of deals and bargains.

This looks to be the shopping giant's fall shopping event designed to fill the gap between summer's Prime Day and Black Friday. While there's no shortage of deal days, having another opportunity to get the stuff you want at a solid discount is always nice.

What is Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is another Prime Day-like event where the company is slated to offer deals on various products exclusively to Prime members. Unlike Black Friday, where deals are available to everyone, you must sign up for Amazon Prime to take advantage of whatever products are offered on Prime Big Deal Days. Of course, Prime has plenty of other benefits outside of access to these exclusive deals, so it's worth signing up.

When is Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon didn't announce an exact date for Prime Big Deal Days, only announcing that it'll take place in October 2023. Based on the "Days" portion of the name, we can safely assume that it'll be more than one day in October, but that's about all we can deduce from Amazon's reveal of the event.

What countries get access to Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon says that 19 different counties can get discounted products on Prime Big Deal Days. Here's the complete list of places:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

China

France

Germany

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

United States

United Kingdom

As long as you live in one of those countries and are an Amazon Prime member, you'll be eligible for the big shopping event.

What products will Amazon discount during Prime Big Deal Days?

Unfortunately, details are sparse at this time, so we don't know any deals that'll be available. We can speculate that Amazon devices will likely be front and center, as they're typically a big focus on Amazon's other shopping holidays like Prime Day.

Here's what Amazon says regarding the event in a blog post: "We’ll share more details soon as we get closer to the event. We can’t wait to give our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season." That's relatively vague, so we'll have to be patient and wait until October to find out what kinds of deals we can get.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

As mentioned, if you want to take advantage of the deals offered during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, you'll need to have a Prime membership. To sign up, click the link below and follow the steps. It's easy, and if you're a frequent Amazon shopper, it's absolutely worth the price.