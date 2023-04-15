If you're looking to buy new headphones then you might have seen some that include ANC, but what is it exactly?

You might have heard mention of various different headphone features that improve your listening experience. Maybe you dismissed them as gimmicks, but active noise cancellation is one selling point worth knowing about.

So follow our guide to discover what ANC is and why it matters.

What is ANC and what does it do?

With many over-ear headphones, especially those with faux leather material you get the benefit of passive noise cancellation where some external noise is just blocked out by the cushions.

This also happens when you have a good seal around the ear or ear canal. This is why you'll find high-quality in-ears which have a custom-fit tip design that's crafted to fill the ear and block out pesky sounds. This way you can focus more on your favourite tunes or podcast.

Passive noise cancellation can only do so much though, which is where active noise cancellation comes in.

Active noise cancellation uses hardware to eliminate environmental noise like the hum of an aeroplane engine, the whirr of fans or the pesky sounds of an air conditioner. Good ANC will often block out people talking, the sound of passing cars and more as well.

How does ANC work?

ANC usually appears in wireless headphones and earphones. It requires power in order to work. The technology uses microphones built into the headphones to listen to the surrounding environmental noise and then create an opposing soundwave to eliminate the noise inside your ear.

This is known as "anti-noise" and it works best when eliminating steady and constant low-frequency sounds like the hum of a fan because it's easy to counter with the opposing soundwave.

The two sounds cancel each other out, so you don't hear either, but just get to enjoy your music or whatever else you're listening to.

Sometimes ANC will have microphones built into both the inside and outside of the headphones. You may find a mic sticking out towards your ear in some cases, this is so the headphones can measure the audio and make sure ANC is performing as it should.

Will active noise cancellation block everything out?

Because it works with constant frequencies and soundwaves, you'll find that active noise cancellation isn't able to block everything out. You'll still hear some sounds when using ANC headphones or earphones.

Short, sharp or occasional noises might still interrupt your peace. You might hear a kid yelling for example. Alas, from such noise there is no peace.

There are different levels of noise elimination though. Over-ear headphones that cover the entire ear with deep and plush ear cushions do a better job of blocking sound when combined with ANC when compared to in-ears. Neither is perfect though.

Why ANC is worth it

You'll often hear people recommend active noise cancellation for commuting. If you're regularly on a train or a plane then ANC can be a godsend. Especially if you're trying to sleep or just not go insane from hours and hours of horrid noise.

It's also great if you just need to block out the world and concentrate on what you're doing. If you find listening to music helps you focus but other sounds ruin that then ANC is the tool for you.

The downside of the technology is it requires power in order to work. This can mean that the batteries will drain faster or you'll need to charge your headphones more often than a pair without ANC.

Active noise cancellation is fantastic and worth considering when buying a new pair of headphones.

What is transparency mode?

Sometimes when you're wearing your headphones you will want to hear what's going on around you. Whether that's to listen to someone talk more clearly or just hearing your surroundings for safety.

This is where transparency mode comes in. This enables you to hear more of the outside world without taking your headphones off. Transparency mode is available on Apple AirPods, but similar options are also available on other headphones with ANC.

Which headphones should you buy?

There are more and more ANC-equipped headphones available. The better quality the headphone, the better quality the active noise cancellation tech.

