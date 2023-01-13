Have you heard someone mentioning their Snapchat score, or Snap score, and now you're wondering how to find yours? Here's what you need to know.

Either way, here's what that number means, and if you care enough, how to improve your Snap score.

What is your Snapchat score?

Well, here's what Snapchat says about Snap score on its support hub: "Your Snapchat score is determined by a super-secret, special equation that combines the number of Snaps you’ve sent and received, the Stories you’ve posted, and a couple other factors".

Super useful, right? From what we can tell, your Snapchat score is a reflection of how often you send Snaps, receive them, add users, share stories, and more. And many users compare Snapchat scores as a way to compete with each other.

How to find your Snapchat score

You can check your Snap score under your name on the Profile screen.

Head over to your Profile screen on the Snapchat app Tap your Bitmoji face or the circle icon in the top-left of your screen. The top of your Profile page will show your Snap code. Under your Snap code is your display name, and your Snap score and zodiac sign. Tap on your Snap score to reveal two other numbers. The number of Snaps you've sent since creating your account, and the number of Snaps you've received.

Note: Simply combining your Snaps sent and received doesn't equal your Snap score.

How to find someone's Snapchat score

You can check a Snapchat user's Snap score if they're a friend - just by tapping on the friend's username. Then, press their Bitmoji icon. A page will open with their display name, username, and Snap score.

If you can't see someone's Snap score, perhaps they have removed you from their friends' list or blocked you.

How to increase your Snapchat score

Simply sending and receiving Snaps, doesn't improve your Snap score -- although it helps.

This is where the "few other factors" that Snapchat mentions come in - those factors are thought to include the number of friends added, the number of stories you post, whether you maintain Snap streaks with friends, and using the app frequently (especially after a period of inactivity). In a nutshell, if you want to increase your score, you need to use Snap more.

That being said, one thing that doesn't work: Text messages sent through the Snapchat app. Those do not count toward your score nor does sending the same Snap to multiple users. You need to send a unique Snap to generate points.

What are Snapchat charms?

Snap displays icons that represent special moments or similarities between yourself and your friends' Snapchat accounts. These often change and can include everything from your zodiac sign to your Bitmoji. You can see your Charms on your friendship or group profile.

To see how you earned a Charm, just tap it.