Summary Copilot+ PCs offer integrated neural processing units for local AI tasks, ensuring data privacy.

The Surface Pro 11 with Copilot+ features blends mobility, performance, and integrated AI.

Early-stage AI enhancements on Copilot+ PCs show promise, transforming work efficiency.

Approximately two years ago, my wife embarked on her entrepreneurial journey, starting her business despite having no design background. Facing the challenge of bootstrapping her vision, she turned to generative AI -- a move that proved crucial in her early successes. She leveraged tools like Copilot CoCreate to design her corporate logo and combined Copilot with ChatGPT to craft copy for her website, corporate documents, and social media posts.

Inspired by her success, I became intrigued by the opportunity to try a Copilot+ PC . I wanted to see how much more effective this system could be for creative professionals like my wife and others who find generative AI transformative. Additionally, I was curious about the performance of the new Snapdragon ARM processors featured in Surface Pro PCs.

My goal for this article isn't to go deep into the weeds on things like "TOPS" or be an exhaustive read on Copilot+ AI, but to share my experience using a Copilot+ PC for the last few months. My goal is to provide insights for anyone considering a Copilot+ PC purchase -- whether directly from Microsoft or through another vendor. I'll also compare the integrated Copilot+ experience on the PC with the standalone Copilot app available on the web and in mobile app stores. Let's dive in.

Surface Pro 11th Edition Brand Microsoft Storage Up to 1TB CPU Snapdragon® X Plus (10 Core), with LCD display Snapdragon® X Elite (12 Core), with OLED display Memory Up to 32GB Operating System Windows 11 Battery Up to 53Wh Ports 2 X USB-C®/ USB 4 ports, Surface Connect port Display type 13” PixelSense™ Flow (LCD, OLED) display Price Starting at $999.99 Connectivity WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 (LE Audio support) Measurements Length: 11.3 inches (287 mm) Width: 8.2 inches (209 mm) Height: 0.37 inches (9.3 mm) Headphone jack No Colors Sapphire, Dune, Platinum, Black Weight 1.97 lbs (895 g) Model/s: Surface Pro, Surface Pro with OLED Front Camera Quad HD front-facing Surface Studio Camera with ultrawide field of view Rear Camera 10 MP Ultra HD rear-facing camera GPU Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU Extras Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU with 45 TOPS Expand $1499 at Amazon

Copilot+ PC vs. Copilot

What's the difference?

At its core, privacy is the difference between the Copilot app and Copilot+ PCs. The standalone Copilot app processes tasks in the cloud, meaning your data and requests are handled on remote servers -- stored on hardware not under your control. In contrast, Copilot+ PCs include integrated neural processing units (NPUs) that perform AI tasks locally, ensuring that your data remains on your device. This distinction also extends to performance, as local processing can offer advantages in speed and responsiveness without compromising privacy.

In practical terms, this difference has significant everyday implications. The cloud-based Copilot app functions much like ChatGPT , letting you upload documents and images to perform tasks such as summarization or content modification. However, on a Copilot+ PC, AI features are built directly into Windows and its applications. For example, on my Surface Pro 11 demo unit, the built-in webcam can apply mobile-like effects during video chats.

By accessing quick settings in the taskbar, I could activate features such as "Eye Contact" -- a function that uses local AI processing to adjust your gaze so that even when you're reading content on-screen, or on a teleprompter, your eyes appear to be looking directly at the camera.

These early-stage AI enhancements are promising, but there are some limitations. For example, Microsoft released their new Outlook desktop app, but I can't log into it with the Microsoft Exchange account I pay for through Microsoft, not a third-party vendor. Exchange email is one of the biggest reasons to use Outlook. Instead, I'm using Outlook on the web.

Several features still display "coming soon" notices for certain Microsoft 365 Copilot licenses. One particularly intriguing function is Recall . This feature takes screenshots of your activity on the PC at regular intervals to aid in search and retrieval, creating a visual history of your actions that you can scrub through on a timeline.

Screenshots of your activity? Yes -- scary. That said, you have control over which specific apps or websites Windows screenshots, and, again, the NPUs make it so that your content doesn't leave your computer.

I didn't activate Recall on my first term using the Surface Pro 11 because I wanted to use it as most regular consumers would. To access the feature, you must be enrolled as a Microsoft Insider (their Beta program) and have installed a Windows 11 Insider Preview built onto your device -- at least for right now. Preview builds can be buggy, so I didn't want to add that to my demo unit for this first article.

Surface Pro 11, Windows 11, and AI

My organic interactions with artificial intelligence