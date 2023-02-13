Businesses have utilized phone systems for a long time. They allow organizations to maintain a central phone line with numerous extensions, providing more efficient communication between employees and different sectors.

Cloud phone technology is the latest iteration of these systems. Backed by advanced hosting solutions, a cloud service can make business communication seamless. However, if you're interested in setting up a cloud phone system for your business, it would be best to understand the system and its setup process.

Explaining the cloud phone system

A cloud phone system is a VoIP (voice over IP) platform. This technology allows customers to use their broadband connection for voice calls rather than traditional phone lines.

VoIP sends out a digital signal that travels via the internet. The call can originate from a VoIP phone, computer, or even a traditional phone device, provided it's connected to a VoIP adapter. Depending on the service, the user can call all phone numbers or only those belonging to the same provider.

The difference between a cloud system and broadband-based VoIP is that the former relies on virtual cloud technology. In particular, hosting is made much more manageable, with the system provider taking complete charge of that service aspect, freeing the client from related responsibilities.

Cloud phone systems stand out by their cost-effectiveness. They function on subscription models, with the user paying proportionally to how much they use the service, typically based on storage requirements or user numbers. As a result, the system cuts down costs which could otherwise grow considerably, alleviating the potential financial pressure that comes with maintaining this essential service.

Setting up a cloud phone system vs. VoIP

Regular VoIP requires a more complex setup and plenty of overhead. For instance, a business looking to introduce a VoIP system would need to purchase either Primary Rate Interface (PRI) or Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) equipment. Both technologies allow the user to connect to the VoIP network and are vital in enabling the system.

In addition, a VoIP setup comes with all of the related network configuration, security, and maintenance concerns. These aspects come with considerable costs of their own.

On the other hand, setting up a cloud phone system is relatively straightforward. The system uses a phone tree that routes calls toward specified numbers. This process takes place in the cloud environment and is entirely automatic, with the user having practically no other tasks than signing up for the service.

The cloud phone system uses cloud hosting that comes without the hassle and potentially massive expenses of IT overhead. As a result, the user can set up a business phone system free from the usual burdens of conventional VoIP

Cloud system benefits

The user-friendly nature of cloud phone systems brings many benefits due to seamless hosting and the advantages of an entirely digital environment. In a nutshell, you can expect the following:

Cost-effectiveness

Ease of use

Scalable service

Security improvements

Versatile integration options

Cost-effectiveness

Reduced expenses are undoubtedly among the standout features of cloud phone systems. The savings aren't limited only to money, either - with a hosted cloud system, a business can save plenty of time.

Your organization doesn’t have to bear the expense of servers, PRI, or SIP. The cloud service takes care of all those aspects, reducing the need for hardware and software infrastructure. Better yet, there’s no need to devote copious amounts of time to configuring, securing, and upgrading the system.

Ease of use

Older VoIP systems relied on IT support whenever changes were needed. For example, adding a new phone line included complex tasks within the system’s configurations which in-house employees usually needed help to handle.

With a cloud phone service, using the system becomes accessible to all your team members. Employees can make all but the most profound system changes with no more than several clicks from your office’s workstations.

Scalable service

One of the crucial advantages of every modern system is the ability to grow and evolve with your business. Cloud phone systems can do just that. In the age of remote work, transitioning into the remote model is fluent and effortless, as every employee can set up a number regardless of location.

Furthermore, since registering new numbers is so straightforward, there will be fewer complications when expanding your team. The cloud system can follow all new developments within your organization.

Security improvements

The vulnerability of VoIP systems to hacking attacks is a lesser-known fact. Unfortunately, it’s true - VoIP hacking happens quite often, with hackers hijacking entire systems and using them for free calls.

Cloud-based systems have improved security features, and the most reputable are focused on cybersecurity extensively. If your business wants to set up a phone system, doing so through a cloud service will be the safest option.

Versatile integration options

Modern cloud phone services design their systems with expanded functionality in mind. In other words, the system doesn’t only provide a phone connection - it can integrate with your work environment. The most valuable integrations include automated call logs via CRM, compliance suites, and specialized apps for easier system access.

Having the proper integration features can improve all other benefits of a cloud phone system. The service can become more cost-effective, effortless, and safer.

Enjoy the most efficient cloud phone system with iPlum

While a cloud system can do wonders for a business, one aspect of setting it up will determine whether its implementation is successful: your choice of service providers. When all of the pros and cons are measured, iPlum comes on top as an excellent option.

iPlum’s digital services provide a second phone number for each user’s device, creating a divide between business and personal information. Besides improving privacy, it allows your business to track calls and messages necessary for work and keep private matters private. It also means your business doesn't have to provide phones or change its existing infrastructure.

If you're ready to launch an advanced phone system in your organization, iPlum can cover all your needs, from basic functionality to advanced features. The service offers quick and easy connectivity, allowing your business access to dedicated lines for all team members. Better yet, iPlum has unique features that ensure financial and HIPAA compliance.

Best of all, you can boost the cost-effectiveness of the service with iPlum. Purchasing the annual plan can save up to 25% of the total cost compared to the monthly service. If all this sounds like a great deal, don't hesitate to contact iPlum today and experience the advantages of your new cloud phone system.