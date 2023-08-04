iPads have changed their designs quite a lot over the years, but some fundamentals have always remained, including the rough size and shape of each tablet.
If you're looking into a new case, screen protector, service or repair, and you need to know exactly what iPad you own but you can't quite recall, there are easy ways to find out - we've got all the details right here.
Which iPad do I have?
If you're trying to find out your iPad model, the good news is that there's a model number on each and every iPad that can give you exactly the details you need.
This is always in one format - the letter "A" followed by four digits.
How to find your iPad model number
There are two ways to find your iPad model number:
- Look on the back of your iPad
- On your iPad, open Settings then General, then About; tap on the Model Number section to change it to the "A" code
This code is your key - you can take it and cross-reference it with the list of model numbers we've gathered below (or with Apple's own list) to work out which version you own.
Match your model number to an iPad
From here, it's just a matter of finding your model number.
iPad Pro
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation)
- A2436 - iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation)
- A2764 - iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- A2437 - iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular with mmWave
- A2766 - iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation)
- A2759 - iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation)
- A2435 - iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- A2761 - iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular with mmWave
- A2762 - iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)
- A2378 - iPad Pro
- A2461 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
- A2379 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular with mmWave
- A2462 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)
- A2377- iPad Pro
- A2459 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
- A2301 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular with mmWave
- A2460 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
- A2229 - iPad Pro
- A2069, A2232 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
- A2233 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
- A2228 - iPad Pro
- A2068, A2230 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
- A2231 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
- A1876 - iPad Pro
- A2014, A1895 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
- A1983 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
iPad Pro 11-inch
- A1980 - iPad Pro
- A2013, A1934 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
- A1979 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
- A1670 - iPad Pro
- A1671- iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
- A1821 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
- A1701 - iPad Pro
- A1709 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
- A1852 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
iPad Pro (9.7-inch)
- A1673 - iPad Pro
- A1674 or A1675 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
iPad Pro (12.9-inch)
- A1584 - iPad Pro
- A1652 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
iPad Air
iPad Air (5th generation)
- A2588 - iPad Air (5th generation)
- A2589, A2591 - iPad Air (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
iPad Air (4th generation)
- A2316 - iPad Air (4th generation)
- A2324, A2325, A2072 - iPad Air (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
iPad Air (3rd generation)
- A2152 - iPad Air (3rd generation)
- A2123, A2153 - iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- A2154 - iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
iPad Air 2
- A1566 - iPad Air 2
- A1567 - iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular
iPad Air
- A1474- iPad Air Wi-Fi
- A1475 - iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular
- A1476 - iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD-LTE) - released early 2014
iPad mini
iPad mini (6th generation)
- A2567 - iPad mini (6th generation)
- A2568 - iPad mini (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- A2569 - iPad mini (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
iPad mini (5th generation)
- A2133 - iPad mini (5th generation)
- A2124, A2126 - iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- A2125 - iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
iPad mini 4
- A1538 - iPad mini 4
- A1550 - iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular
iPad mini 3
- A1599 - iPad mini 3
- A1600 - iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular
iPad mini 2
- A1489 - iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi
- A1490 - iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular
- A1491 - iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD-LTE) - released early 2014
iPad mini
- A1432 - iPad mini Wi-Fi
- A1454 - iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular
- A1455 - iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)
iPad
iPad (10th generation)
- A2696 - iPad (10th generation)
- A2757 - iPad (10th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- A2777 - iPad (10th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
iPad (9th generation)
- A2602 - iPad (9th generation)
- A2604 - iPad (9th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- A2603 - iPad (9th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (North America only)
- A2605 - iPad (9th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
iPad (8th generation)
- A2270 - iPad (8th generation)
- A2428, A2429, A2430 - iPad (8th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
iPad (7th generation)
- A2197 - iPad (7th generation) Wi-Fi
- A2200, A2198 - iPad (7th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
iPad (6th generation)
- A1893 - iPad (6th generation) Wi-Fi
- A1954 - iPad (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
iPad (5th generation)
- A1822 - iPad (5th generation) Wi-Fi
- A1823 - iPad (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
iPad (4th generation)
- A1458 - iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi
- A1459 - iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- A1460 - iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)
iPad (3rd generation)
- A1416 - iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi
- A1430 - iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- A1403 - iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (VZ)
iPad 2
- A1395 - iPad 2 (Wi-Fi)
- A1396 - iPad 2 (GSM model)
- A1397 - iPad 2 (CDMA model)
iPad
- A1219 - iPad (Wi-Fi)
- A1337 - iPad (Wi-Fi + 3G)