iPads have changed their designs quite a lot over the years, but some fundamentals have always remained, including the rough size and shape of each tablet.

If you're looking into a new case, screen protector, service or repair, and you need to know exactly what iPad you own but you can't quite recall, there are easy ways to find out - we've got all the details right here.

Which iPad do I have?

If you're trying to find out your iPad model, the good news is that there's a model number on each and every iPad that can give you exactly the details you need.

This is always in one format - the letter "A" followed by four digits.

How to find your iPad model number

There are two ways to find your iPad model number:

Look on the back of your iPad On your iPad, open Settings then General, then About; tap on the Model Number section to change it to the "A" code

This code is your key - you can take it and cross-reference it with the list of model numbers we've gathered below (or with Apple's own list) to work out which version you own.

Match your model number to an iPad

From here, it's just a matter of finding your model number.

iPad Pro

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation)

A2436 - iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation)

A2764 - iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

A2437 - iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular with mmWave

A2766 - iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation)

A2759 - iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation)

A2435 - iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

A2761 - iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular with mmWave

A2762 - iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)

A2378 - iPad Pro

A2461 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular

A2379 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular with mmWave

A2462 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)

A2377- iPad Pro

A2459 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular

A2301 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular with mmWave

A2460 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

A2229 - iPad Pro

A2069, A2232 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular

A2233 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

A2228 - iPad Pro

A2068, A2230 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular

A2231 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

A1876 - iPad Pro

A2014, A1895 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular

A1983 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

iPad Pro 11-inch

A1980 - iPad Pro

A2013, A1934 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular

A1979 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

A1670 - iPad Pro

A1671- iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular

A1821 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

iPad Pro (10.5-inch)

A1701 - iPad Pro

A1709 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular

A1852 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

iPad Pro (9.7-inch)

A1673 - iPad Pro

A1674 or A1675 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro (12.9-inch)

A1584 - iPad Pro

A1652 - iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air

iPad Air (5th generation)

A2588 - iPad Air (5th generation)

A2589, A2591 - iPad Air (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air (4th generation)

A2316 - iPad Air (4th generation)

A2324, A2325, A2072 - iPad Air (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air (3rd generation)

A2152 - iPad Air (3rd generation)

A2123, A2153 - iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

A2154 - iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

iPad Air 2

A1566 - iPad Air 2

A1567 - iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air

A1474- iPad Air Wi-Fi

A1475 - iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular

A1476 - iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD-LTE) - released early 2014

iPad mini

iPad mini (6th generation)

A2567 - iPad mini (6th generation)

A2568 - iPad mini (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

A2569 - iPad mini (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

iPad mini (5th generation)

A2133 - iPad mini (5th generation)

A2124, A2126 - iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

A2125 - iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

iPad mini 4

A1538 - iPad mini 4

A1550 - iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini 3

A1599 - iPad mini 3

A1600 - iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini 2

A1489 - iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi

A1490 - iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular

A1491 - iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD-LTE) - released early 2014

iPad mini

A1432 - iPad mini Wi-Fi

A1454 - iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular

A1455 - iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)

iPad

iPad (10th generation)

A2696 - iPad (10th generation)

A2757 - iPad (10th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

A2777 - iPad (10th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

iPad (9th generation)

A2602 - iPad (9th generation)

A2604 - iPad (9th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

A2603 - iPad (9th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (North America only)

A2605 - iPad (9th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

iPad (8th generation)

A2270 - iPad (8th generation)

A2428, A2429, A2430 - iPad (8th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (7th generation)

A2197 - iPad (7th generation) Wi-Fi

A2200, A2198 - iPad (7th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (6th generation)

A1893 - iPad (6th generation) Wi-Fi

A1954 - iPad (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (5th generation)

A1822 - iPad (5th generation) Wi-Fi

A1823 - iPad (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (4th generation)

A1458 - iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi

A1459 - iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

A1460 - iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)

iPad (3rd generation)

A1416 - iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi

A1430 - iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

A1403 - iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (VZ)

iPad 2

A1395 - iPad 2 (Wi-Fi)

A1396 - iPad 2 (GSM model)

A1397 - iPad 2 (CDMA model)

iPad