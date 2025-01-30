Summary A protective phone case for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra should be drop-resistant and durable.

Camera protection is essential for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and some cases offer a camera cover for added safety.

The case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra should have a built-in kickstand and be Qi2 magnetic compatible for added convenience.

Next month, Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra releases worldwide. Announced at Galaxy Unpacked , the latest high-end smartphone from the South Korean tech giant offers several novel upgrades. If you're in the market for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, you'll likely want to protect it by using a well-made phone case .

Like any other phone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is susceptible to scratches, dings, and other cosmetic damage. A reliable phone case can provide an extra layer of security when using your device. It can also protect against unfortunate, unforeseen drops while walking to the grocery store or wear and tear from tossing your device down at the gym. With the Galaxy S25 Ultra, some cases even add extra bells and whistles that protect your phone and enhance the experience of using a case.

With the Galaxy S25 Ultra's launch looming, here are all the things I want from a protective phone case

1 My case needs to have a drop-resistant design

Galaxy S25 Ultra's titanium build is strong, but it could use some extra protection