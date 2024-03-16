Key Takeaways Clean Vehicle Credit offers tax breaks for eligible EVs, based on qualification criteria like assembly location and purchase year.

Applying for the credit involves submitting Form 8936 with tax returns or coordinating credit transfer through the dealership. Eligibility varies for different EV types and purchase years.

The future is looking electric, and vehicles are at the forefront of the revolution. Indeed, 2024 is the year for a whole fleet of new EV models. And while we love electric cars for their smooth rides, fast acceleration, and energy efficiency, the real winner is the environment. EVs have the potential to reduce global carbon emissions, and to aid in the transition, the US government offers incentives with substantial tax breaks. Called the Clean Vehicle Credit, it's as high as $7,500.

You may also be able to apply the credit to the final cost of your vehicle through the dealership. It's like a discount subsidized by the government, and it circumnavigates the tax return snafu. But not every EV is eligible.

Determining if your EV qualifies is tricky. For one, there are several types of EVs: all-electric, plug-in hybrids, and fuel-cell models. Each type has its own qualifications and credit amounts. To complicate matters further, your eligibility depends on the year the vehicle was purchased, among other prerequisites.

The eligible EVs are broken down into three types:

New EVs purchased in 2023 or after

New EVs purchased before 2023

Pre-owned EVs purchased in 2023 or after

To help folks navigate the bureaucratic jargon, I've simplified the details to help you find out if your EV qualifies for the credit. Whether you're purchasing a new EV or trying to get the Clean Vehicle Credit on one you already bought, this guide should help. I've also compiled a complete list of eligible vehicle models for the first type -- new EVs purchased in 2023 or after.

The prerequisites for the Clean Vehicle Credit

There are a few obstacles to overcome for an EV to be eligible.

Purchased your EV from a dealership, not a private seller.

According to the IRS, "at the time of sale, a seller must give you information about your vehicle's qualifications. Sellers must also register online… If they don't, your vehicle won't be eligible."

If you're looking to buy, make sure to inquire at the dealership about the Clean Vehicle Credit. They'll most likely provide you with all the information you need and help you through the process of applying.

Final assembly of your EV must have occurred in North America.

Otherwise, your EV isn't eligible for the Clean Vehicle Credit. According to the US Department of Energy (DOE), "to be eligible… a vehicle must have undergone final assembly in North America. In general, North America includes the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico."

If you don't know where your EV was assembled, don't worry. The DOE has a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) lookup tool to find out where your vehicle was last assembled.

The VIN is the code stamped on your car's dashboard, and it's 17 characters long. Enter your VIN code into the lookup tool that we linked to above, and it will tell you where your car was assembled.

Only pre-owned EVs purchased in or after 2023 and brand-new EVs are eligible

This is important for those looking to buy a pre-owned EV, since the law recently changed to exclude pre-owned EVs purchased before 2023.

Your adjusted gross income can't be greater than a certain amount

New EVs purchased in or after 2023: According to the US Department of Energy, "Your modified adjusted gross income (AGI) may not exceed $300,000 for married couples filing jointly, $225,000 for heads of households, [and] $150,000 for all other filers." Pre-owned EVs purchased in or after 2023: For tax credits to apply, according to the US DOE, "Your modified adjusted gross income (AGI) may not exceed $150,000 for married filing jointly, $112,500 for heads of households, [and] $75,000 for all other filers." New EVs purchased before 2023: For tax credits for vehicles purchased prior to 2023, the DOE doesn't list any income limits.

If your EV fulfills the above prerequisites, you can proceed with our guide.

Bought a new EV in 2023 or later? Check this list to see if you qualify.

If you purchased an EV in 2023 or after, you may be eligible for the Clean Vehicle Credit. This list contains the vehicle models that meet the above prerequisites as well as their maximum credit amounts. However, a spot on this list isn't a guarantee. The dealership is responsible for confirming the eligibility and providing a time-of-sale report.

New EVs placed into service in the year 2024

Maker Model Model Year Credit Amount MSRP Limit Audi Q5 PHEV 55 TFSI e quattro 2023–2024 $3,750 $80,000 Q5 S Line 55 TFSI e quattro 2023–2024 $3,750 $80,000 Cadillac Lyriq 2024 $7,500 $80,000 Chevrolet Bolt EUV 2022–2023 $7,500 $55,000 Bolt EV 2022–2023 $7,500 $55,000 Chrysler Pacifica PHEV 2022–2024 $7,500 $80,000 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid 2022–2024 $3,750 $80,000 F-150 Lightning (Extended Range Battery) 2022–2024 $7,500 $80,000 F-150 Lightning (Standard Range Battery) 2022–2024 $7,500 $80,000 Honda Prologue 2024 $7,500 $80,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV 4xe 2022–2024 $3,750 $80,000 Wrangler PHEV 4xe 2022–2024 $3,750 $80,000 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring 2022–2024 $3,750 $80,000 Nissan Leaf S 2024 $3,750 $55,000 Leaf SV Plus 2024 $3,750 $55,000 Rivian R1S Dual Large 2023–2024 $3,750 $80,000 R1S Quad Large 2023–2024 $3,750 $80,000 R1T Dual Large 2023–2024 $3,750 $80,000 R1T Dual Max 2023–2024 $3,750 $80,000 R1T Quad Large 2023–2024 $3,750 $80,000 Tesla Model 3 Performance 2023–2024 $7,500 $55,000 Model X Long Range 2023–2024 $7,500 $80,000 Model Y All-Wheel Drive 2023–2024 $7,500 $80,000 Model Y Performance 2023–2024 $7,500 $80,000 Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive 2024 $7,500 $80,000 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 2023–2024 $7,500 $80,000 ID.4 AWD Pro S 2023–2024 $7,500 $80,000 ID.4 AWD Pro S Plus 2023–2024 $7,500 $80,000 ID.4 Pro 2023–2024 $7,500 $80,000 ID.4 Pro S 2023–2024 $7,500 $80,000 ID.4 Pro S Plus 2023–2024 $7,500 $80,000 ID.4 S 2023–2024 $7,500 $80,000 ID.4 Standard 2023–2024 $7,500 $80,000

Source: US Department of Energy (current as of March 14, 2024).

New EVs placed into service between January 1st, 2023 and April 17, 2023

Maker Model Model Year Credit Amount MSRP Limit Audi Q5 PHEV 55 TFSI e quattro 2023–2024 $3,750 $80,000 Q5 S Line 55 TFSI e quattro 2023–2024 $3,750 $80,000 BMW X5 xDrive50e 2024 $3,750 $80,000 Cadillac Lyriq 2023–2024 $7,500 $80,000 Chevrolet Blazer 2024 $7,500 $80,000 Bolt 2022–2023 $7,500 $55,000 Bolt EUV 2022–2023 $7,500 $55,000 Equinox 2024 $7,500 $80,000 Silverado 2024 $7,500 $80,000 Chrysler Pacifica PHEV 2022–2024 $7,500 $80,000 Ford E-Transit 2022–2023 $3,750 $80,000 Escape Plug-in Hybrid 2022–2023 $3,750 $80,000 F-150 Lightning (Extended Range Battery) 2022–2023 $7,500 $80,000 F-150 Lightning (Standard Range Battery) 2022–2023 $7,500 $80,000 Mustang Mach-E (Extended Range Battery) 2022–2023 $3,750 $80,000 Mustang Mach-E (Standard Range Battery) 2022–2023 $3,750 $80,000 Honda Prologue 2024 $7,500 $80,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV 4xe 2022–2024 $3,750 $80,000 Wrangler PHEV 4xe 2022–2024 $3,750 $80,000 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring 2022–2023 $7,500 $80,000 Corsair Grand Touring 2022–2023 $3,750 $80,000 Nissan Leaf S 2024 $3,750 $55,000 Leaf SV Plus 2024 $3,750 $55,000 Rivian R1S Dual Large 2023–2024 $3,750 $80,000 R1S Quad Large 2022–2024 $3,750 $80,000 R1T Dual Large 2023–2024 $3,750 $80,000 R1T Dual Max 2023–2024 $3,750 $80,000 R1T Quad Large 2022–2024 $3,750 $80,000 Tesla Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive 2024 $7,500 $80,000 Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel Drive 2023 $7,500 $55,000 Model 3 Performance 2022–2023 $7,500 $55,000 Model 3 Standard Range Rear Wheel Drive 2022–2023 $7,500 $55,000 Model X Long Range 2023 $7,500 $80,000 Model Y All-Wheel Drive 2022–2023 $7,500 $80,000 Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive 2022–2023 $7,500 $80,000 Model Y Performance 2022–2023 $7,500 $80,000 Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive 2023 $7,500 $80,000 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 2023 $7,500 $80,000 ID.4 AWD Pro S 2023 $7,500 $80,000 ID.4 AWD Pro S Plus 2023 $7,500 $80,000 ID.4 Pro 2023 $7,500 $80,000 ID.4 Pro S 2023 $7,500 $80,000 ID.4 Pro S Plus 2023 $7,500 $80,000 ID.4 S 2023 $7,500 $80,000 ID.4 Standard 2023 $7,500 $80,000

Source: US Department of Energy (current as of March 14, 2024)

New EVs placed into service between April 18th, 2023 and December 31st, 2023

Maker Model Model Year Credit Amount MSRP Limit Audi Q5 TFSI e Quattro (PHEV) 2023 $7,500 $80,000 BMW 330e 2021–2023 $5,836 $55,000 X5 xDrive45e 2021–2023 $7,500 $80,000 X5 xDrive50e 2024 $7,500 $80,000 Cadillac Lyriq 2022–2024 $7,500 $80,000 Chevrolet Bolt 2022–2023 $7,500 $55,000 Bolt EUV 2022–2023 $7,500 $55,000 Silverado EV 2024 $7,500 $80,000 Chrysler Pacifica PHEV 2022–2023 $7,500 $80,000 Ford E-Transit 2022–2023 $7,500 $80,000 Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2022 $6,843 $80,000 Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2023 $6,885 $80,000 F-150 Lightning 2022–2023 $7,500 $80,000 Mustang Mach-E 2022–2023 $7,500 $80,000 Genesis Electrified GV70 2023–2024 $7,500 $80,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 2022–2023 $7,500 $80,000 Wrangler 4xe 2022–2023 $7,500 $80,000 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring 2022–2023 $6,534 $80,000 Corsair Grand Touring 2022 $6,843 $80,000 Corsair Grand Touring 2023 $6,885 $80,000 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 SUV 2023 $7,500 $80,000 Nissan Leaf S 2021–2023 $7,500 $55,000 Leaf S Plus 2021–2022 $7,500 $55,000 Leaf SL Plus 2021–2022 $7,500 $55,000 Leaf SV 2021–2022 $7,500 $55,000 Leaf SV Plus 2021–2023 $7,500 $55,000 Rivian R1S 2022–2023 $7,500 $80,000 R1T 2022–2023 $7,500 $80,000 Tesla Model 3 Long Range 2022–2023 $7,500 $55,000 Model 3 Performance 2022–2023 $7,500 $55,000 Model 3 RWD 2022–2023 $7,500 $55,000 Model Y All-Wheel Drive 2022–2023 $7,500 $80,000 Model Y Long Range 2022–2023 $7,500 $80,000 Model Y Performance 2022–2023 $7,500 $80,000 Volkswagen ID.4 2023 $7,500 $80,000 ID.4 AWD Pro 2023 $7,500 $80,000 ID.4 AWD Pro S 2023 $7,500 $80,000 ID.4 Pro 2023 $7,500 $80,000 ID.4 Pro S 2023 $7,500 $80,000 ID.4 S 2023 $7,500 $80,000 Volvo S60 (PHEV) 2022 $5,419 $55,000 S60 Extended Range 2022 $7,500 $55,000 S60 T8 Recharge (Extended Range) 2023 $7,500 $55,000

Source: US Department of Energy (current as of March 14, 2024)

If my EV qualifies for a tax credit, how do I apply for it?

If your EV qualifies, applying for the credit is as easy as completing and attaching Form 8936 (Qualified Plug-In Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit) to your yearly tax returns. You can download the form and its instructions from the IRS's website here. If you use a tax attorney or tax filing service, make sure to request this form when submitting your documents.

We strongly recommend ensuring that you qualify for the Clean Vehicle Credit before proceeding by using the above resources or navigating the US DOE's website on the subject. Otherwise, if you don't qualify, you'll be wasting your time (and potentially money paid to a tax attorney).

You may also be able to apply the credit directly to the purchase through the dealership. This basically works as a credit transfer in which the dealership assumes the credit. To go this route, you'll have to coordinate the transfer with the dealership. In either case, Form 8936 is still required.

Source: Ford

Bought a new EV before 2023? You still might qualify.

If you purchased a new EV from a dealership before 2023 and never applied for the Clean Vehicle Credit, you might still have a chance. This category is divided into two time periods:

EVs purchased between August 17th, 2022 and December 31st, 2022

For EVs purchased in this period, the DOE provides a complete list of candidates here.

If your EV appears on the list, you should reach out to the dealership where you bought it for further information.

Not every EV on the list is necessarily eligible, since other factors like the date you put it into service and the final assembly location come into play.

EVs purchased before August 17th, 2022

EVs purchased before this date do not have the same requirements as those above, since the new rules took effect on August 17th, 2022.

The details for EVs purchased in this time period can be found on the DOE website here.