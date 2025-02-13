What do smart TV firmware updates actually do?

Summary Firmware controls the base hardware of your TV set.

Updates fix bugs and security issues, and sometimes expand features and compatibility.

If they're not installed automatically, you may need to trigger them using your TV's Settings menu.

Many of us have been conditioned to update our phones , computers , and other devices whenever possible, but that behavior isn't universal. Some people come from a pre-internet era, and might still find the idea a little strange. Others are aware of updates, but only care about having a product that works -- they'll keep using what they've got until updates are forced on them.

If you're unfamiliar with smart TV firmware updates and what they do, don't worry -- I sympathize. Sometimes TVs feel like the last thing that should require a download. But as you'll see, updates can potentially be vital to getting the most out of your home theater set up.

What is smart TV firmware?

Nothing too complicated (for us couch potatoes)

"Firmware" is shorthand for software that's embedded in a device and essential to making it run. It's usually closely associated with the operating system (OS) a device uses, but functions at an even lower level, talking directly to hardware. You might potentially install a new operating system on a device while leaving its firmware unchanged.

In the case of smart TVs, it's common to update the OS and firmware in a single download. Changes to one component frequently involve changes to the other, and bundling updates saves both you and the TV maker time and effort.

How do you trigger an update? If you're not prompted to, there's usually an option somewhere in your TV's Settings menu. Check your manufacturer's website or manual for instructions. Some TVs may even be set to update automatically during predicted downtimes, making your experience seamless -- the next time you sit down to watch a show or movie, everything will be ready to go.

When you do trigger an update, expect your TV to be temporarily unusable while installation is underway. Everything should resume working as normal (or even better than normal) once your TV restarts. Glitches can happen mid-install, but those are very rare. If an installation doesn't self-correct, there may still be a way of performing a factory reset so your TV doesn't become a brick.

Bugs, security, and more

Just about every firmware update includes an assortment of bugfixes. Smart TVs are inherently complex, and it's difficult if not impossible for programmers to predict all the ways things might interact. Usually bugfixes are minor -- solving irritating video or performance glitches, for instance -- but occasionally they'll tackle major problems, such as crashes. If your TV isn't behaving smoothly, it's time to check for a firmware update.

Similarly, security updates are sometimes necessary. There's not much incentive for hackers to target smart TVs, yet since they're connected to the internet, there's still the risk of someone trying to steal private info or exploit your TV for a larger attack. If you keep up with updates and follow basic internet safety, it's unlikely your TV will ever be infected.

Not all updates are defensive. Some may be intended to expand compatibility, supporting newer apps, media formats, and hardware accessories, like the latest remotes and soundbars. More rarely, updates can introduce entirely new features, such as support for Dolby Atmos or the Matter smart home protocol. Keeping up with firmware updates can therefore prolong the relevance of your TV, saving money for the upgrades that really matter, like the jump to 4K or 8K resolution.

In fact, I wouldn't even consider paying for an upgrade without updating my existing TV. I'd want to know what I'm missing, and if nothing else, make the set a little more appealing when I put it up for sale or give it to friends or family.

